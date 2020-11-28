With their demanding schedules and non-stop travel, it makes sense that celebrities should invest in their sleep. Just watch any celebrity reality show and you’ll see that they sleep on some of the most luxurious mattresses that money can buy.

But, one can’t help but wonder what type of brand does Kim Kardashian choose for her mattress?

Truth is, the mattresses that celebrities choose to call their own fall into three main categories: unique luxury mattresses, handcrafted detailed mattresses and eco-friendly ones.

Much research has been devoted to these three mattress types as celebrities are often found raving about their beds. But, what makes them so special? Read on and find out. The answer might surprise you.

The eco-friendly mattress

Most celebrities like to make a statement with everything they do, including the mattresses they sleep on. The latest craze is supporting sustainable brands and investing in eco-friendly mattresses that do not compromise the environment. As with anything, celebs go all out when they decide to go green.

Celebrities like Eva Longoria and Sandra Bullock use all-natural mattresses that they custom design to suit their style and homes. Eco-friendly mattresses that are produced with natural materials are free from chemicals and they do not cause allergies so can be labelled the healthiest bed type possible.

If you’re a tree hugger then you’ll definitely like this type of mattress. Imagine sleeping at night knowing your mattress does not hinder the environment in any way. No wonder celebrities like Longoria look as if they haven’t the slightest worry in the world! They sleep well.

The unique luxury mattress

As the name implies, this mattress type is attractive to celebrities because it’s both unique and luxurious. Plus, these types of mattresses are often customised to meet the celebrity’s unique needs.

One specific type of luxury mattress that has become the talk of the town is the Vividus mattress. The Vividus mattress was created by a Swedish mattress company called Hastens and it’s worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. The reason why these specific mattresses are so popular is that the bed is uniquely crafted using horse hairs, and each mattress is made from the finest quality material.

This bed is so intricately designed that it takes at least 160 hours to delicately craft, and since it’s designed by professional craftsmen, the end user is guaranteed quality and luxury. It even looks regal with its bespoke design and perfect shape.

The luxury mattress type is rumoured to be loved by celebrities such as Angelina Jolie and Kelly Osbourne. In fact, Osbourne is rumored to have dropped some serious cheddar on a Tempur-Pedic space-age luxury mattress for her brother’s 26th birthday.

This decision apparently came about after she particularly enjoyed sleeping on her mattress of the same make for many years. For celebrities, style is everything so luxury and uniqueness is a must.

The handcrafted and detailed mattress

From presidents to the most popular celebrities, the handcrafted mattress is a favourite. The beauty of this particular mattress is the fact that it’s flawlessly handcrafted with the finest stitching and most elaborate detailing.

One handcrafted brand that stars like Demi Moore and many others are known to sleep on is the Kluft bed. While the Kluft brand is particularly liked by many celebs, the most favoured brand is the Hypnos company.

Hypnos offers handmade mattresses that have been termed the most comfortable in the world. This probably has something to do with its popularity among celebs and heads of state.

The Hypnos line of mattresses also caters to the England royal family, so if sleeping like the royals is something you desire, the Hypnos brand guarantees a royal slumber.

While celebrity mattress choices are expensive, they are well worth the money. Sleep is something you need, and we spend vast amounts of time doing it, so why not splurge on your bed? The good news is that you don’t have to pay through the nose for a good quality mattress. There are plenty of great brands that offer high quality mattresses to suit different types of sleepers at a reasonable price. Just make sure to check out reliable mattress reviews to help you find a mattress that will make you feel like a million bucks.