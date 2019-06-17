Lawyers, programmers, ethicists and other stakeholders have one month to tell the government what they make of an Artificial Intelligence framework document published on Fridya.

The Malta Ethical AI Framework document sets out the guiding principles and requirements which will serve as the basis for AI-related projects in Malta.

A public consultation period for the framework document will end on September 6.

The document was drafted by the Malta.AI taskforce. It is based on four key principles:

* A human-centric approach;

* Respect for all the applicable laws and regulations, human rights and democratic values;

* Benefit maximisation and risk minimisation and prevention;

* Alignment with emerging international standards and norms around AI ethics.

In a statement, the government said that the document was consistent with emerging international standards.

Innovation Parliamentary Secretary Silvio Schembri encouraged the public to provide feedback and recommendations.



“Having a framework on ethical and trustworthy AI is crucial as this will serve as guidance in the creation of trustworthy AI projects but most importantly it will play a crucial part in instilling trust amongst the public.”

Such solid foundations would eventually lead to the certification of AI related projects, Mr Schembri said.

Feedback must be provided by September 6 by e-mailing fsdei.opm@gov.mt or by post to : Malta.AI, Financial Services, Digital Economy and Innovation, Office of the Prime Minister, Auberge de Castille, Valletta, VLT 1061.