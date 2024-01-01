THEATRE

Il-Little Mermaid

Kumpanija Teatru Rjal is presenting its annual panto in Maltese at the Catholic Institute in Floriana until January 7.

The show, written by Rodney Gauci, is a comic take on Disney’s popular musical The Little Mermaid.

The cast includes Gauci, Brian Farrugia, Petra Z, Lee-N Abela, Jason Scerri, George Micallef and Jacob Piccinino. Dancers from the Kinetic Dance Academy are also taking part.

For tickets, visit https://buytickets.mt.

Beauty and the Beast

Chiara Hyzler has written and is directing the MADC panto at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta until January 7.

Based on the popular 1756 fairy tale, the plot sees Belle (Hannah Spiteri) and her delightful Nanny (Alan Montanaro) looking for Belle’s missing father.

Beauty and the Beast also stars Jasmine Farrugia, Francesco Nicodeme, Maria Buckle, Rambert Attard, Gianluca Mifsud, Neil Cutajar, Jake Curti, Nikki Cassar, Lisa Baldacchino, Max Dingli and Kirsten Abela.

Musical direction is by Kris Spiteri, choreography by Francesco Nicodeme, set design by Matthew Cassar and costume design by Denise Mulholland.

Tickets are available from teatrumanoel.mt.

Alan Montanaro as The Nanny/Dame in MADC's panto Beauty and the Beast. Photo: Facebook

Rajt Malta Timbaram by Kwijns

Drag stars Kwijns are presenting a ‘new perspective’ on the history of Malta, which will take the audience from the early beginnings of the country through the various eras in history.

The 18+ show, written by Simon Bartolo and directed by Ray Calleja, features performers Teddi Rockerfelt, Sheyoncé, Coco, Olivia Lilith, Venus Divine and Ħarxa Spajs. Choreography is by Francesco Nicodeme.

The show is being staged until January 7. Tickets are available from kreattivita.org.

HA HA HA XI

The last show of the 11th edition of the Comedy Knights’ annual event will return to Sir Temi Zammit Hall at the University of Malta Msida Campus on January 4.

All the favourite characters and new ones, including actor John Montanaro, are returning.

The show is rated 12+. Children between three and 12 years may enter at the parents’ discretion. Children under three years of will not be allowed in the theatre.

For tickets, click here.

The Comedy Knights cast. Photo: Facebook

MUSIC

A New Year’s Toast

The Gaulitanus Choir is presenting the 12th edition of A New Year’s Toast, at the Kempinski San Lawrenz, on January 1 at 7.30pm.

The choir and its soloists will be accompanied by the Kastell String Quartet, led by Pierre Louis Attard, and Milica Lawrence on the piano. They will present a wide and varied repertoire under the musical and artistic direction of Colin Attard.

Entrance to the concert, which is being supported by the MGOZ’s Cultural Heritage Directorate, is free on a first-come-first-served basis and no reservations are required.

An Epiphany Organ Recital feat. Hamish Dustagheer

Acclaimed organist Hamish Dustagheer is performing in an organ concert at St Augustine church, Valletta on January 4 at 6pm.

The special festive programme features works by Buxtehude, Handel, Bach and Galea. The concert will be followed by drinks.

The event is organised by the NGO Friends of the Manoel. Contact friendsofthemanoel@gmail.com to reserve seats. A €10 donation would be greatly appreciated and would go towards future educational and restoration endeavours.

From Folk to Ballet

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of Michael Laus, will embark on a journey from folk at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on January 5 at 8pm.

The programme includes Nicolò Isouard's Jeanotte et Colin, Christopher Muscat's Mesogeios featuring soloist Francesco Sultana, and a selection from Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

MPO Chamber Series #4

The MPO Chamber series' fourth edition continues, with the brass ensemble, led by principal horn Etienne Cutajar, at Robert Samut Hall in Floriana on January 7 at 11am.

The programme includes a work by Joseph Vella for solo horn, and an unusual duo for horn and tuba.

Pianist Christine Zerafa will join forces with the MPO string quartet for a performance of another work by a Maltese composer, Christopher Muscat’s quintet Quintessence.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

FILM

Met Opera Live in HD: Nabucco

Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta is screening this classic Met Opera staging which brings ancient Babylon to life.

This adaptation of Verdi’s opera starts George Gagnidze as the imperious king Nabucco and soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska as his vengeful daughter Abigaille. Mezzo-soprano Maria Barakova and tenor SeokJong Baek are Fenena and Ismaele, whose love transcends politics, and bass Dmitry Belosselskiy repeats his celebrated portrayal of the high priest Zaccaria. Daniele Callegari conducts Verdi’s early masterpiece, which features the moving Va Pensiero.

For tickets, visit kreattivita.org.

