THEATRE

The Best European Show

The event's poster

Teatru Malta is presenting a co-production with four other European theatres at the Manoel in Valletta between February 9 and 11, as part of the official carnival programme.

The tragicomedy unfolds against the backdrop of contemporary Europe and its vibrant theatrical landscape, where a jury is faced with the daunting challenge of selecting the inaugural winner of the European Theatre Festival, modelled after the Eurovision Song Contest.

A staggering 52 countries present their shows, each vying for the coveted title of ‘The Best European Show’. Little do they know that the task at hand is far more complex than anyone could have anticipated.

As the decisive night approaches, a web of poli­tics, private ambitions, love affairs and audacious artistic visions intertwines, creating a riveting narrative.Just when it seems like everything is under control, chaos ensues, and almost everything that can go wrong does.

The last night becomes a whirlwind of unexpected twists. But the drama doesn’t end on the stage, as the audience becomes an integral part of the spectacle.

Maltese actors Philip-Leone Ganado, Gianni Selvaggi, Sarah Amato and Antonella Axisa are taking part in the production, together with counterparts from Italy, Kosovo, Sovenia, France, Austria and Poland.

The show is certified 18+. For tickets, visit teatrumanoel.mt.

Two

FM Theatre Productions are presenting Jim Cartwright's comedic two-hander exploring the intricacies of human relationships through a series of interconnected monologues set in a working-class pub.

The multifaceted play goes well beyond the humorous and delves into the lives of ordinary people, shedding light on the universal experiences of love, loss and the human condition.

Directed by Chris Gatt, Edward Mercieca and Pia Zammit play the bickering landlord and landlady of the pub, as well as 12 other characters that step foot into the establishment over the course of one evening.Performances are being held for a second week at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab from February 8 to 11.

For tickets and more information, visit www.tnd.com.mt.

This project is supported by Arts Council Malta.

Edward Mercieca and Pia Zammit in Two. Photo: FM Theatre Productions

MUSIC

Spanish Classical Guitar Extravaganza

Classical guitarist Bernard Catania is performing at Our Lady of Victory church in Valletta on February 6 at 12.30pm.

The programme includes work by Mexican composer Manuel Ponce, Maltese composer Gordon Mizzi and timeless masterpieces by iconic Spanish composers.

Reservations at €10 per person can be made either by booking on baroccobookings@gmail.com or directly at the entrance of the church.A viewing of the 10-minute documentary Grand Master de Valette and his first church of Valletta in the underground cinema is free of charge to all patrons.

The event is organised by the Barocco Foundation and Din l-Art Ħelwa.

Guitarist Bernard Catania

Dance

Mischievous Carnival

Moveo Dance Company is presenting a world of wonder and whimsy at the Valletta Campus Theatre on February 11 at 11am and 3pm.

Patrons are encouraged to wear costumes and join in the fun.

Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

FILM

Lux Audience Film Screenings 2024

The film screenings of the LUX Audience Award, organised by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy, are being shown at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta from February 9 until March. The award promotes cultural diversity and provides tangible support to European cinema and the arts.

The five finalist films are subtitled in the 24 official EU languages, and free screenings are organised by the European Parliament in all 27 EU countries. In Malta, they are being screened in collaboration with the European Parliament Office in Malta.

One can vote for their favourite film by April 14 and be in the chance to win a range of prizes, including a trip to the European Parliament in Brussels to attend the LUX Audience Award ceremony on April 16. All the screenings are open to the public and are free of charge.

For bookings, visit kreattivita.org. One can rate the films at https://rating.luxaward.eu/en/.

MISCELLANEOUS

Malta Café Scientifique: Artificial intelligence among us

Malta Café Scientifique is hosting a talk on how artificial intelligence is influencing modern society at Studio B, Spazju Kreattiv, in Valletta, on February 6 at 7pm.

Vanessa Camilleri, senior lecturer at the Department of Artificial Intelligence, Faculty of ICT of the University of Malta, will deliver the lecture. She will explore how AI impacts informed decision-making and policies, ultimately shaping the coexistence between technology and humanity.

The event is supported by the STEAM project, Spazju Kreattiv, the University of Malta and the Malta Chamber of Scientists (of which the café forms a part).

Entrance is free but bookings are to be made on kreattivita.org.

Il-Karnival ta’ Malta

Festivals Malta is once again organising the official Maltese carnival festivities. The primary events are being held in Valletta, but other cele­brations are taking place for the first time in Żurrieq and Marsa on February 8 from 6pm onwards.

Mosta is also holding a host of carnival activities on February 9.

On February 8 and 9, there will be a live theatrical performance of Il-Qarċilla, the traditional farce synonymous with carnival, penned by Ċikku l-Poplu, and directed and produced by Joseph Galea, at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta. Tickets are available here.

