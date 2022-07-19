MUSIC

Isle of MTV Malta

Isle of MTV Malta is back after a two-year break, with US DJ and producer Marshmello, Moroccan-US rapper French Montana, English singer-songwriter Mae Muller, Canadian rapper bbno$, and Maltese artist and songwriter Shaun Farrugia, promising to rock the Granaries in Floriana.

There will also be special guest performances from local acts including Aidan, Enjya, Gaia Cauchi and Maxine Pace, plus DJ sets with Debrii, D-Rey, Koroma, Miggy, Supre, Zrinz, Daniel, Ylenia & Jamie from 89.7 Bay, and Nate, JD Patrick & Frank from Vibe FM.

The event starts at 5pm. Tickets are free but one has to book here.

The concert kicks off Malta Music Week, which will host an MTV after-party and other clubbing events until Sunday, July 24. For more information, visit www.isleofmtv.com and the event’s Facebook page.

ARTS FESTIVALS

Malta Summer Festival

The festival moves to Gozo this evening as Spanish mezzo soprano Carol Garcia, Spanish horn player José García Gutiérrez and MPO principal harp Britt Arend will be performing together at Fort Chambray.

The programme for Soirée à Chambray features arias by Donizetti, Gounod, Spohr, Strauss, Mozart, Rossini and Schubert.

The event, which starts at 8.15pm, is free of charge, however, pre-booking is required by e-mailing gozoculturalevents@gov.mt.

The festival is presented by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, in collaboration with Arts Council Malta and the Malta Tourism Authority, with the support of Hilton Malta and the Ministry of Gozo.

For more information, visit www.maltaorchestra.com. One may also visit the MPO's Facebook page for updates.

An aerial view of Fort Chambray in Gozo. Photo: Shutterstock.com

MCAST ICA Festival 2022

MCAST’s Institute for the Creative Arts has turned its annual exhibition into an arts festival, with the aim of reaching out to the community.

The festival is celebrating creativity and is acting as a platform to showcase the students’ hard work and collaboration with relative stakeholders in the industry.

The event, which runs until July 31 at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, includes a fine art exhibition, interactive media and a game art networking event, photography and graphic design.

For more details, visit https://icafestival.com/, the event’s Facebook page and www.kreattivita.org/en/event/mcast-ica-festival-2022/.

THEATRE

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Manoel Theatre is presenting its first in-house musical theatre production of the highly acclaimed dark musical.

With music and lyrics by Stephan Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, the musical features Roger Tirazona in the title role. The cast also includes Kateriana Fenech, Ryan Grech, Jasmine Farrugia, Stephen Oliver and Noel Zarb.

The production is directed by Lucienne Camilleri, while Ryan Abela is the music director.

The musical is being staged until July 24. For more information and tickets, visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt and the theatre’s Facebook page.

The Merry Wives of Windsor (Terrace)

MADC’s summer Shakespeare production at San Anton Gardens is back with their take on comedy favourite The Merry Wives of Windsor. Directed by Chris Gatt, the play features Edward Thorpe as Falstaff and Antonella Axisa and Kim Dalli as the Merry Wives.

The play runs until July 24, with performances starting at 8.30pm. For more information and tickets, visit the event’s Facebook page and www.madc.com.mt.

Kim Dalli (left), Edward Thorpe and Antonella Axisa are the main protagonists of The Merry Wives of Windsor Terrace. Photo: Justin Mamo

OTHER EVENTS

Logos Hope in Grand Harbour

Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair, is currently docked in Grand Harbour. It offers over 5,000 books covering a wide range of subjects, including science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, languages and faith.

The ship is open to the public at the Valletta Cruise Port as follows: Tuesday through Friday and Sunday: 3pm-10pm; Saturdays: 10am-1pm, 3-10pm. It is closed on Mondays.

Entrance fee for 13-64 years old is €1 per person, while adults 65 and over enter for free. Children under 12 years old enter for free but must be accompanied by an adult.

EXHIBITIONS

Strange Days

An exhibition of fine art prints and paintings by Australian artist Christian Palmer runs at the new gallery Green Shutters, 27, St Thomas Street, Floriana, until Saturday, July 23. For more details, follow the Facebook page Lily Agius Gallery.

Something About You

A 10-year survey exhibition by Marinella Senatore at Blitz in Valletta brings together paintings, drawings, videos, a powerful project with Russian protest group Pussy Riot featuring a new organic site-specific sculpture, and a public artwork on the historical façade of Valletta’s Casino Maltese.

The exhibition culminated in the public performance The School of Narrative Dance on June 30, which featured over 100 participants from local groups and communities, and a dance movement in Republic Street, Valletta, in memory of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The exhibition runs until Saturday, July 23. For more information, visit https://blitzvalletta.com/.

One of Marinella Senatore's installations at Blitz in Valletta. Photo: Alexandra Pace

Humanity at War: Reflections

A photographic exhibition capturing the human side of war by photojournalists Darrin Zammit Lupi and Heidi Levine is on at the Malta Enterprise offices in Pietà.

Curated by Pamela Baldacchino, it features photos of conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Israel, Libya and Bosnia.

Funds raised will go towards Ukrainian refugees in Malta and the building of ‘Becs’ Junior Secondary school in Ethiopia, in memory of 15-year-old Rebecca Zammit Lupi who died in 2021 from a rare form of cancer.

The exhibition runs until Saturday, July 23. It is open between Monday and Friday from 9am to noon and from 6 to 8pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 6-8pm.

Connections

Contemporary artworks by Alfred Camilleri are on display at MUŻA, Valletta, until Sunday, July 24. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information.

Let Me Be Myself

The international Anne Frank exhibition is on display at Il-Ħaġar Museum, Victoria, until July 25. The museum is open daily from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information and updates.

Whereabouts

An exhibition of works by Debbie Bonello and Andrew Borg is on at Il-Ħaġar Museum, Victoria, until July 25. The museum is open daily from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information and updates.

City Lights – A Charles Gatt Retrospective

Best known as a musician and jazz percussionist, the late Charles ‘City’ Gatt also loved to paint. The Phoenicia, in Floriana, is hosting a retrospective exhibition of his colourful, abstract works at the hotel’s Palm Court Lounge until July 31. The exhibition is curated by Charlene Vella.

Ritrarti

A photography and art exhibition by Silvana Camilleri and Charles Vassallo runs at Ċentru Pastorali Sgħajtar, Triq il-Lanġas, Naxxar, until July 31. Consult the event’s Facebook page for opening hours.

Colour Blocking

A colourful stone sculpture exhibition by Antoine Farrugia is open to the public at the Phoenicia Hotel Deep Nature Spa.

One of Antoine Farrugia's limestone sculptures.

Harboured

An exhibition of watercolour works by Sarah Calleja inspired by the Grand Harbour and its stories is on at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq in Mqabba until August 15.

The gallery is open weekly from Mondays to Saturdays from 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. More evening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq Facebook page.

Prehistoric pottery making

An exhibition presenting the results of a scientific investigation of materials and techniques used in pottery making during Maltese prehistory is open at the National Museum of Archaeology. The exhibition runs until the end of August. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

whatson@timesofmalta.com