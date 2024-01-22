THEATRE

My Name is Rachel Corrie

A play based on the diaries and e-mails of activist Rachel Corrie, who was killed by an Israeli soldier at the age of 23, is being staged at The Splendid in Strait Street, Valletta, between January 25 and February 4.

Edited by actor and director Alan Rickman and journalist Katherine Viner, this one-woman show tells an impassioned, moving, true story of what drove the young activist to leave her comfortable American life and embark on a journey that would end with her sudden death defending the rights of people a world away.

Produced locally by WhatsTheirNames Theatre, the play is directed by Philip Leone-Ganado and stars Sandie von Brockdorff in the title role. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to organisations providing vital humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

There will be shows on January 25-28 and 31 and February 1 to 4. Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

MUSIC

Valletta Baroque Festival

The festival celebrating baroque music has reached its final week.

The highlight is the oratorio San Giovanni Battista by Alessandro Stradella being held at the oratory of St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta on January 22 and 23.

Directed by Steven Devine, the oratorio will be performed by the Valletta Baroque Ensemble together with countertenor Filippo Mineccia, soprano Gillian Zammit, bass Albert Buttigieg, mezzo soprano Alessandra Vavasori and tenor Cliff Zammit Stevens.

Other concerts include The Art of Song – When Baroque Meets Jazz, featuring Rita Maria and Filipe Raposo at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on January 23; Bach Cello Suites and More by French cellist Sébastien Hurtaud at Verdala Palace, Buskett, on January 24 and 26; Farándula Castiza, starring the Forma Antiqva ensemble with a variety of music from the mid-18th century in Madrid, at the Chamber of Commerce in Valletta on January 24; Rediscovering Abos by the Abos Project and Consort at Tarxien parish church on January 26; and BaRock, a fusion of rock and baroque classics by The Rock Troupers and the ProMużika Ensemble at the Manoel Theatre on January 27.

The final event is a fun-filled morning children’s performance of Pergolesi’s La Serva Padrona at the Manoel Theatre on January 28.

For all the details, visit festivals.mt/vbf. Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

The Caravaggio painting The Beheading of Saint John the Baptist at the oratory of St John's Co-Cathedral in Valletta. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Songs from the Silver Screen

Baritone baritone Ken Scicluna and pianist Sophia Narmania will perform classic songs from movies and Broadway at Our Lady of Victories church in Valletta on January 23 at 12.30pm.

The programme includes Charade by Henri Mancini, Sigmund Romberg’s Drinking Song, Herman Hupefeld’s As Time Goes By, the Broadway classic If I were a Rich Man by Jerry Bock and Moon River by Henry Mancini.

After the concert, patrons are invited to watch a 10-minute documentary ‘Grand Master de Valette and his first church of Valletta’ in the underground cinema.

Reservations at €10 per person can be made either by booking on baroccobookings@gmail.com or directly at the church’s entrance.

Arts

Gozo Arts Weekend

Paolo Camilleri Cauchi. Photo: Lorella Castillo

The arts festival is paying tribute to artist Paolo Camilleri Cauchi between January 26 and 28.

Events kick off on January 26 with a concert by soprano Marouska Attard at St Francis conventual church in Victoria, followed by a speech by Camilleri Cauchi and the opening of his exhibition at the St Francis convent.

Churches which house works by Camilleri Cauchi will be open to the public on January 27 from 10am to 5pm and on January 28 from noon to 3pm. These are the Fontana parish church, St Anthony of Pauda church, Għajnsielem, the Għarb basilica, the sanctuary of the Immaculate Conception in Qala, San Lawrenz parish church, the Cathedral of the Assumption and St Francis church in Victoria and the Xewkija rotunda.

On January 28, there will be an activity by the VPA School in collaboration with Camilleri Cauchi at Cathedral Square, at the Citadel.

Look up the event on Facebook for all the details. Entrance to all events if free.

FILM

Palestinian Film Days

Two poignant short films that shed light on the human experience in Palestine are being screened at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta on January 23 at 7.30pm.

The Crossing follows three Palestinian siblings on a heartfelt journey to visit their bedridden grandfather. The catch? He resides on the other side of the separation wall. As they navigate the complexities of the region, the film provides a poignant glimpse into the resilience, love and determination that bind families together against all odds.

The second film, The Present, directed by Palestinian film-maker Farah Nabulsi, offers a powerful exploration of the challenges faced by a father and daughter as they navigate Israeli checkpoints on a quest to buy a wedding anniversary gift for the mother. The short film was nominated for the 2021 Academy Award for best live action short film and the prestigious BAFTA award for best short film.

The films will be shown in Arabic with English subtitles. Attendance is free but booking is required via kreattivita.org.

National Theatre Live: Dear England

Spazju Kreattiv is screening the UK’s National Theatre’s staging of James Graham’s new play Dear England, a gripping examination of nation and game, on January 25 at 7.30pm.

The play asks how the country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can’t England’s men win at their own game?

With the worst track record for penalties in the world, Gareth Southgate (Ralph Fiennes) knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt, to take team and country back to the promised land.

