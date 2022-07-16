MUSIC

Malta Jazz Festival 2022

The Malta Jazz Festival is coming to a close today.

Italian drummer Francesco Ciniglio will lead a drums masterclass at Offbeat in Valletta at 10am. The event is free of charge but booking is required.

In the evening, the Warren Galea Trio will perform at Ta’ Liesse at 8pm, to be followed by vibraphonist-composer Joel Ross and his band at 9pm, and the duo formed by Cameroon-born American musician, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Richard Bona and Cuban composer and jazz pianist Alfredo Rodriguez at 10.30pm.

For tickets and more information, visit www.festivals.mt/mjf.

The festival also includes a retrospective exhibition of artworks by the late Charles ‘City’ Gatt at The Phoenicia. The exhibition runs until the end of the month.

ARTS FESTIVALS

Malta Summer Festival

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of the Malta Summer Festival’s artistic director Oliver Díaz, is today performing its first concert as part of the festival.

Opera Gala, being held at Fort St Elmo, will see Italian tenor Vittorio Grigòlo and soprano Marina Monzó and Maltese soprano Nicola Said interpreting a number of renowned works by Puccini, Bizet, Verdi and by Maltese composer Nicolò Isouard.

The event starts at 8.15pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.maltaorchestra.com and the MPO Facebook page.

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is returning to Fort St Elmo in Valletta this evening. Photo: Darren Agius

MCAST ICA Festival 2022

MCAST’s Institute for the Creative Arts has turned its annual exhibition into an arts festival, with the aim of reaching out to the community. The festival is celebrating creativity and is acting as a platform to showcase the students’ hard work and collaboration with relative stakeholders in the industry.

The event, which runs until July 31 at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, includes a fine art exhibition, interactive media and a game art networking event, photography and graphic design.

For more details, visit https://icafestival.com/, the event’s Facebook page and www.kreattivita.org/en/event/mcast-ica-festival-2022/.

THEATRE

The Merry Wives of Windsor (Terrace)

MADC’s summer Shakespeare production at San Anton Gardens is back with their take on comedy favourite The Merry Wives of Windsor. Directed by Chris Gatt, the play features Edward Thorpe as Falstaff and Antonella Axisa and Kim Dalli as the Merry Wives.

The play opens today and is being staged until July 24, with performances starting at 8.30pm. For more information and tickets, visit the event’s Facebook page and www.madc.com.mt.

Kim Dalli (left), Edward Thorpe and Antonella Axisa are the main protagonists of The Merry Wives of Windsor (Terrace). Photo: Justin Mamo

OTHER EVENTS

Malta International Food Festival

Valletta is for the first time hosting a five-day celebration of local and international culinary traditions, dining culture, innovation and artistry.

The event, which kicks off at 6pm next to the Triton Fountain, features live cooking shows, exhibitors selling products, a chill-out area, a beer garden and a children’s area.

Live entertainment will be provided tonight by Iona and Marija, Family 3 and Goldien Oldies.

The festival comes to an end tomorrow, July 17. It will be followed in a few weeks' time by a smaller Gozo edition. The free street food festival in Xewkija parish square will focus on diversity, with over seven foreign cuisines, live performances and other entertainment.

For more information, visit the event’s website www.maltainternationalfoodfestival.com and Facebook page.

Logos Hope in Grand Harbour

Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair, is currently docked in Grand Harbour. It offers over 5,000 books covering a wide range of subjects, including science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, languages and faith.

The ship is open to the public at the Valletta Cruise Port as follows: Tuesday through Friday and Sunday: 3pm-10pm; Saturdays: 10am-1pm, 3-10pm. It is closed on Mondays.

Entrance fee for 13-64 years old is €1 per person, while adults 65 and over enter for free. Children under 12 years old enter for free but must be accompanied by an adult.

20th edition of Oħloq Tbissima marathon

The annual Oħloq Tbissima fundraising marathon organised by CAM/CPi is celebrating its 20th anniversary this weekend.

Funds collected over the years for the Maltese missionaries in Peru, Pakistan and the Philippines have helped build schools where the poor locals can receive an education, clinics where they can get treatments, kitchens where to have a meal or two a day, centres where to meet and train, and financial help to buy their needs, among others.

The marathon is being broadcast all weekend on the main local TV stations. Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so by calling the following telephone numbers: 5100 2031 for a donation of €20 or 5190 2080 for a donation of €50.

One can also donate through the BOV mobile app on 7920 2035 or by sending an SMS worth €11.65 on 5061 9285.

Donations can also be made via ohloqtbissima.com or by sending a cheque (any amount) to CAM − Oħloq Tbissima, St Joseph’s House, St Joseph’s High Street, Santa Venera, SVR 1010.

EXHIBITIONS

Strange Days

An exhibition of fine art prints and paintings by Australian artist Christian Palmer runs at the new gallery Green Shutters, 27, St Thomas Street, Floriana, until July 23. For more details, follow the Facebook page Lily Agius Gallery.

Something About You

A 10-year survey exhibition by Marinella Senatore at Blitz in Valletta brings together paintings, drawings, videos, a powerful project with Russian protest group Pussy Riot featuring a new organic site-specific sculpture, and a public artwork on the historical façade of Valletta’s Casino Maltese.

The exhibition culminated in the public performance The School of Narrative Dance on June 30, which featured over 100 participants from local groups and communities, and a dance movement in Republic Street, Valletta, in memory of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The exhibition runs until July 23. For more information, visit https://blitzvalletta.com/.

Humanity at War: Reflections

A photographic exhibition capturing the human side of war by photojournalists Darrin Zammit Lupi and Heidi Levine is on at the Malta Enterprise offices in Pietà.

Curated by Pamela Baldacchino, it features photos of conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Israel, Libya and Bosnia.

Funds raised will go towards Ukrainian refugees in Malta and the building of ‘Becs’ Junior Secondary school in Ethiopia, in memory of 15-year-old Rebecca Zammit Lupi who died in 2021 from a rare form of cancer.

The exhibition runs until July 23. It is open between Monday and Friday from 9am to noon and from 6 to 8pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 6-8pm.

One of the faces of war forming part of the exhibition at Malta Enterprise. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Connections

Contemporary artworks by Alfred Camilleri are on display at MUŻA, Valletta, until July 24. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information.

Let Me Be Myself

The international Anne Frank exhibition is on display at Il-Ħaġar Museum, Victoria, until July 25. Opening hours this week: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 11pm. Visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information and updates.

Whereabouts

An exhibition of works by Debbie Bonello and Andrew Borg is on at Il-Ħaġar Museum, Victoria, until July 25. Opening hours this week: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 11pm. Visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information and updates.

Ritrarti

A photography and art exhibition by Silvana Camilleri and Charles Vassallo opens today at Ċentru Pastorali Sgħajtar, Triq il-Lanġas, Naxxar. It runs until July 31. Consult the event’s Facebook page for opening hours.

One of the artworks by Silvana Camilleri and Charles Vassallo.

Colour Blocking

A colourful stone sculpture exhibition by Antoine Farrugia is open to the public at the Phoenicia Hotel Deep Nature Spa.

Harboured

An exhibition by Sarah Calleja of watercolour works inspired by the Grand Harbour and its stories is open at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq in Mqabba until August 15.

The gallery is open weekly from Mondays to Saturdays from 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. More evening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq Facebook page.

Prehistoric pottery making

An exhibition presenting the results of a scientific investigation of materials and techniques used in pottery making during Maltese prehistory is open at the National Museum of Archaeology. The exhibition runs until the end of August. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

FEASTS

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Valletta

whatson@timesofmalta.com