ARTS

Notte Bianca

Notte Bianca is taking place in Valletta on October 7, with a multidisciplinary programme featuring different artistic routes, including theatre, dance, music, alternative, children, classic and the infamous red route.

Over 250 artists are taking part in 60 events and, as usual, various place of interest, including museums and auberges, will be open to the public for free. Among the highlights are the performances by Aidan, Ivan Grech and Band, and the popular Italian band Le Vibrazioni on the main stage in St George’s Square.

More information is available on www.festivals.mt/nb.

Notte Bianca is organised by Festivals Malta, supported by the Ministry for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government, sponsored by GSD Marketing Ltd, and in collaboration with 89.7 Bay.

MUSIC

Guitar recital by Bernard Catania

Guitarist Bernard Catania will perform Latin-American guitar classics during the first of a series of lunchtime concerts organised by the Barocco Foundation in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta.

The programme includes works by Hector Villa-Lobos and Astor Piazzolla, among others.

After the concert, one may watch the 10-minute documentary Grand Master de Valette and His First Church of Valletta in the church’s underground cinema.

Reservations at €10 per person can be done either by booking on baroccobookings@gmail.com or directly at the entrance of the church.

Guitarist Bernard Catania

Cher Camilleri concert

Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta is hosting a concert by electronic singer-songwriter Cher Camilleri on October 6.Having debuted her music in 2021 and released a full-length album in 2022, Camilleri’s songs present an ethereal and otherwordly quality, rich in emotion.

She will be accompanied by musicians Jimmy Bartolo, John J. Bartolo, Mark Axiaq and backing vocalist Kirsty Vella. Sean Borg will be the supporting act.

For tickets, visit kreattivita.org.

Cher Camilleri. Photo: Michael Azzopardi

THEATRE

Naughty Malta

The Naughty Project has been collecting Malta’s naughtiest, funniest and most embarrassing sex confessions via an anonymous online survey. These confessions are now being turned into a real-live sketch show, which will be staged at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab on October 6, 7, 13, 14 and 15.

The show, written and directed by Steve Hili, stars Hili, James Ryder, Pia Zammit, Naomi Knight and Joseph Zammit.

For tickets, visit tnd.com.mt.

FILM

Ingmar Bergman retrospective

The retrospective showcase of award-winning Swedish film-maker Ingmar Bergman’s oeuvre continues at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema in Valletta until November 3.

The next film showing in the Unveiling Bergman: A Cinematic Voyage into the Human Psyche programme is The Virgin Spring (1960) on October 7, followed by Persona (1966) on October 14, Cries and Whispers (1972) on October 20 and Autumn Sonata (1978) on November 3. All screenings start at 8.30pm.

For more information and tickets, visit kreattivita.org. Also read this preview.

Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration

KRS Releasing Ltd, in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company and in partnership with the local cinemas, is celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary with a programme of films this summer.

These include classic, groundbreaking Disney films selected from almost every decade of the centenary such as the original animated versions of Snow White, Bambi and The Jungle Book.

Toy Story is showing until October 5.

For more information, visit the KRS Releasing Facebook page.

The event's poster

MISCELLANEOUS

A Conversation with Joe Toscano

The Faculty of Media and Knowledge Sciences at the University of Malta is hosting a talk by award-winning designer, author and tech expert Joe Toscano at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta on October 5 at 7pm.

Previously an experience design consultant for Google, Toscano left Silicon Valley because of concerns about industry misuses of data and the need to address these through innovation rather than strict regulation. Since then, he has written a book, done a TEDx talk, featured in the Netflix film The Social Dilemma and started up various companies.

On October 5, he will discuss human-centred approaches to internet design, user privacy, digital literacy and data protection. The session will conclude with a Q&A session.

Admission is free but one can reserve a spot here.

Valletta Local Food Festival 2023

Various producers, chefs and food enthusiasts will celebrate Maltese gastronomy at the Valletta Local Food Festival 2023, being held at the Valletta Design Cluster between October 5 and 7 from 6pm onwards.

