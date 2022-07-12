MUSIC

Malta Jazz Festival 2022

On the second day of the Malta Jazz Festival, Daniele Cordisco is leading a guitar masterclass at The Phoenicia in Floriana at 5pm.

Later on, at 8.30pm, the Clark Tracey & Dominic Galea Legacy Quintet will be performing at City Theatre, Valletta.

The above events are free of charge but booking is required via www.festivals.mt/mjf.

There will also be a free jam session at Offbeat music bar at 106, Merchants Street, Valletta, at 9.30pm.

The festival also includes a retrospective exhibition of artworks by the late Charles ‘City’ Gatt at The Phoenicia. The exhibition runs until the end of the month.

ARTS FESTIVALS

MCAST ICA Festival 2022

MCAST’s Institute for the Creative Arts has turned its annual exhibition into an arts festival, with the aim of reaching out to the community. The festival is celebrating creativity and is acting as a platform to showcase the students’ hard work and collaboration with relative stakeholders in the industry.

The event, which runs until July 31 at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, includes a fine art exhibition, interactive media and a game art networking event, photography and graphic design.

For more details, visit https://icafestival.com/, the event’s Facebook page and www.kreattivita.org/en/event/mcast-ica-festival-2022/.

EXHIBITIONS

Mystery and Process

An exhibition of 20 abstract paintings by Anthony Spagnol runs at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta until Thursday, July 14. It is open today, tomorrow and on Thursday from 8am to noon and 4 to 7pm. For updates, visit the Malta Society of Arts Facebook page.

Solitary Observations

Ray Forder-Stent, an English artist residing in Malta, is presenting his first solo exhibition at the Art by the Seaside gallery in Senglea until Friday, July 15. On display are a wide range of oil paintings, based on his keen observations, where he captures his individual viewpoint of landscapes, people, still lifes and the artistic value of everyday things he notices on the Maltese islands. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for more details.

Strange Days

An exhibition of fine art prints and paintings by Australian artist Christian Palmer runs at the new gallery Green Shutters, 27, St Thomas Street, Floriana, until July 23. For more details, follow the Facebook page Lily Agius Gallery.

Something About You

A 10-year survey exhibition by Marinella Senatore at Blitz in Valletta brings together paintings, drawings, videos, a powerful project with Russian protest group Pussy Riot featuring a new organic site-specific sculpture, and a public artwork on the historical façade of Valletta’s Casino Maltese.

The exhibition culminated in the public performance The School of Narrative Dance on June 30, which featured over 100 participants from local groups and communities, and a dance movement in Republic Street, Valletta, in memory of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The exhibition runs until July 23. For more information, visit https://blitzvalletta.com/.

Installations by Marinella Senatore at Blitz in Valletta. Photo: Alexandra Pace

Humanity at War: Reflections

A photographic exhibition capturing the human side of war by photojournalists Darrin Zammit Lupi and Heidi Levine is on at the Malta Enterprise offices in Pietà.

Curated by Pamela Baldacchino, it features photos of conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Israel, Libya and Bosnia.

Funds raised will go towards Ukrainian refugees in Malta and the building of ‘Becs’ Junior Secondary school in Ethiopia, in memory of 15-year-old Rebecca Zammit Lupi who died in 2021 from a rare form of cancer.

The exhibition runs until July 23. It will be open between Monday and Friday from 9am to noon and from 6 to 8pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 6-8pm.

Connections

Contemporary artworks by Alfred Camilleri are on display at MUŻA, Valletta, until July 24. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information.

Let Me Be Myself

The international Anne Frank exhibition is on display at Il-Ħaġar Museum, Victoria, until July 25. Opening hours this week: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 11pm. Visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information and updates.

An exact copy of Anne Frank’s diary forms part of Let Me Be Myself. Photo: Shaun Spiteri/TBWA ANG

Whereabouts

An exhibition of works by Debbie Bonello and Andrew Borg is on at Il-Ħaġar Museum, Victoria, until July 25. Opening hours this week: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 11pm. Visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information and updates.

Colour Blocking

A colourful stone sculpture exhibition by Antoine Farrugia is open to the public at the Phoenicia Hotel Deep Nature Spa.

Prehistoric pottery making

An exhibition presenting the results of a scientific investigation of materials and techniques used in pottery making during Maltese prehistory is open at the National Museum of Archaeology. The exhibition runs until the end of August. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