Dear England is filmed live on stage at the National Theatre and is directed by Rupert Goold (Judy).

Tickets are available from kreattivita.org.

MISCELLANEOUS

L-ikla tal-Inkwizitur: Kultura kulinari sofistikata

Culinary historian Noel Buttigieg is delivering the third lecture in a series about the food prepared during the time of the Inquisition at the Inquisitor’s Palace in Vittoriosa on January 25 at 7pm.

Attendance is for free but tickets have to be booked via https://heritagemalta.mt/store/e1317/.

The Malta Global Game Jam 2024

ODIN Malta and the MCAST Institute of Creative Arts and the MCAST Institute of Information and Communication Technology are organising the Malta Global Game Jam 2024 from January 26 to 28.

The event, being held at the MCAST Libraries, will see game developers, designers and enthusiasts come together to create innovative games from scratch.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

The Malta Whisky Festival

The organisers of the Malta Whisky Festival, in collaboration with Elia Caterers, are holding the 6th edition of the festival at Giardini Lambrosa, on the outskirts of Mdina, on January 27.

A diverse range of whisky brands from around the world will be available: from traditional Scottish whiskies to exotic Japanese blends. There will also be live music performances.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

VISUAL ARTS

De Novo

Sylvana Debono is holding her debut exhibition at Gemelli Art Gallery in Ta' Qali.

While not new to the public sphere, this is Debono’s first contribution to the artistic world as a mixed media artist.

Debono looks at the world around her in a new way; not only is she a new kid on the block artistically, but she also brings a freshness of outlook to the current artistic milieu.

Her pieces range from unusually large pieces to small, intimate works such as those featuring creatures great and small.

De Novo, at the Gemelli Art Gallery, Ta’ Qali, is on until January 27.

Artichokes by Sylvana Debono

Reflections

A collective exhibition by Tomas Hed, Kristina Huxley and Jane Birchall is being held at Arthall Gozo in Victoria.

Hed is presenting (mis)conceptions of our daily mayhem but also delves into the unknown that somehow we all feel inhabits us. Black canvases open up spaces that escape the usual scenery and allow narratives to be discovered and interpreted. Using Goya as a reference for some of his paintings, he also explores the limitations of a world made up of our senses and the surrounding darkness.

Huxley participates with two paintings, Cataclysm I and Cataclysm II. At first sight, one might consider her paintings calm and still, but at a second glance, they become catalysts for debate, reactions and interactions. In other words, one can feel the transience in the permanent surface of the canvas.

Birchall is presenting her Lava Collection, ceramic works whose textures and colours remind oneof the natural beauty of Gozo; intense, arid and overwhelming. Each piece is hand built in stoneware with multiple layers of glaze and several firings. They are named after an area or an event it is associated with.

The exhibition runs until January 28. For more information, including opening hours, visit the gallery's Facebook page.

New Forms

In a bold departure from the traditional gallery setting, James Vella Clark is exhibiting his latest collection of abstract expressionist works at FORM's home showroom in Valley Road, Msida.

Themed New Forms, the 16 large new paintings on canvas seek to ignite a conversation about the intersection of art and living spaces, inviting viewers to rediscover how art can seamlessly integrate into personal spaces as a daily reminder of the enduring beauty in our lives.

The exhibition runs until the end of January. For more information, read this Times of Malta review.

Sundays at Emil's by James Vella Clark

Across the Harbour

Academic, classicist and Faculty of Arts member Carmel Serracino steps into a new realm as he showcases his first solo exhibition, Across the Harbour.

Through the watercolour exhibition, Serracino hopes to share his love for Cottonera, where he was born, raised and still resides, and convey the beauty that lies in its streets, architecture and the grandeur of the Grand Harbour.

The collection features land and streetscapes, some of which were painted en plein air and others that were conceived entirely in the studio.

The exhibition, curated by Charlene Vella, is open throughout January 2024 at the Palm Court Lounge, The Phoenicia Malta.

St Angelo Ditch by Carmel Serracino

Nucleus

A collective exhibition of six artists is being held at Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts seat Palazzo de la Salle in Valletta.

The exhibition, coordinated by Caroline Miggiani, features the work of Jeni Caruana, Debbie Caruana Dingli, Anna Galea, Anna Grima, Tonio Mallia and Kenneth Zammit Tabona. Their wish is inspire a younger generation to set up a watercolour society in Malta.

Nucleus runs until February 1. Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays: 9am to 7pm and Saturdays: 9am to 1pm. The venue is closed on Sundays and publis holidays. Free entrance

For more information, click here.

One of the artworks on display at the Malta Society of Arts. Photo: Mark Scicluna

Moodscapes

Fabio Borg is presenting his latest collection of works at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq in Mqabba.

In this exhibition, he is approaching abstract expressionism, signalling a departure from his well-known landscapes and treescapes.

Instead of drawing inspiration from tangible landscapes and photographs, Borg relies solely on his inner vision. The result is a series of works conveying inherent moods and emotions, characterised by intense, unrealistic colours and bold lines.

Executed primarily on paper, these works utilise acrylic, oil pastel, and pencil besides his signature acrylics.