CHRISTMAS ACTIVITIES

Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem

The 14th edition of Għajnsielem’s live Nativity village is being brought to life by around 150 actors until January 7.

The village will be open on January 1, from 3 to 7pm and on January 7 from 2.30 to 7pm. On the latter day, the village will see the entrance of the Three Kings, which will bring the 14th edition of the activity to an end.

For more information, look up the event on Facebook.

Re-enactors at Bethlehem f'Għajnsielem. Photo: Facebook/Bethlehem f'Ghajnsielem

Esplora Christmas Wonderland

The Esplora Interactive Science Centre in Kalkara is hosting a Christmas market until January 7 from 6 to 10.30pm. Doors will close at 8.30pm.

For more information, click here.

Fairyland

Santa’s City’s in Triton Square, Valletta, is open for one last week until January 7.

Attractions include Rudolph’s Wheel, the ice-skating rink and the artisan market, besides daily live entertainment.

For all the details, visit https://fairylandmalta.com/.

Photo: Fairyland Malta

Christmas at the Aquarium

The Malta National Aquarium is holding various Christmas events until January 7. These include Breakfast with Santa, a craft station, Santa’s Coral Cove, Jumper Day, Christmas VR, Fishes and Wishes, and special aquarium tours featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

For all the details, visit the event's Facebook page.

The Magical Illuminated Trail and Village

The Magical Illuminated Trail and Village at Verdala Palace is on until January 7, with proceeds going once again to the Malta Community Chest Fund.

Among others, one will find a captivating Mythical Tree, the ethereal Flower Land, the enchanting Fantasy Garden and the cosmic Space Explorer World.

One can also witness the beauty of the first ever life-size illuminated crib in Malta, be surrounded by the magical glow of thousands of twinkling fairy lights and encounter many cartoon creatures.

Opening hours: 5 to 9pm. For tickets, visit illuminatedtrailmalta.com or showshappening.com.

One of the illuminated structures at this year's event. Photo: Illuminated Trail Malta

VISUAL ARTS

Icons on Ammo Boxes

A conceptual project by Ukrainian artists Sofia Atlantova and Olexander Klimenko features icons painted on wood fragments from ammunition boxes left by Russian soldiers on the battlefields in Ukraine.

The exhibition, titled Icons on Ammo Boxes, is being held at St Nicholas church in Merchants Street, Valletta, until January 7.

The artists say that classical icons are not only a representation of sacred personages or events, but a way of depicting reality that is otherwise hidden.

Their icons are constant reminders of tragic vicissitudes of modern warfare and of the ongoing war which continues to directly impact hundreds of thousands and displaces millions.

All donations and sale proceeds will go to Ukrainian volunteer health organisation Wings of Victory, that provides access to free medical care and services to Ukrainians suffering from Russian invasion.

Opening hours: Saturdays from 5.30 to 7pm and on Sundays from 9am to noon.

Also read this Times of Malta feature.

Muxrabija

Drawing from various theological, philosophical and literary sources, Gerald-John Micallef is presenting a series of figurative works that question and meditate on the world today at The Dome’s Visitor Centre in Mosta.

The exhibition's title refers to a vernacular structure in old Maltese and North African houses that protrudes out of the first floor onto the street like a giant peephole. One could secretly observe the goings-on in the immediate neighbourhood. The artist here in fact metaphorically observes the outside world and reflects on it.

Muxrabija is on until January 8.

Apotheosis

Following Inaction is a Weapon of Mass Destruction (2022), Darren Tanti is exhibiting his latest collection of works at the Oratory of the Jesuit Church Complex in Archbishop Street, Valletta.

Using a mix of contemporary forms of art and traditional aesthetic languages, the artist is presenting a hybrid body of work that addresses the current state of humankind and its ultimate call: holiness.

It includes mostly sculptures and objet d’art incorporating less traditional aspects like neon tubes and perspex, which can be perceived as standalone installations making up one coherent exhibition.

Apotheosis, curated by Melanie Erixon and organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency, is open every day between 9am and 4pm (excluding Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve) until January 9.

New Forms

In a bold departure from the traditional gallery setting, James Vella Clark is exhibiting his latest collection of abstract expressionist works at FORM's home showroom in Valley Road, Msida.

Themed New Forms, the 16 large new paintings on canvas seek to ignite a conversation about the intersection of art and living spaces, inviting viewers to rediscover how art can seamlessly integrate into personal spaces as a daily reminder of the enduring beauty in our lives.

The exhibition runs until January. For more information, read this Times of Malta review.

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Ancient Tea With New Glamour

The China Cultural Centre in Malta is hosting an exhibition with the theme of 'Tea for Harmony', co-organised with the Xi’an Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Featuring intriguing displays, artefacts, paintings and photographs from the city of Xi’an, this new exhibition opens a window into the enduring significance of tea in Chinese culture.