The event is organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency and is supported by Visit Malta. Entrance is free.

For more information, visit the Facebook page of the Valletta Cultural Agency.

The event's poster

Malta Photography Convention

The Malta Institute of Professional Photography is hosting a two-day convention filled with talks and workshops by internationally acclaimed photographers on October 7 and 8 between 8.45am and 5pm at The Brewhouse in Mrieħel.

Participating photographers include Dominik Zky, Cedric Delsaux and Gurvir Johal.

Each workshop is limited to 15 people and all levels are welcome. For more information and to book, visit the MIPP’s Facebook page.

Malta Classic 2023

After a three-year hiatus, Malta Classic 2023 returns between October 5 and 8, starting off with a riveting hill climb at Mtaħleb on Thursday, October 5.

A unique selection of prewar and postwar classic cars and classic motorcycles will then be on display at the event ‘Style and Elegance at the Marina’, being held at the Marina di Valletta (Sa Maison) on October 6. Vehicles will be judged on style and elegance and points will be awarded for the participants' attire.

The 13th edition of the Mdina Grand Prix outside the Silent City’s fortified walls is then taking place on October 7 and 8.

On Saturday, cars are put to the test on a track of tight bends, sweeping curves and inclines that wind their way through the valley beneath Mdina. The day comes to a close with timed drives, determining the starting order of Sunday’s grand prix.

For more information, visit maltaclassic.com or the dedicated Facebook page.

The Mdina Grand Prix will be held on October 7 and 8. Photo: Malta Classic

Ġenna ta’ Ġonna

The Floriana local council is once again holding its annual festival celebrating the locality’s history and culture and green areas on October 8 between 9.30am and 5.30pm.

On the day, all gardens will be open and various places of interest in Floriana will be accessible to the public. There will also be various activities for all the family.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page or contact the Floriana local council on 2123 5523 or by e-mailing floriana.lc@gov.mt.

The Argotti Gardens in Floriana. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Fjakkolata

In a mesmerising display, hundreds of fjakkoli (lanterns) will illuminate the slopes of Għar Ilma hill outside Santa Luċija in Gozo on October 8.

The evening will start with the singing of the Ave Maria in Santa Luċija square followed by the fjakkolata, which will start at 7pm. The Cittadella Folk Group will then perform in Santa Luċija square at 8pm.

Lanterns lighting up the slopes of Għar Ilma hill outside Santa Luċija in Gozo.

VISUAL ARTS

Heartstrings and Memories

Classical representation takes a bold leap into the modern era in an exhibition at the Art by the Seaside gallery in Senglea.

Five artists are taking part in this exhibition, each interpreting their own ‘heartstrings and memories’, creating a visual dialogue between past and present, and translating all this to the viewer.

Karen Caruana incorporates the elements of surrealism in her thought-provoking works, making one reflect deeply on of one’s psyche.

David Debono takes a leap into nostalgia, exploring themes of power and the recent past.

Luca Cauchi is well-known for his rigidity in following the old masters. Thus, viewing Cauchi’s work is a juxtaposition of the timeless classical era with a deep psychological mindframe.

Saviour Baldacchino is renowned for his exploration themes concerning social and psychological tension. This time, Baldacchino delves into yet another creative process through which some of his new works are transformed into 3D paintings.

Edoardo La Francesca, well-known for his spiritual and religious commissioned works, fuses his classical skills with contemporary innovation.

The exhibition runs at Art by the Seaside Gallery of 65, Triq il-Mina tax-Xatt, Senglea until October 6. Log on to the gallery’s social media platforms for opening hours.

Ante

Rupert Cefai’s oeuvre is very versatile, ranging from abstraction to the representational. For Ante, his current exhibition, he has come up with a collection of works that criticise aspects of contemporary society.