The official Valletta programme kicks off on February 9 with competitive dances by dance companies from Sections D, B and A, and a parade with the participation of King Carnival, featuring grotesque masks, dance company floats Section A and triumphal floats from Section D.

The programme also includes the children’s carnival on February 10 and The Best European Show, being staged at the Manoel Theatre from February 9 to 11 (see theatre section).

The Qarċilla will also be performed in the streets of Valletta at various times on February 10 and 11.

The festivities will end with a grand finale on February 13 from 6pm, when all the competition floats will parade along St Anne Street, Floriana.

For all the details, visit festivals.mt/karnival.

Actors during a promotional shoot for Il-Qarċilla, one of the many events being held as part of the national carnival festivities. Photo: Dorian Bugeja

Gozo Regional Carnival

The poster of Gozo's Regional Carnival

The Gozo Regional Carnival will be held between February 9 and 13, with main activities being held in the capital, Victoria.

The Victoria carnival parade on February 11 starts at the beginning of Republic Street and culminates at Independence Square (It-Tokk), where a dancing spectacle with the participation of dance companies and carnival groups ensues. There will also be humorous sketches, triumphal floats, local bands and grotesque masks.

Other Gozitan towns and villages will also hold their own activities on different days. Organised carnival festivities will be held in Għarb and Nadur today, on February 8 in Munxar, on the 9th in Qala, on the 10th in Għajnsielem and Xagħra, and on the 11th in Xewkija, Xagħra, Żebbuġ, San Lawrenz and Sannat. Nadur will have its spontaneous carnival from February 9 to 13.

For more information, log on to visitgozo.com.

Karta Festa

Esplora Interactive Science Centre in Kalkara is celebrating carnival with an event revolving around paper and featuring hands-on activities and playful exploration.

Visitors will have the chance to immerse themselves in the art of tinkering and making, while exploring the science behind traditional artistic crafts. One will also discover the art of paper crafting, from DIY paper-making to intricate papier-mâché and large-scale paper constructions.

Visitors will also learn about the art of upcycling by learning techniques to transform unusable paper into practical items.

Tickets can be bought from the reception desk on the day of the visit on a first-come, first-served basis, or buy them online from showshappening.com.

Karnival Tradizzjonali Għaxqi

Għaxaq is holding its annual spontaneous carnival in the town’s square from February 11 to 13. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

A reveller at the Karnival Tradizzjonali Għaxqi. Photo: Facebook

VISUAL ARTS

Time Stands Still

Godwin Azzopardi is presenting a solo exhibition at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiz in Mosta.

The artist gives his personal interpretation to concepts that have influenced his mind and emotions. He tries to explore how we respond emotionally to the interaction between the constants of nature and human intervention. He does this through semi-abstract renderings of identifiable subjects.

He uses a variety of media, but mostly oils.

The exhibition runs until February 11. For more information, visit the venue's Facebook page.

Essential Malta 3 by Godwin Muscat Azzopardi

Human(kind)

A thought-provoking exhibition by G. Luigi Rossi, a German artist residing in Malta, is being held at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Through a combination of symbolism, abstract landscapes and vibrant colours, Rossi delves deep into the core social issues affecting our society, offering viewers a unique perspective on conflicts, social injustice and the fragile relationship between humanity and nature.

As regards the latter topic, Rossi symbolically captures the destructive consequences of humanity’s exploitation of the planet, urging viewers to reflect on the urgent need for sustainable practices and a deeper reverence for the natural world. Meanwhile, his expressive use of colours and poetic imagery offers a glimpse into an ideal world where beauty, harmony, and positivity prevail.

The exhibition is on until February 11. Entrance is free. There will be a curatorial tour on February 10 at noon. To join, register here.

Flourish

Michelle Gialanze, aka Mixa, is presenting a solo art exhibition at Art by the Seaside Gallery in Senglea.

Flourish celebrates the enduring beauty of nature, both in the present day and past. Through a diverse selection of artworks, the exhibition aims to create a positive and uplifting experience for visitors, highlighting the inherent grace and splendour of the natural world even when it is no longer alive.

Flourish runs until February 16. For more details, including opening hours, visit the venue's Facebook page.

Also read this Times of Malta review.

Dancing by Michelle Gialanze

Glasshouse

In the third phase of The Glasshouse Project, Gilbert Calleja, Jesmond Vassallo and Robert Zahra delve into the mechanics of creative production to come up with an exhibition of 2D and 3D works at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Drawing metaphorical parallels between artists’ studios and the lab-like conditions of glasshouses, the project explores creation as an ongoing organic process − germination, growth, reproduction and decay.

Through diverse media, image-making techniques and innovative forms of presentation, the exhibition reflects on the consumption and evolution of artworks from conception to ciculation or return to the artist’s studio.

The chosen subject matter includes interior spaces, the human figure and the relationships between architecture, objects and natural elements. This exploration aligns with the concept of art as a transformative process within a space – a site, a laboratory, a glasshouse – where the individual undergoes a reciprocal transformation.