A Tang-style gilded tea set made of bronze gold and silver is the main attraction. Other exhibits include a batch of royal teaware items that were unearthed in 1987 at the ancient Buddhist Famen Temple in northwest Shaanxi and a modern reprinted thread-bound edition of The Classic of Tea, considered to be the first known monograph on tea in the world, written by Lu Yu between 760 CE and 762 CE, during the Tang Dynasty.

One may visit the exhibition, which will remain open until the end of this year at the China Cultural Centre, 173, Melita Street, Valletta. The centre is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to noon, and from 1.30 to 4pm. Entrance is free. Reservation is advised for group visits at events2023ccc@gmail.com.

The Word Made Flesh

An exhibition featuring about 27 antique bambini (statuettes of Baby Jesus) is being held at the Birkirkara Collegiate Museum until January 5.

The Word Made Flesh aims to help visitors rediscover the beauty of the image of Baby Jesus as the main focal point of the Christmas season.

It includes a 300-year-old Maltese wax bambino and works from Sicily, Italy, Spain and Northern Europe.

Besides the temporary exhibition, visitors will be able to view other items displayed at the museum all year round, such as silverware by the famous Cannataci brothers, brocades, vestments, altar antependiums, sculptures and various paintings.

Entrance to the museum is through the basilica’s sacristy. It is closed on January 1 and 2 and will be open until January 5 from 6.30 to 8.30pm. A catalogue of the exhibited works is available at the door.

The Crib’s Journey with St Francis

A Christmas crib exhibition, a joint collaboration between Heritage Malta and Għaqda Ħbieb tal-Presepji Għawdex Malta, has been launched at the Grand Master’s Palace, under the auspices of President George Vella.

Titled The Crib’s Journey with St Francis, this exhibition forms part of a string of initiatives around the globe, organised by the International Friends of the Crib Federation, celebrating the 800th anniversary since the first crib was created by St Francis in Greccio, Italy.

On display are some 60 cribs by Maltese and foreign artists, crafted out of different materials, including papier-mâché, glass and jablo.

Heritage Malta published an informative full-colour catalogue about this exhibition, with a general introduction about Christmas traditions and the Maltese crib, and a limited edition and numbered 15-figure nativity set.

The exhibition runs until January 21. All profits will be directed to the Malta Community Chest Fund. Entrance is through Merchants Street.

Civil Splendour

An exhibition at the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub is giving visitors a rare opportunity to view at close quarters the exquisitely tailored and embroidered civil uniforms worn by high-ranking British and colonial officials at state occasions in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Among others, Civil Splendour shows all five grades of the uniform worn in the 19th century as well as their evolution into the foreign service uniform in the 1950s. The latter is still worn today by ambassadors and the marshal and vice-marshal of the diplomatic corps.

The exhibition is being held at the Malta Postal Museum, 135, Archbishop Street, Valletta, until January 27. Opening hours are from 10am to 4pm from Monday to Friday, and from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays.

Fare Convito: The Archaeology of Banqueting in Hospitaller Malta (16th to 18th century)

A range of maiolica and porcelain vessels, used both for display and for serving food during formal banquets in Hospitaller Malta, is going on display at the Inquisitor’s Palace in Vittoriosa.

The exhibition, entitled Fare Convito: The Archaeology of Banqueting in Hospitaller Malta (16th to 18th century), delves deeply into how food, art and politics came together in the ritual of baroque banqueting – the formal and communal sharing of food and drink – between the 16th and the 18th century in Malta.

During that period, under the Order of St John, Malta imported many aspects of the European dining culture, mainly from Renaissance Italy and from Rococo France. An especially striking feature was the Convito – the formal banquet – which provided a theatrical backdrop for political discussion and intrigue.

They include two late Renaissance plates belonging to Cardinal Farnese’s famous credenza, a Chinese Ming porcelain import to Malta, important examples of South Italian heraldic plates, and a wide range of French and North Italian faience, including examples in the Rococo style of Moustier.

The exhibition runs until March.

In the Footsteps of the Hospitallers: 900 Years of Chivalry, Faith & Charity

The National Library of Malta in Valletta is hosting an exhibition about the Knights of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM).

By means of maps, documents, printed works and objets d’art, In the Footsteps of the Hospitallers traces the story of the Order, starting from their humble beginnings in Jerusalem during the mid-11th century.

The exhibition, curated by Maroma Camilleri, is dedicated to the memory of a prominent Maltese member of the Order of Malta, the Bailiff Fra’ John Edward Critien, Grand Prior of Rome, who passed away on December 3, 2022.

It will remain open during library hours until March 2024: Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 4.30pm; Saturdays: 8.30am to 12.30pm (every third Saturday of the month, the library opens from 8.30am to 3.30pm. Entrance is free.