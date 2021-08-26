Harry Kane ended speculation over his future by announcing on Wednesday that he will remain at Tottenham this season.

Manchester City were interested in the England captain as a long-term successor to all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero.

But with three years left to run on Kane’s contract, even the deep pockets of the Abu-Dhabi owned Premier League champions could not tempt Spurs chairman Daniel Levy into selling.

AFP Sport looks at what Kane staying put means for the player, City and Tottenham.