Glasshouse is on until February 25. Entrance is free.

An untitled work by Jesmond Vassallo

Through the Eye of a Needle

An exhibition of large-scale textile works by Stefan Spiteri goes on display at the Malta Society of Arts on February 8.

Through the Eye of the Needle, the culmination of a two-year project, draws on ideas ranging from nature to the state of society, Maltese traditions and the artist's hope for the future.

The exhibition, curated by Andrew Borg Wirth and designed by Lyanne Mifsud, also features an installation of works by the artist’s mother, Speranza Spiteri.

There will be an artists' tour on February 24 and a closing performance by Claire Tonna and Tom Armitage on February 28 at 7pm. The exhibition runs until February 29. For more information, click here.

Also read this Times of Malta interview with the artist.

The Solar Breath by Stefan Spiteri

SOLUS

Anticipating Love by Ann Jenkins

Renowned artist Ann Jenkins embarks on an emotive journey into the world of solitude with her latest solo exhibition, SOLUS, hosted at Gemelli Art Studio in Ta’ Qali.

The collection of oil paintings explores the profound sentiment of solace, capturing the essence of sanctuary either in complete isolation or within evocative environments.

Jenkins’s diverse portfolio includes figurative works, seascapes, and landscapes and SOLUS showcases her mastery of various techniques.

The exhibition is open to the public Monday to Friday (9am to 2pm) and Saturdays (9am to noon) until the end of February at Gemelli Art Studio.

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Pawlu Curmi ‘Il-Pampalun’: Il-Bniedem, Il-Leġġenda

Festivals Malta is dedicating this year’s carnival activities to Pawlu Curmi ‘il-Pampalun’, often described as the ‘King of Maltese Carnival’, who died last year at the age of 92.

As part of this tribute, an exhibition titled ‘Pawl Curmi ‘Il-Pampalun’: Il-Bniedem, Il-Leġġenda’ is being held at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta until March 3.

Born in Valletta on December 12, 1930, ‘Il-Pampalun’ was the 12th child out of 13, and from a young age, showed a particular interest in carnival. As a young boy, he used to help out his father Giovanni with creating carnival floats and grotesque masks. His career evolved as he began to touch upon elements related to dance, choreography and much more.

Beyond carnival, ‘il-Pampalun’ had various interests and left a colourful legacy behind him.

The exhibition is researched and curated by Mario Coleiro.

A photo of a young Pawlu Curmi on display at Spazju Kreattiv. Photo: Facebook/Spazju Kreattiv

Let Me Be Myself The Life Story of Anne Frank

The University of Malta Library in collaboration with The Tayar Foundation is hosting the exhibition Let Me Be Myself - The Life Story of Anne Frank until March 21.

The exhibition consists of 34 panels, each containing key images and texts about the world that surrounded Anne Frank, from the rise of Hitler to the persecution of the Jews and World War 11. It also gives an account of her life: from her birth in 1929 up to her death in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945.

The library is open Monday to Friday from 7am to 8pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 12.15pm. It is closed on Sundays and public holidays. Entrance is free.

Fare Convito: The Archaeology of Banqueting in Hospitaller Malta (16th to 18th century)

A range of maiolica and porcelain vessels, used both for display and for serving food during formal banquets in Hospitaller Malta, is on display at the Inquisitor’s Palace in Vittoriosa.

The exhibition, entitled Fare Convito: The Archaeology of Banqueting in Hospitaller Malta (16th to 18th century), delves deeply into how food, art and politics came together in the ritual of baroque banqueting – the formal and communal sharing of food and drink – between the 16th and the 18th century in Malta.

During that period, under the Order of St John, Malta imported many aspects of the European dining culture, mainly from Renaissance Italy and from Rococo France. An especially striking feature was the Convito – the formal banquet – which provided a theatrical backdrop for political discussion and intrigue.

They include two late Renaissance plates belonging to Cardinal Farnese’s famous credenza, a Chinese Ming porcelain import to Malta, important examples of South Italian heraldic plates, and a wide range of French and North Italian faience, including examples in the Rococo style of Moustier.

The exhibition runs until March.

In the Footsteps of the Hospitallers: 900 Years of Chivalry, Faith & Charity

The National Library of Malta in Valletta is hosting an exhibition about the Knights of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM).

By means of maps, documents, printed works and objets d’art, In the Footsteps of the Hospitallers traces the story of the Order, starting from their humble beginnings in Jerusalem during the mid-11th century.

The exhibition, curated by Maroma Camilleri, is dedicated to the memory of a prominent Maltese member of the Order of Malta, the Bailiff Fra’ John Edward Critien, Grand Prior of Rome, who passed away on December 3, 2022.

It will remain open during library hours until March: Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 4.30pm; Saturdays: 8.30am to 12.30pm (every third Saturday of the month, the library opens from 8.30am to 3.30pm. Entrance is free.