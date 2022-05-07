Dozens of glass bottles, car tyres, bathroom accessories, including toilets, were among the items collected from Senglea’s seabed during a clean-up on Saturday morning.

Over 100 volunteers, 40 divers, and 12 people on kayaks came together to the Senglea waterfront and spent over four hours collecting rubbish from the seabed.

Video: Jonathan Borg

The massive Ocean Bed clean-up was organised by QLZH Foundation, the philanthropic arm of environmentally-aware QuickLets and Zanzi Homes.

It is the sixth year running that the QLZH Foundation, alongside other environmental groups, such as Wave for Change and No to Plastic, organised such a clean-up event.

"The number of toilets, toilet seats, sinks, lights, and fans we found, it's incredible how much stuff there is in the sea," Steve Mercieca, co-founder of the QLZH Foundation told Times of Malta.

He said the foundation carries out similar events each year to raise awareness of over-consumption and disposing of rubbish correctly.

"It's not just about the clean-up, because even if we did this clean up every day for a year, it still not going to be clean. It's more about awareness on taking care of our own stuff, not over-consume things we do not need and dispose of our rubbish in a proper manner."

Skips full of rubbish collected by divers and volunteers. Photo: Jonathan Borg

While Mercieca was unable to say how much waste was collected since it still needs to go for waste separation, the volunteers managed to fill three and a half skips.

"Definitely quite a few tons in there, and a lot of glass and tyres."

Following the clean-up, Mercieca had a simple message to share.

"Just take care of your stuff. We share this island together, we share the planet, let's not make a mess, and let's clean up in the proper manner. Don't litter."

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Diver and a volunteer carrying a large tyre out of the sea. Photo: Jonathan Borg