MUSIC

Rock the South

The ninth edition of Rock the South Malta is taking place this weekend at Zion Bar and Restaurant in Marsascala after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The event, which comes to a close today, features local and international performers and an eclectic mix of music on two main stages and a headphones-only silent disco area.

Headlining the main stage today will be Iggor Cavalera, the former drummer of Brazilian heavy metal band Sepultura, who will present an experimental modular set. Other performers on the main stage will be Grotium, A Black White Satellite, Hemplifier, Goldstein, A Broken Design, Align the Tide, Nomad Son and Balothizer (Gr).

The alternative stage will host Batteries Not Included, Double Standard, BILA, 400ppm, Rage Against Society, Lady Lizard and Pyramid Suns.

The headphones-only silent disco/Band in a Camp stage will feature LY Foulidis (BE/NL), Ayn Il Widen/Għajn il-Widen (BE/MT), Gh⊕s††, Estranyesa, Timothy Garrett, Anti, Elisa von Brockdorff and MIB Crew vs RTS Crew.

Performances today start at around 1pm. For more information and tickets, visit rockthesouthmalta.com and the event’s Facebook page.

Malta International Music Festival

The National Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan, under the direction of Alibek Kabdurakhmanov, will today perform at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta accompanied by Italian pianist Federico Colli.

The concert, titled Con amore dall’Italia, starts at 8pm.

The Malta International Music Festival runs until July 11. For more details and tickets, visit https://maltafest.eu/concerts/schedule/.

ARTS FESTIVALS

MCAST ICA Festival 2022

MCAST’s Institute for the Creative Arts has turned its annual exhibition into an arts festival, with the aim of reaching out to the community. The festival is celebrating creativity and is acting as a platform to showcase the students’ hard work and collaboration with relative stakeholders in the industry.

The event, which runs until July 31 at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, includes a fine art exhibition, interactive media and a game art networking event, photography and graphic design.

For more details, visit the https://icafestival.com/, the event’s Facebook page and www.kreattivita.org/en/event/mcast-ica-festival-2022/.

THEATRE

Il-Pożittivi

Malta’s first contemporary play that tackles the stigma that people who live with HIV experience in Malta is being staged at the Valletta Campus Theatre for one final time this evening.

The cast includes Ray Calleja, Clare Agius, Josette Ciappara and Chris Vincent.

Performances, suitable for an audience over 15, start at 8pm. For tickets, click here.

Josette Ciappara and Chris Vincent in Il-Pożittivi. Photo: Elisa von Brockdorff

OTHER EVENTS

History on Wheels

Battlefront Living History Group Malta will be commemorating the 80th anniversary of major local World War II events during their third iteration of History on Wheels, taking place today in Gozo.

The event will take the form of a military convoy, as in previous events. Both motorised vehicles and lighter forms of transportation from the period will be featured, ranging from large military trucks painted in Maltese stonewall camouflage or other schemes specific to the time, to smaller push bicycles used by messengers and military personnel to traverse Maltese roads of the era.

Battlefront’s members will be dressed in period uniforms and equipment and will carry with them firearms used by the British Army in the defence of the Maltese islands in World War II.

One-hour stops are planned along the convoy’s route: Xewkija at 8.30am; Għarb at 10.15am and Nadur at 3.30pm. Locals are invited to take photos of the convoy and interact and exchange stories and information about life in Gozo during the war.

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.

A convoy of military vehicles taking part in a previous edition of History on Wheels.

Malta Artisan Markets

Local artisans will be showcasing their creations, including original art, ethnic fashion, jewellery and giftware, at Palazzo Parisio in Naxxar this evening between 6 and 11. The palazzo will be offering a selection of refreshments for visitors throughout the market hours.

For more information, visit www.maltaartisanmarkets.com or the market’s Facebook page.

The gardens of Palazzo Parisio in Naxxar. Photo: Shutterstock.com

EXHIBITIONS

City Lights – A Charles Gatt Retrospective

Best known as a musician and jazz percussionist, the late Charles ‘City’ Gatt also loved to paint. The Phoenicia, in Floriana, is hosting a retrospective exhibition of his colourful, abstract works at the hotel’s Palm Court Lounge until July 31.

Curated by Charlene Vella, the exhibition forms part of this year’s Malta Jazz Festival, which is taking place between tomorrow, July 11, and 16. Visit www.festivals.mt/mjf for more information.

Mystery and Process

An exhibition of 20 abstract paintings by Anthony Spagnol runs at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta until July 14. Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays from 8am to 7pm; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8am to noon and 4 to 7pm; and Saturdays from 8am to 1pm. For updates, visit the Malta Society of Arts Facebook page.

Solitary Observations

Ray Forder-Stent, an English artist residing in Malta, is presenting his first solo exhibition at the Art by the Seaside gallery in Senglea until July 15. On display are a wide range of oil paintings, based on his keen observations, where he captures his individual viewpoint of landscapes, people, still lifes and the artistic value of everyday things he notices on the Maltese islands. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for more details.

Some of the works by Ray Forder-Stent on display at the Art by the Seaside gallery in Senglea. Photo: Daniel Borg − Photography

Strange Days

An exhibition of fine art prints and paintings by Australian artist Christian Palmer runs at the new gallery Green Shutters, 27, St Thomas Street, Floriana, until July 23. For more details, follow the Facebook page Lily Agius Gallery.

Something About You

A 10-year survey exhibition by Marinella Senatore at Blitz in Valletta brings together paintings, drawings, videos, a powerful project with Russian protest group Pussy Riot featuring a new organic site-specific sculpture, and a public artwork on the historical façade of Valletta’s Casino Maltese.

The exhibition culminated in the public performance The School of Narrative Dance on June 30, which featured over 100 participants from local groups and communities, and a dance movement in Republic Street, Valletta, in memory of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The exhibition runs until July 23. For more information, visit https://blitzvalletta.com/.

Humanity at War: Reflections

A photographic exhibition capturing the human side of war by photojournalists Darrin Zammit Lupi and Heidi Levine is on at the Malta Enterprise offices in Pietà.

Curated by Pamela Baldacchino, it features photos of conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Israel, Libya and Bosnia.

Funds raised will go towards Ukrainian refugees in Malta and the building of ‘Becs’ Junior Secondary school in Ethiopia, in memory of 15-year-old Rebecca Zammit Lupi who died in 2021 from a rare form of cancer.

The exhibition is on until July 23. It will be open between Monday and Friday from 9am to noon and from 6 to 8pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 6-8pm.

Ecotopias

A solo exhibition by Roderick Camilleri is running at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq, Mqabba, until July 24. Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays, 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. Extra opening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq Facebook page.

Connections

Contemporary artworks by Alfred Camilleri are on display at MUŻA, Valletta, until July 24. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information.

Whereabouts

An exhibition of works by Debbie Bonello and Andrew Borg is on at Il-Ħaġar Museum, Victoria, until July 25. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information and updates.

Beyond Ta’ Ċenċ by Andrew Borg

Colour Blocking

A colourful stone sculpture exhibition by Antoine Farrugia is open to the public at the Phoenicia Hotel Deep Nature Spa.

Prehistoric pottery making

An exhibition presenting the results of a scientific investigation of materials and techniques used in pottery making during Maltese prehistory is open at the National Museum of Archaeology. The exhibition runs until the end of August. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

FEASTS

The Annunciation of Mary, Balzan; St Joseph, Kirkop; Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Fgura; Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Gżira; Our Lady of Relief, Kerċem

whatson@timesofmalta.com