In another world, Xarabank’s popular host Peppi Azzopardi is the President of Malta.

This premise is the heart of GO’s new fictional TV comedy-drama Il-President, which will see Azzopardi rise to power and transform the ceremonial role into one that leads the country to its new future.

A hyper-realistic version of the Xarabank host, Azzopardi will think outside the box as he attempts to fight for the little guy, defending the vulnerable from the greedy and seeking control from his seat at San Anton Palace.

For example, during the show’s first episode, the Prime Minister of Malta – played by Ray Attard – receives a call from the Corradino Correctional Facility, notifying him that Azzopardi has just arrived for a stay in the cell on his first night as president.

“That is exactly something he would do... he is not afraid to put the message out there,” show writer and director Pierre Portelli told Times of Malta.

A special edition of Times of Malta announcing the new president features in the satirical show.

The show will star a fictional Azzopard as Fabian Scerri de Carlo takes on the role, imitating the host’s iconic hand gestures and mannerisms.

“I am curious to watch it because I have no idea what is going to happen,” the real Peppi Azzopardi told Times of Malta.

“It is a strange feeling that somebody else is playing the part,” Azzopardi said, explaining that producers had originally approached him to take on the role.

“I did not want to be involved, I wanted to be a spectator in all of this,” he said as, even when offered to see the script, Azzopardi declined, excited to watch the show as a viewer once it is released on December 27.

People within the public eye should be able to laugh at themselves, Azzopardi said, recalling a previous TV show that featured a fake Azzopardi with a more slapstick style, called Min Imissu?!

“I used to love it, I used to laugh,” he said. “But it is a strange feeling, seeing the big billboards... it doesn’t happen often.”

'He understands society'

The idea for the show has been in the works for years, Portelli explained, as back when the writer and director was involved in politics as a member of the Nationalist Party, he always believed in Azzopardi’s ideals and methods.

“He understands people, he understands society... He has always tried to push his values through different things,” Portelli said.

During meetings when possible presidency candidates were discussed, Portelli said that Azzopardi’s name was never too far from his mind.

“If I had to make a choice one day, I would really consider Peppi Azzopardi,”he said.

Coincidentally, as Portelli worked on the show’s script, lawyer and ex-MP Franco Debono took to Facebook to recommend Azzopardi as a possible presidential candidate.

“[Azzopardi is] A man who can bring together people with different opinions around the same table. A man of values. Known for his discussions and even though he says a lot, he tries to never hurt anyone,” Debono wrote in December last year.

As part of wide-ranging constitutional reform he had presented in Parliament as a PN MP, Debono had proposed a two-thirds majority for the appointment of the President. This proposal has since become law.

The show will focus on satirical comedy while featuring dramatic commentaries on various political topics, such as immigration which has been a prominent fighting ground for Azzopardi over the years.

“Satire does throw some punches, but we do not want to ridicule people,” he said.

“I think some will [be able to see Peppi as Malta’s president], but others will feel offended as I do not spare any punches from both parties,” Portelli said.

While the show will feature political parties, Portelli made sure to not name which party is in power and which is not.

The cast, among others, will also feature Antonella Axisa as Azzopardi’s wife Mandy Micallef Grimaud. The Opposition leader will be played by Noel Zarb.

The show, 12 episodes in total, will air on GO Tokis on December 27 and is produced by Watermelon Media.