Curated by Melanie Erixon, Moodscapes is on until February 4. For more information, including opening hours, visit the gallery's Facebook page.

Yellow is the True Color of Spring by Fabio Borg

Human(kind)

A thought-provoking exhibition by G. Luigi Rossi, a German artist residing in Malta, is being held at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Through a combination of symbolism, abstract landscapes and vibrant colours, Rossi delves deep into the core social issues affecting our society, offering viewers a unique perspective on conflicts, social injustice and the fragile relationship between humanity and nature.

As regards the latter topic, Rossi symbolically captures the destructive consequences of humanity’s exploitation of the planet, urging viewers to reflect on the urgent need for sustainable practices and a deeper reverence for the natural world. Meanwhile, his expressive use of colours and poetic imagery offers a glimpse into an ideal world where beauty, harmony, and positivity prevail.

The exhibition is on until February 11. Entrance is free. There will be a curatorial tour on February 10 at noon. To join, register here.

An exhibit forming part of Human(kind) at Spazju Kreattiv. Photo: Facebook/Spazju Kreattiv

Glasshouse

In the third phase of The Glasshouse Project, Gilbert Calleja, Jesmond Vassallo and Robert Zahra delve into the mechanics of creative production to come up with an exhibition of 2D and 3D works at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Drawing metaphorical parallels between artists’ studios and the lab-like conditions of glasshouses, the project explores creation as an ongoing organic process − germination, growth, reproduction and decay.

Through diverse media, image-making techniques and innovative forms of presentation, the exhibition reflects on the consumption and evolution of artworks from conception to ciculation or return to the artist’s studio.

The chosen subject matter includes interior spaces, the human figure and the relationships between architecture, objects and natural elements. This exploration aligns with the concept of art as a transformative process within a space – a site, a laboratory, a glasshouse – where the individual undergoes a reciprocal transformation.

Glasshouse is on until February 25. Entrance is free.

A visitor viewing works forming part of Glasshouse. Photo: Facebook/Spazju Kreattiv

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Civil Splendour

An exhibition at the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub is giving visitors a rare opportunity to view at close quarters the exquisitely tailored and embroidered civil uniforms worn by high-ranking British and colonial officials at state occasions in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Among others, Civil Splendour shows all five grades of the uniform worn in the 19th century as well as their evolution into the foreign service uniform in the 1950s. The latter is still worn today by ambassadors and the marshal and vice-marshal of the diplomatic corps.

The exhibition is being held at the Malta Postal Museum, 135, Archbishop Street, Valletta, until January 27. Opening hours are from 10am to 4pm from Monday to Friday, and from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays.

Let Me Be Myself The Life Story of Anne Frank

The University of Malta Library in collaboration with The Tayar Foundation is hosting the exhibition Let Me Be Myself - The Life Story of Anne Frank from January 23 to March 21.

The exhibition consists of 34 panels, each containing key images and texts about the world that surrounded Anne Frank, from the rise of Hitler to the persecution of the Jews and World War 11. It also gives an account of her life: from her birth in 1929 up to her death in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945.

The library is open Monday to Friday from 7am to 8pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 12.15pm. It is closed on Sundays and public holidays. Entrance is free.

A visitor reading a panel forming part of the exhibition during its opening at the University of Malta Valletta Campus in 2022. Photo: Shaun Spiteri/TBWA ANG

Fare Convito: The Archaeology of Banqueting in Hospitaller Malta (16th to 18th century)

A range of maiolica and porcelain vessels, used both for display and for serving food during formal banquets in Hospitaller Malta, is on display at the Inquisitor’s Palace in Vittoriosa.

The exhibition, entitled Fare Convito: The Archaeology of Banqueting in Hospitaller Malta (16th to 18th century), delves deeply into how food, art and politics came together in the ritual of baroque banqueting – the formal and communal sharing of food and drink – between the 16th and the 18th century in Malta.

During that period, under the Order of St John, Malta imported many aspects of the European dining culture, mainly from Renaissance Italy and from Rococo France. An especially striking feature was the Convito – the formal banquet – which provided a theatrical backdrop for political discussion and intrigue.

They include two late Renaissance plates belonging to Cardinal Farnese’s famous credenza, a Chinese Ming porcelain import to Malta, important examples of South Italian heraldic plates, and a wide range of French and North Italian faience, including examples in the Rococo style of Moustier.

The exhibition runs until March.

In the Footsteps of the Hospitallers: 900 Years of Chivalry, Faith & Charity

The National Library of Malta in Valletta is hosting an exhibition about the Knights of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM).

By means of maps, documents, printed works and objets d’art, In the Footsteps of the Hospitallers traces the story of the Order, starting from their humble beginnings in Jerusalem during the mid-11th century.

The exhibition, curated by Maroma Camilleri, is dedicated to the memory of a prominent Maltese member of the Order of Malta, the Bailiff Fra’ John Edward Critien, Grand Prior of Rome, who passed away on December 3, 2022.

It will remain open during library hours until March 2024: Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 4.30pm; Saturdays: 8.30am to 12.30pm (every third Saturday of the month, the library opens from 8.30am to 3.30pm. Entrance is free.