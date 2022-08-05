MUSIC

World Club Dome – Island Edition: Malta 2022

International deejays Lost Frequencies (Belgium), Steve Oaki (US) and Robin Schulz (Germany) are headlining three days of clubbing nights at Gianpula Village between today and Sunday. The line-up includes other international and local deejays.

The ‘sun, sea and dance’ festival also features pool and boat parties.

For more information, visit https://worldclubdomemalta.com/.

MCO Elton John Tribute

The Malta Concert Orchestra, together with local lead singers under the direction of Mro Joe Brown, will tonight pay tribute to the legendary singer Elton John at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta.

They will perform some of the British star’s best hits such as Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Crocodile Rock and Circle of Life.

For more information, visit the Pjazza Teatru Rjal Facebook page and for tickets, click here.

Sicily Chamber Ensemble recital in Vittoriosa

The Sicily Chamber Ensemble will be giving a 45-minute concert of classical music at St Lawrence church in Vittoriosa, today at 8pm.

The trio, composed of Vincenzo Salvaggio and Angelo Pio Riccardo Aquilina on clarinet and Alessio Francolino on pianoforte, will perform Marc-Antoine Charpentier’s Te Deum, Preludio for Two Clarinets and Pianoforte, Bela Kovacs’s Hommage to Johannes Sebastian Bach, Robert Schumann’s Tre Romanze, op 94 and Fantasiestucke, op 73, and Francis Poulenc’s Clarinet Sonata.

Entrance is free. For more information, call 9945 3440.

The Sicily Chamber Ensemble

THEATRE

Il-Kbir Għadu Ġej

The smash-hit jukebox musical continues its run at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta.

Created and directed by Sean Buhagiar, based on the music hits of Freddie Portelli and penned by Malcolm Galea with musical direction by Dominic Galea and choreography by Warren Bonello, the musical features most of the original cast of 2019, with some new additions, including Debbie Scerri, Julie Pomorski, Gianluca Mifsud, Sean Briffa and Daron Galea.

Kevin Borg has resumed the lead role of Il-Kredu.

The remaining show dates are today, tomorrow and on Sunday, and on August 10, 12, 13, 14 and 15. For tickets, visit www.showshappening.com.

Kevin Borg in the lead role in Il-Kbir Għadu Ġej. Photo: Balzunetta Productions

FILM

Anime Festival

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s is currently hosting its first-ever Anime Festival, showing feature-length films of some of the most popular anime series of all time, including Dragon Ball Z, Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia. All films are dubbed in English.

Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection 'F' is currently showing until August 9.

For details about the screenings, visit the event’s Facebook page and the Eden Cinemas website.

A poster for Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection 'F'

OTHER EVENTS

Farsons Beer Festival

The Farsons Beer Festival, which runs until August 6, sees many local artists performing on a main stage and an alternative rock stage, a wide variety of food stalls and, of course, various beers.

The festival also hosts an electronica stage, a night edition of the Eco Market, a cider garden and a children’s area.

This evening, Jimmy Tyrell, No Snow/No Alps and ManaTapu will perform on the main stage, while the alternative stage will feature Lady Lizard, A Broken Design and The Rock Troupers. The Casa Electronica is tonight hosting the duo Deeztwo.

The event is being held at the Ta’ Qali picnic area. Entrance is free.

For more information, including the full line-up of performing artists and a site map, visit farsonsbeerfestival.com and the event’s Facebook page.

ManaTapu are the headliners at the Farsons Beer Festival tonight. Photo: Facebook

Malta International Food Festival − Gozo Special Edition

A smaller edition of the Malta International Food Festival, held last month in Valletta, is taking place in Xewkija square today and tomorrow.

The street food festival focuses on inclusivity, with visitors able to taste various international cuisines, besides Maltese and Gozitan delicacies.

Entrance is free of charge, but one will have to purchase a token card and redeem the credit in food and drink products. Patrons will be also awarded a selection of €15 worth of discount vouchers to be spent in a selection of restaurants across Malta.

Sean K, Rebecca and the Passengers and Native Band will entertain the crowd, while children can join various activities in their own special area. Those under 12 years will be given a free ticket to the Malta National Aquarium.

Malta Public Transport is offering a shuttle service from the Mġarr Ferry Terminal to Xewkija Square till midnight on both days.

The event is supported by the Ministry for Gozo. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Logos Hope's final day in Grand Harbour

Logos Hope's stay in Grand Harbour comes to an end today.