He does so by using imagery that brings out the caricatural nature of society and all that makes us reflect on the faults and shortcomings of its members. Themes range from environmental degradation, power and abuse of it, as well as truths and beliefs.

Curated by Melanie Erixon, Ante is on until is on until October 8 at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq in Mqabba. For more information, follow Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq on Facebook/Instagram.

Also read this Times of Malta review.

Lie to Me by Rupert Cefai

Through My Window

Xaxa Calleja is presenting her seventh solo exhibition at Art...e gallery, in Victoria.

This collection of paintings are a window into Xaxa's world. They are a reflection of her emotions, which are represented in both abstract and representational work.

She is also presenting works that are inspired by landscapes that she has witnessed and have left a lasting impression.

Through My Window runs daily until October 20 at the Art...e gallery, 1 Library Str, Victoria, from 9.30am to 12.15pm.

Under a Coloured Sky by Xaxa Calleja

Natural Beauty

Madeleine Vella Satariano’s fourth solo exhibition includes various themes, such as nature, birds, seascapes and landscapes.

She also included paintings of horses and is sponsoring RMJ Horse Rescue by donating a percentage of the proceeds to this voluntary group who care for sick and abandoned horses.

This exhibition, hosted at the Voluntary Centre, in Bartolomew Street, Rabat, will be inaugurated by Mariella Pisani Bencini on October 6 and will be open to the public between October 7 and 22.

One of the works by Madeleine Vella Satariano on display in Rabat.

That Other Place

Raphael Vella’s latest exhibition draws inspiration from Susan Sontag’s ‘citizens of that other place’ in her book, Illness as Metaphor. The other place refers to the kingdom of the ill, which she opposes to the kingdom of the well by exploring dehumanising myths and metaphors associated with the most infamous illnesses of modernity.

Over the years, artist, educator and researcher Vella has developed a unique and profound artistic language for voices and choices of resistance and a sense of agency and advocacy for ‘the other’ by making reference to institutions and systems that have become dysfunctional in a dystopian world – in a context in which illness itself no longer holds a form of truth with respect to the subject, as we all experienced it in recent times on a planetary scale.

Vella opens up a complex debate on representation to indicate a different plot of how we could imagine forms of curing in cultural, institutional and discursive spaces that are disruptive, unruly, intense, incompatible, contradictory or transforming.

That Other Place, curated by Maren Richter and hosted by Valletta Contemporary, is on until October 28. Log on to the venue’s Facebook page for opening hours and more information.

Also read this Times of Malta interview with the artist and curator.

An installation view of That Other Place. Photo: Valletta Contemporary

Yells, Bells & Smells

Gemelli Art Gallery of Ta’ Qali is hosting a solo exhibition by Joan Zammit Cutajar.

Zammit Cutajar started her artistic journey with the late Esprit Barthet. She has since been greatly inspired and tutored by Debbie Caruana Dingli, who is curating the exhibition, and Tonio Mallia.

Yells, Bells & Smells is open between October 5 and 28. Consult the venue’s Facebook page for more information.

Herd of Goats by Joan Zammit Cutajar

Soap to Think With

Norbert Francis Attard is holding a solo exhibition at Gozo Contemporary at 11, Triq Mongur, Għarb.

Curated by Ann Dingli, the exhibition features works made out of soap and soap boxes besides other materials to highlight links between massive events in national history that we might otherwise have not made.

A catalogue featuring critical essays by Paul Sant Cassia, Ann Dingli and Nikki Petroni and a prologue by Gabriel Zammit accompanies the exhibition, which is dedicated to Marisa Vella (1960-2020).

Soap to Think With runs until October 29. It can be viewed by appointment by calling on +356 7904 1051 or by sending an e-mail to norbert@norbertattard.com.

Read more about the exhibition in this Times of Malta interview with the artist and curator.

The Wind Blows… Waves in All Directions

Spazju Kreattiv is hosting an exhibition as part of the EuroPride 2023 programme.

