Lessons learnt from the pandemic will guide the vision of the candidates vying for the post of University rector, who both acknowledge the institution’s central role in social well-being and national life.

In sharing their ideas for its future, ahead of elections for the upcoming five-year term this week, their common ground lies in keeping the University of Malta in contact with and working for society, as well as remaining relevant in a world where higher education has a pivotal role in the social and economic well-being of the community.

Incumbent Alfred J. Vella is seeking a second five-year term but will be contested by Frank Bezzina, dean of the Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy, after nominations were submitted by council members.

A University Council extraordinary meeting is scheduled for Thursday, when its members – the majority of which are government-appointed while the rest represent the university community – will vote in a secret ballot following the candidates’ presentation and replies to questions.

Academics concerned about lack of debate

The rector represents the university within the community, acts as an intermediate between students and the academic body, and chairs meetings of the council in the absence of the chancellor. He is assisted by the pro-rectors in the day-to-day running of the university.

Meanwhile, academics have expressed concern about the lack of public debate on the important position and the institution’s vision for the future in the run-up to its leader’s election.

With just weeks to go, Faculty of Social Wellbeing dean, Andrew Azzopardi, had said the lack of engagement in the run-up to the election of “the leader of the country’s second largest employer” was in stark contrast with the scenario five years ago, which was characterised by a whole national discussion on the rectorate.

The University Students’ Council had also called for a wider debate and the exchange of candidates’ ideas with students.

Support for country’s needs

Frank Bezzina

Asked by Times of Malta for an overview of his plan of action, Prof. Bezzina said the University, with its centuries-long tradition, needed to “keep renewing itself in line with the evolving understanding of the role of higher education institutions.

“I feel this is particularly important in view of the current pandemic that has changed many aspects of our lives,” he said.

In outlining his vision, Bezzina said it “acknowledged the need for continuity, but merged this with a keen awareness of the pressing need for change for the University to remain relevant to, and provide support for, the country’s social, economic and environmental needs”.

Based on five pillars, Bezzina’s vision focuses on remaining relevant, on accountability, quality, trans-disciplinarity and internationalisation.

As regards the first pillar, he emphasised “the importance of remaining relevant in a world where higher education has a very central role in the social and economic well-being of a community”.

This was even more important in view of the University’s role as Malta’s principal institution for higher education, Bezzina insisted.

“The University should reflect the country’s evolving needs and respond effectively.”

This, he said, could be done through research, programmes of study and collaboration with the university community, in particular with the student body, as well as other social and economic partners in Malta, the EU and beyond.

“It must be done while maintaining the University’s independent thinking and, at the same time, providing academic leadership in all sectors of the country’s activities,” Bezzina continued.

“My vision is to provide a space to all those who wish to contribute to the intellectual life of the country,” he said.

Research and enterprise

Alfred J. Vella

Meanwhile, the current rector’s vision for the future of the university will be guided by its Strategic Plan 2020-2025, which he said involved numerous relevant people, including academics, university administrators, students and other external stakeholders.

It would also be driven by “several lessons we learnt from the recent past and present – not least the gruelling experience inflicted by COVID-19,” Vella said.

The guiding principles would, however, remain the same as before, including “commitment to a quality education that puts students at the centre of learning; support for more and better research and innovation and sustained commitment to turn research results into enterprise, both of a commercial and social value; and keeping the University in contact with society and working for society”.

In a 2016 interview, when Vella was the frontrunner for the post, he had said he was keen to take on the job for five years – but “not more, as that would then be lunacy”.

Five years later, Vella has changed his mind, admitting the University is “not the easiest place to manage, but the huge sense of satisfaction that comes from seeing and feeling success in the development of this national treasure is such as to make me want to do some more to make it greater”.

Vella said his vision statement would be presented to council members in the coming days and also be published in its entirety later.

But in a preview, he said he would “look backwards to show that what I had promised to deliver in 2016 has largely been delivered and more”.