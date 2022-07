ARTS FESTIVALS

Malta Summer Festival

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is reimainging opera in the first edition of the Malta Summer Festival, being held until July 21.

The programme continues today with a chamber concert titled Songs of Chamber, starring Berlin Philharmonic principal violist Amihai Grosz and soprano Alma Sadé Moshonov together with MPO principal violist Nadia Debono and pianist Christine Zerafa.

They will perform works by Bridge, Brahms and Schubert at the Malta Society of Arts, in Valletta, at 8.15pm.

For more details and tickets, visit maltaorchestra.com and the MPO’s Facebook page.

MCAST ICA Festival 2022

MCAST’s Institute for the Creative Arts has turned its annual exhibition into an arts festival, with the aim of reaching out to the community. The festival is celebrating creativity and is acting as a platform to showcase the students’ hard work and collaboration with relative stakeholders in the industry.

The event, which runs until July 31 at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, includes a fine art exhibition, interactive media and a game art networking event, photography and graphic design.

For more details, visit https://icafestival.com/, the event’s Facebook page and www.kreattivita.org/en/event/mcast-ica-festival-2022/.

MUSIC

Malta Jazz Festival 2022

The festival today features a piano masterclass by Danny Grissett at Offbeat in Valletta at 5pm. The event is free of charge but booking is required.

Later, Italian jazz drummer Francesco Ciniglio will present his album Locomotive Suite at Pjazza Teatru Rjal at 8pm, followed by the six-piece band Yusan at 9.30pm.

For tickets and more information, visit www.festivals.mt/mjf.

The festival also includes a retrospective exhibition of artworks by the late Charles ‘City’ Gatt at The Phoenicia. The exhibition runs until the end of the month.

Musical programme in Żurrieq

The Queen Victoria AD 1865 Band of Żurrieq, under the direction of Alfred Farrugia, will this evening march from Triq l-Imqabba to Republic Square at 7.45pm to then execute a musical programme on the occasion of Farrugia’s retirement as the band’s leader after 30 years.

During a ceremony afterwards, Farrugia will pass on his baton to his son Mauro.

FILM

Malta Indie Shorts

Each month, Malta Indie Shorts presents three notable short films which were produced and shot in Malta at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Today’s programme features the drama/comedy Son (2021) by Ryan Zammit Pawley, the drama Għalih (Bound to Him) (2022) by Patrick Vella (Drama) and the drama The Bird (2022) by James Caselli.

The audience will be able to interact with the film-makers after the screenings.

Malta Indie Shorts is created by Andrew Bonello. For more information and to learn how to submit a short film for consideration, join the Malta Indie Shorts! Facebook group.

The screenings start at 7pm. For tickets, click here.

A scene from The Bird

OTHER EVENTS

Malta International Food Festival

Valletta is for the first time hosting a five-day celebration of local and international culinary traditions, dining culture, innovation and artistry next to the Triton Fountain.

The event, which kicks off daily at 6pm, will feature hand-prepared cuisines by over 200 international chefs, live cooking shows, live entertainment, exhibitors selling products, a chill-out area and a children’s area.

The festival will be followed in a few weeks by a smaller Gozo edition. The free street food festival in Xewkija parish square will focus on diversity, with over seven foreign cuisines, live performances and other entertainment.

The Malta International Food Festival runs until Sunday. For more information, visit the event’s website www.maltainternationalfoodfestival.com and Facebook page.

Logos Hope in Grand Harbour

Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair is currently docked in Grand Harbour. It offers over 5,000 books covering a wide range of subjects, including science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, languages and faith.

The ship is open to the public at the Valletta Cruise Port as follows: Tuesday through Friday and Sunday: 3pm-10pm; Saturdays: 10am-1pm, 3-10pm. It is closed on Mondays.

Entrance fee for 13-64 years old is €1 per person, while adults 65 and over enter for free. Children under 12 years old enter for free but must be accompanied by an adult.

EXHIBITIONS

Mystery and Process

An exhibition of 20 abstract paintings by Anthony Spagnol runs at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta until today, July 14. It is open today from 8am to noon and from 4 to 7pm. For updates, visit the Malta Society of Arts Facebook page.

One of Anthony Spagnol's artworks on display at the Malta Society of Arts.

Solitary Observations

Ray Forder-Stent, an English artist residing in Malta, is presenting his first solo exhibition at the Art by the Seaside gallery in Senglea until tomorrow, July 15. On display are a wide range of oil paintings, based on his keen observations, where he captures his individual viewpoint of landscapes, people, still lifes and the artistic value of everyday things he notices on the Maltese islands. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for more details.

Strange Days

An exhibition of fine art prints and paintings by Australian artist Christian Palmer runs at the new gallery Green Shutters, 27, St Thomas Street, Floriana, until July 23. For more details, follow the Facebook page Lily Agius Gallery.

Something About You

A 10-year survey exhibition by Marinella Senatore at Blitz in Valletta brings together paintings, drawings, videos, a powerful project with Russian protest group Pussy Riot featuring a new organic site-specific sculpture, and a public artwork on the historical façade of Valletta’s Casino Maltese.

The exhibition culminated in the public performance The School of Narrative Dance on June 30, which featured over 100 participants from local groups and communities, and a dance movement in Republic Street, Valletta, in memory of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The exhibition runs until July 23. For more information, visit https://blitzvalletta.com/.

Humanity at War: Reflections

A photographic exhibition capturing the human side of war by photojournalists Darrin Zammit Lupi and Heidi Levine is on at the Malta Enterprise offices in Pietà.

Curated by Pamela Baldacchino, it features photos of conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Israel, Libya and Bosnia.

Funds raised will go towards Ukrainian refugees in Malta and the building of ‘Becs’ Junior Secondary school in Ethiopia, in memory of 15-year-old Rebecca Zammit Lupi who died in 2021 from a rare form of cancer.

The exhibition runs until July 23. It is open between Monday and Friday from 9am to noon and from 6 to 8pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 6-8pm.

Connections

Contemporary artworks by Alfred Camilleri are on display at MUŻA, Valletta, until July 24. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information.

Atlantis from Alfred Camilleri ’ s Scape series

Let Me Be Myself

The international Anne Frank exhibition is on display at Il-Ħaġar Museum, Victoria, until July 25. Opening hours this week: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 11pm. Visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information and updates.

Whereabouts

An exhibition of works by Debbie Bonello and Andrew Borg is on at Il-Ħaġar Museum, Victoria, until July 25. Opening hours this week: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 11pm. Visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information and updates.

Colour Blocking

A colourful stone sculpture exhibition by Antoine Farrugia is open to the public at the Phoenicia Hotel Deep Nature Spa.

Prehistoric pottery making

An exhibition presenting the results of a scientific investigation of materials and techniques used in pottery making during Maltese prehistory is open at the National Museum of Archaeology. The exhibition runs until the end of August. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

whatson@timesofmalta.com