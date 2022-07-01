ARTS FESTIVALS

Malta International Arts Festival

ŻfinMalta and KorMalta are today participating in a double bill programme titled Sunrise Mass at the Manoel Theatre at 9pm.

Among others, they will be performing Ola Gjeilo’s renowned Sunrise Mass conducted by Riccardo Bianchi. The event stars Belgian string quartet Boho4 and features choreographies by Paolo Mangiola.

The Malta International Arts Festival runs until July 3. For more details, visit www.festivals.mt/miaf.

Victoria International Arts Festival

A pianoforte duo made up of Natascha Chircop and Marco Rivoltini will perform at the Aula Mgr G. Farrugia today at 8pm.

The Victoria International Arts Festival runs until July 11. For more information and tickets, visit www.viaf.org.mt/.

MUSIC

Malta International Music Festival

The Cukurova State Symphony Orchestra of Turkey will today perform at the Hilton Hotel with violinist Marc Bouchkov (Belgium) in a concert titled Violin Night in St Julian's at 8pm.

The festival, organised by the European Foundation for Support of Culture, runs until July 13. For more information and tickets, visit https:// maltafest.eu/concerts/schedule/.

THEATRE

Musical theatre soprano Rachel Fabri, one of the performers in Meet Cute.

Meet Cute

The Manoel Theatre is hosting a new jukebox musical written and performed by the TOI TOI Collective until July 3. Directed by Petra Sant and featuring singer Sean Borg and musical theatre soprano Rachel Fabri, Meet Cute is an unconventional romantic comedy that explores – with the help of songs from the world of musical theatre – the idea of a ‘meet cute’ scene, where two future lovers first meet under unusual, humorous or cute circumstances. For tickets, visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt/.

Snow White – The Adult Panto

Malcolm Galea is dressing up as the Dame once again in an adult and hilarious take on the classic fairy tale Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. The panto, certified 18+, is taking place at Spazju Kreattiv from today to 3. For more details and tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.

DANCE

Moveo Dance Company is presenting a contemporary dance performance choreographed by the company’s artistic director, Dorian Mallia. The music was composed specifically for the show, incorporating the essence of Bizet’s famous work Carmen with contemporary flair.

The event is being held between today and July 3 at 9pm. For tickets, visit https://www.showshappening.com/moveo-dance-company/Carmen.

EXHIBITIONS

Strange Days

An exhibition of fine art prints and paintings by Australian artist Christian Palmer opens at the new gallery Green Shutters, 27, St Thomas Street, Floriana, today at 7pm. The exhibition runs until July 23. For more details, follow the Facebook page Lily Agius Gallery.

OTHER EVENTS

Omid Djalili. Photo: AFP Omid Djalili. Photo: AFP

Omid Djalili: The Good Times Tour

Multi-award-winning British comedian, actor and writer Omid Djalili will be performing at the InterContinental Arend & Conference Centre, St Julian’s, today at 8.30pm. For tickets, visit www.showshappening.com/Eden-Entertainment/Omid-Djalili-2022.

Volleyball marathon in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza

Id-Dar tal-Providenza in Siġġiewi is holding the 12th edition of its fundraising volleyball marathon between today and Sunday. Every evening there will be musical entertainment on the main stage, food stalls and games for children.

Visit the home’s Facebook page for more information.

whatson@timesofmalta.com