Using Maltese and Tunisian contexts as parallel bases for this exhibition, artists and activists from 11 Mediterranean countries reflect on the past, present and future, as well as their community and their own identities with running themes of resistance through activism, gender expression, sexual liberation and self exploration throughout the exhibitions.

The exhibition runs until October 29, is co-curated by Bobb Attard & Mohamed Ali Agrebi. For more information, click here.

Ego Sum: The Face of Homelessness

A collage made up of multiple portraits. Artwork: YMCA

To raise awareness about homelessness and to debunk stereotypes around it, YMCA Malta has embarked on a multi-venue exhibition, partly funded by Art Council Malta.

Ego Sum means 'I Am' in Latin and refers to how someone perceives themselves.

Ego Sum elevates 36 individual definitions of self – physical descriptions, personal stories, personality traits, etc – into a collective experience that transcends the sum of its parts.

This exhibition aims to show that being homeless/roofless is but a mere chapter in somebody’s life; that homelessness/rooflessness does not define who that person is or may become. That homeless person on the street could in fact be a doctor, a parent, an artist, a chef, a footballer, a dreamer or a student.

The walk-through exhibition depicts the artistic sketches of Rachel Bowman and the photography of Tyler Calleja Jackson. Both these Maltese artists were inspired by the interviews conducted with 50 homeless individuals and, together with Sofiya Chuzhda and Gwennaelle Viard, created a final collage.

The exhibition is being held at the Società Dante Alighieri, 134 Old Bakery Street, Valletta throughout October. It is open Monday to Friday from 5 to 8pm and on Saturday from 10am to noon and from 5 to 8pm.

A Collective Solo

An untitled work by Ethelbert Perini

Decades of experimentation with several media as well as formal training have led Ethelbert Perini to create a collection of artworks that are being exhibited in what is his first solo exhibition.

The exhibition’s title, A Collective Solo, is an oxymoron that prepares the viewer primarily for a diversity in the themes that are being presented. However, the medium employed for each work is consistent throughout.

The technique that Perini uses is soft pastels on paper or board, and it is one that he discovered when exploring different media throughout his artistic journey. The starting point for each composition is always nature, Perini’s surroundings, as well as the human form and physiognomy.

A Collective Solo, curated by Charlene Vella, is being held throughout October in the Palm Court Lounge of The Phoenicia Malta.

Carbonaro

An exhibition looking at the outstanding oeuvre of Maltese artist Pawl Carbonaro is currently on at Il-Ħaġar - Heart of Gozo Museum.

Exploring his varied output through more than 60 paintings, among which are his abstracted landscapes and his sprawling abstracts as well as etchings, this exhibition serves to inform the art-loving public about the artistic trajectory, spanning decades, of this seminal Maltese contemporary artist who has been a mentor for a plethora of younger local artists. A publication accompanies the exhibition.

Carbonaro, curated by fellow artist Austin Camilleri, is on until November 5. Opening hours daily between 9am and 5pm. Admission is free.

Also read this Times of Malta preview.

Sanap Cliffs by Pawl Carbonaro

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Ancient Tea With New Glamour

The China Cultural Centre in Malta is hosting a new exhibition under the theme of 'Tea for Harmony', co-organised with the Xi’an Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Featuring intriguing displays, artefacts, paintings and photographs from the city of Xi’an, this new exhibition opens a window into the enduring significance of tea in Chinese culture.

A Tang-style gilded tea set made of bronze gold and silver is the main attraction. Other exhibits include a batch of royal teaware items that were unearthed in 1987 at the ancient Buddhist Famen Temple in northwest Shaanxi and a modern reprinted thread-bound edition of The Classic of Tea, considered to be the first known monograph on tea in the world, written by Lu Yu between 760 CE and 762 CE, during the Tang Dynasty.

One may visit the exhibition, which will remain open until the end of this year at the China Cultural Centre, 173, Melita Street, Valletta. The centre is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to noon, and from 1.30 to 4pm. Entrance is free. Reservation is advised for group visits at events2023ccc@gmail.com.