The world's largest floating book fair offers over 5,000 books covering a wide range of subjects, including science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, languages and faith.

It is open to the public at the Valletta Cruise Port from 3pm to 10pm. Entrance fee for 13- to 64-year-olds is €1 per person, while adults 65 and over enter for free. Children under 12 years enter for free but must be accompanied by an adult.

This evening, the ship is hosting an onboard event titled Meet the World, where participants will explore cultures from around the world. The event starts at 7pm. Entrance is €2.

Tours of the ship are also being held at €5 per person. Children pay €3.

The Logos Hope entering Grand Harbour on July 12. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Pyro Chevalier 2022

The St Michael's Fireworks Factory of Lija is tonight holding its traditional fireworks spectacle on the eve of the feast of Christ Our Saviour.

The spectacle, title Pryo Chevalier, includes a traditional fireworks display, a pyromusical show and ground fireworks.

The event kicks off at 9.30pm, with the ground fireworks starting at 11.45pm.

Photo: Facebook/Joseph Zahra

Lunchtime tours at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum

A series of guided luncthime tours at Palazzo Falson in Mdina have been extended until the end of August.

The tour highlighs objects linked to the Order of St John, but one may also admire the rest of the museum's significant collection that is specifically displayed to capture and reflect the life and taste of Captain Olof Gollcher.

Bookings at a suggested donation of €10 can be made by e-mail on bookings@palazzofalson.com or by calling on 2145 4512. One may also come to the museum 10 minutes prior to the tour, which starts at noon.

Gustav Café is open to guests for refreshments on the rooftop terrace of the museum.

EXHIBITIONS

Bathers and Sails

An exhibition of works by Norwegian artist Olaug Vethal, who lived in Malta between 1996 until her death in 2007, at Christine X Art Gallery in Sliema comes to an end today.

The gallery is open from 10am to 1pm and from 4 to 7pm.

For more information, visit www.christinexart.com and the Christine X Art Gallery Facebook page.

Sailing Away by Olaug Vethal

Humanity at War: Reflections

A photographic exhibition capturing the human side of war by photojournalists Darrin Zammit Lupi and Heidi Levine runs until August 10.

Curated by Pamela Baldacchino, the exhibition features photos of conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Israel, Libya and Bosnia.

Funds raised will go towards Ukrainian refugees in Malta and the building of ‘Becs’ Junior Secondary school in Ethiopia, in memory of 15-year-old Rebecca Zammit Lupi who died in 2021 from a rare form of cancer.

One may visit the exhibition at the Malta Enterprise offices in Pietà from Monday to Friday from 9am to noon and from 6 to 8pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 to 8pm.

Read the Times of Malta interview with cutator Pamela Baldacchino here.

MSJA’s Photographic Exhibition

A photographic exhibition organised by the Malta Sports Journalists (MJSA) is open at the Parliament House foyer until August 12.

Thirteen MSJA member photographers took the 78 photos on display. These cover several disciplines in local and international sports events during the past months or years.

One may visit the exhibition from Mondays to Saturdays from 9am to 7pm and on Sundays from 9am to 12.30pm. For more information, visit the MJSA website at www.maltasportsjournalists.com/.

Those eyes – these eyes – they fade

A collective photography exhibition at the Valletta Contemporary invites the viewer to move through contrasting environments that provoke a multiplicity of perceptions. These range from expansive radiant deserts, to shadow-lit, barren caves, urban parks at dawn to vacant urban architecture at dusk.

Curated by Anne Immelé, Those eyes – these eyes – they fade features the work of Nigel Baldacchino (Malta), Bénédicte Blondeau (Belgium), Awoiska van der Molen (Netherlands) and Bernard Plossu (France).

The exhibition runs until August 13. Opening hours: Wednesday to Saturday from 2 to 7pm. For more information, visit www.vallettacontemporary.com/.

Read the Times of Malta interview with the artists here.

Harboured

An exhibition of watercolour works by Sarah Calleja inspired by Grand Harbour and its stories is on at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq in Mqabba until August 15.

The gallery is open weekly from Mondays to Saturdays from 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. More evening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq Facebook page.

Read the Times of Malta interview with Sarah Calleja here.

Dock 1 in Bormla by Sarah Calleja Dock 1 in Bormla by Sarah Calleja

Ceramic Art Collective

A collective exhibition of ceramic artworks has opened at the Cittadella Cultural Centre Hall 2 in Victoria.

