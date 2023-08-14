The Malta Film Commission recently announced a €500,000 educational initiative at the Mediterrane Film Festival to introduce new film-related school subjects.

This initiative is supposed to work towards building a foundation that would encourage children from their early years in primary schools to start considering film-related careers. This development has been described as a crucial step for Malta’s future economy and its education system. However, it’s essential that we thoroughly assess its potential.

While I recognise the significance of the film industry and its role in bolstering Malta’s economy, we must pause and reconsider what type of education truly prepares our youth for the future in terms of work readiness and employability.

If we genuinely wish to invest properly in our children’s education, it is vital to ensure that we prepare them with life skills for the job market and establish a strong foundation for their future endeavours.

In the end, what is the true purpose of education?

Education should prepare youth for life, work and responsible citizenship. Its significance lies in equipping them with the essential knowledge and skills to thrive in their chosen careers and adapt to the ever-changing job landscape, thus reducing the skills gap in the market.

Beyond academics, education should empower individuals, shaping them into well-rounded, capable and productive members of their communities.

However, what we face today, and have been facing for the past few years, is the total opposite. This has been illustrated in an online survey conducted in 2022 by FreeHour that aimed at obtaining a comprehensive understanding of the state of youth in Malta.

The results of the survey showcased that the education system in Malta is failing its youth, as shocking numbers illustrate intense dissatisfaction; 58.8% of young people feel as though the education system does not focus on personal development, 85% expressed their desire for more education in managing finances and 74.3% want more education in entrepreneurship.

Moreover, the job market in Malta is facing a concerning mismatch between the skills possessed by youth and the requirements of current and future jobs.

There’s a growing concern that we might not be adequately preparing youth for the evolving job landscape, as rapid technological advancements and automation may render some jobs obsolete in the future. Thus, it becomes crucial to equip our children with adaptable skills that can navigate both foreseeable and unforeseeable changes in the job market.

This is where entrepreneurship plays a crucial role, as it refers to an individual’s ability to turn ideas into action, regardless of their chosen field. It includes spotting opportunities, creativity, innovation and risk-taking, as well as the ability to plan and manage projects to achieve certain objectives. Those basic life skills support youth, not only in their everyday lives but also in the workplace.

It is noteworthy that the development of the entrepreneurial capacity of European citizens has been one of the key policy objectives for the European Union for many years and is one of the eight Key Competences for Lifelong Learning published in 2006.

Additionally, the European Commission has been keen on implementing policies, funding projects and supporting initiatives that promote entrepreneurship and cultivate entrepreneurial skills. A prime example is the establishment of the European Entrepreneurship Competence Framework in 2016 as part of the New Skills Agenda for Europe.

Last but surely not least, the European Commission’s Directorate General for Education and Culture stated in the 2012 that: “All young people should benefit from at least one practical entrepreneurial experience before leaving compulsory education.” This furthers the importance of including entrepreneurial education at the school-level as a cross-curricular theme.

If we neglect to implement the continuous recommendations put forth by the European Commission, such as the 2008 Small Business Act for Europe , the 2012 Communication on Rethinking Education, the 2013 Entrepreneurship Action Plan 2020 and the more recent New Skills Agenda for Europe, all of which emphasise the importance of promoting entrepreneurship education, we risk failing to equip our children with essential life skills to overcome future challenges.

In such a scenario, investing in job-specific skills that do not guarantee students a promising career or adaptability seems unjustifiable.

To secure a better future for our youth, it is crucial that we prioritise efforts to instil crucial life skills and foster an entrepreneurial mindset, to ensure a more resilient and successful generation.

The issue at hand boils down to a matter of priorities, which appear to be disordered in our current situation. As we contemplate the introduction of film-related subjects in schools, it raises questions about the long-term benefits when a significant portion of our youth still lacks basic life skills such as financial literacy.

If we consider incorporating such subjects, it becomes crucial to prioritise and address the pressing need for essential life skills first. However, if there is a compelling reason to introduce film-related education, we should focus on supporting and encouraging creative thinking, ensuring that it complements the broader goal of equipping our youth with the necessary tools for a fulfilling future.

Matthew Caruana

A future which, I hope, is aiming for high value impact jobs and innovation reflecting the need for a new economic model for Malta rather than focusing on volume.

Matthew Caruana is CEO of JA Malta Foundation.