Taking part are Mario Sammut, Charles Sammut, Hermine Anne Sammut, Phyllis Camilleri, Daniel Scerri, Joan Haber, Christian Formosa, Paul Scerri, Katrin Formosa, Victor Agius, Chris Saliba, Mariz Cassar, Nadia Haber and Sylvana Magro.

During the exhibition days, the ninth edition of the Gozo Ceramics Festival will be held in Xlendi on Sunday, August 7. The festival will include live demonstrations by ceramic artists, live folk music, street art and Raku firing.

The exhibition comes to a close on August 26. For more information, visit the Gozo Ceramics Festival Facebook page.

Landforms

Patrick Dalli is exhibiting a collection of large-scale oil paintings exploring Maltese landscapes in abstract form.

Curated by Roderick Camilleri, the exhibition is open until August 11 at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts at Palazzo de la Salle, Valletta.

Opening hours: Mondays and Fridays: 8am to 7pm; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 8am to noon and 4pm to 7pm; Saturdays: 8am to 1pm.

For more information, visit www.patrickdalli.com and www.artsmalta.org/events.

Read the Times of Malta interview with Patrick Dalli here.

Memories of My Island

A Maltese photographer based in New York, Nicky Conti, is presenting a collection of street photography at the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Valletta, until August 13.

Her photography draws upon memories, capturing moments in time. The photographer invites the public to create their own memories while rekindling old ones through hers.

The Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Archbishop Street, Valletta, is open from Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

Read the Times of Malta interview with Nicky Conti here.

A Healing Journey: Redefining Environmental Challenges

An art exhibition aiming to promote minorities and the environment is opening today in Victoria.

A Healing Journey: Redefining Environmental Challenges forms part of a project which visual and conceptual artist Mary Rose Saliba is conducting with a group of senior citizens in Gozo named SMART.

The study is envisioned towards the self-discovery of dormant talents, as well as enriching the emotional well-being of minorities and marginalised people to help them integrate and gain their voice in society.

The SMART team’s exhibition features mixed media artworks that include samples of earth, soil, rocks, stone, dried leaves and tree trunks which the group have collected during walks in the countryside as part of the project.

The exhibition is open from today to August 28 at the Banca Giuratale, Independence Square, Victoria. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 7am to 2.30pm and on weekends and public holidays from 9am to noon.

Some of the artworks on display at the Banca Giuratale in Victoria.

Polymorphs

Claire Farrugia is presenting her first solo exhibition at The Palm Court Lounge at The Phoenicia, Floriana.

Consisting of works on paper, panel and canvas, Polymorphs shows the artist's concern with the fact that the online portrayal of imagery that the public consumes is often far from the truth; most of the time, it is actually a made-up form of reality.

The exhibition focuses on ‘human polymorphism’, with the subjects presented in a natural stance and with a filter using a mobile app.

Curated by Charlene Vella, the exhibition also includes a section featuring the artist’s self-portraits.

Polymorphs is open throughout the month of August. Entrance is free. For more information, visit the exhibition’s Facebook page.

Colour Blocking

A colourful stone sculpture exhibition by Antoine Farrugia is open to the public at the Phoenicia Hotel Deep Nature Spa.

Read more about the exhibition here.

Prehistoric pottery making

An exhibition presenting the results of a scientific investigation of materials and techniques used in pottery making during Maltese prehistory is open at the National Museum of Archaeology. The exhibition runs until the end of August. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

Bellum in Mundum

After a seven-year hiatus, artist Tonio Mallia is presenting a new series of works that reimagine a world shaken beyond its tipping point, where the tensions between the human and natural world are no longer at play, nor are they creative or life-giving; they have devolved into a tyrannical order in which mankind becomes subject to its own freedoms.

The exhibition, curated by Giulia Privitelli, is opening at MUŻA – Museum of Fine Arts in Valletta today and runs until September 11. For more information, visit muza.mt.

One of Tonio Mallia's artworks on display at MUŻA.

Willie Apap – Colour and Light

A retrospective exhibition of works by Willie Apap (1918-1970), considered one of Malta’s leading exponents of 20th-century art, has just opened at Il-Ħaġar – Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria.

The 70 works on display feature portraits, landscapes and still-lifes, dancers, human figures, sacred and ethnic works in oils and inks, and are accompanied by a lavish 100-page GEMS # 20 catalogue.

The exhibition, curated by Maria Cassar, runs until October 10. Opening hours are from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

The exhibition is supported by the Malta Tourism Authority and the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Directorate. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

whatson@timesofmalta.com