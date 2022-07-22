ARTS FESTIVALS

APS Summer Festival

The third edition of the APS Summer Festival continues today at the University of Malta Msida campus with a concert by The New Victorians.

The sister duo will be supported by other female artists, namely Hannah, Jolen Samhan and Ceci&Kris.

Tomorrow's event Qamar/Qabar Poetry in Sight and Sound will feature visual interventions by Austin Camilleri, music by Alex Vella Gregory and soprano Miriam Cauchi, while on Sunday, Gozitan band Kantera will take to the stage.

The APS Summer Festival runs until July 31. For more information and tickets, visit www.apsbank.com.mt/aps-summer-festival-2022 and the event’s Facebook page.

MCAST ICA Festival 2022

MCAST’s Institute for the Creative Arts has turned its annual exhibition into an arts festival, with the aim of reaching out to the community.

The festival is celebrating creativity and is acting as a platform to showcase the students’ hard work and collaboration with relative stakeholders in the industry.

The event, which runs until July 31 at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, includes a fine art exhibition, interactive media and a game art networking event, photography and graphic design.

For more details, visit https://icafestival.com/, the event’s Facebook page and www.kreattivita.org/en/event/mcast-ica-festival-2022/.

MUSIC

Għaxaq Music Festival

The locality of Għaxaq is once again hosting two nights of music today and tomorrow.

The Travellers, supported by Kantera, will be performing today, with Denzel Jo Armani presenting a closing DJ set featuring Kevin Paul, Kylie Ann and Dana McKeon.

The event will be hosted by Ron Briffa and Arthur Caruana. General entrance is free but VIP tickets are also available from www.showshappening.com.

Tomorrow, legendary band UB40, featuring Ali Campbell, will hit the stage. Tickets are available here.

The Travellers will be performing at the Għaxaq Music Festival this evening. Photo: Monica Borg

Summer Vibes

Ira Losco and her band are headlining a concert in High Street, Ħamrun, this evening, with special guest appearances by Michela Pace and Owen Luellen.

Red Electric will be the supporting act, while deejay Zrinz will perform a set.

Summer Vibes starts at 8pm and entrance is free.

The event is organised by the Għaqda tal-Mużika San Gejtanu AD 1906. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Ira Losco. Photo: Kris Micallef

THEATRE

Kisbiet Minsija

The theatrical piece being staged at Spazju Kreattiv today and tomorrow is the result of a community project that focused on the lives of elderly women aged over 70.

Multiple women from different backgrounds were interviewed about their upbringing, family life and the moments that helped shape them into the women they are today. The show also seeks to highlight the experiences of women in Maltese society beyond the traditional label of housewife or ‘homemaker’.

Kisbiet Minsija is being held in Studio A at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta. The one-hour performance, starting at 8pm, will be performed today by Robyn Vella and tomorrow by Daniela Grech.

For more information and tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.

Daniela Grech in Kisbiet Minsija. Photo: Emma Micallef

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Manoel Theatre is presenting its first in-house musical theatre production of the highly acclaimed dark musical.

With music and lyrics by Stephan Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, the musical features Roger Tirazona in the title role. The cast also includes Kateriana Fenech, Ryan Grech, Jasmine Farrugia, Stephen Oliver and Noel Zarb.

The production is directed by Lucienne Camilleri, while Ryan Abela is the music director.

The musical is being staged until Sunday, July 24. For more information and tickets, visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt and the theatre’s Facebook page.

The Merry Wives of Windsor (Terrace)

Shakespearean shenanigans are currently unfolding at San Anton Gardens, with the Malta Amateur Dramatic Club’s (MADC) hilarious The Merry Wives of Windsor (Terrace).

Directed by Chris Gatt and set in the eponymous Sliema street in the late 1970s-early 1980s, the play follows the pathetic attempts of Sir John Falstaff (Edward Thorpe), a fallen knight of the garter, to woo housewives Margaret Ford and Alice Page (Kim Dalli and Antonella Axisa).

The Merry Wives of Windsor (Terrace), suitable for an audience aged eight and over, is being staged until Sunday, July 24, with performances starting at 8.30pm.

This production is supported by Arts Council Malta. For more information and tickets, visit the event’s Facebook page and www.madc.com.mt.

Kim Dalli, Edward Thorpe and Antonella Axisa in The Merry Wives of Windsor (Terrace). Photo: Justin Mamo

OTHER EVENTS

Malta Fashion Week & Awards

Malta Fashion Week is coming to a close this evening with shows by Gagliardi, Nadya Dzyak (Ukraine) and Charles & Ron.

The event is taking place the Grand Harbour Terrace, on the rooftop of the Mediterranean Conference Centre, in Valletta.

Visit fashionweek.com.mt and the event's Facebook page for more information and tickets.

The venue of the Malta Fashion Week. Photo: Kurt Paris

Lunchtime tours at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum

A series of new guided tours at Palazzo Falzon in Mdina taking place this week until Sunday are highlighting objects linked to the Order of St John.

One may also admire the museum's significant collection specifically displayed to capture and reflect the life and taste of Captain Olof Gollcher.

Bookings at a suggested donation of €10 can be made by e-mail on bookings@palazzofalson.com or by calling on 21454512. One may also come to the museum 10 minutes prior to the lunchtime tour, which starts at noon.

Gustav Café is open to guests for refreshments on the rooftop terrace of the museum.

Logos Hope in Grand Harbour

Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair, is currently docked in Grand Harbour. It offers over 5,000 books covering a wide range of subjects, including science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, languages and faith.

The ship is open to the public at the Valletta Cruise Port as follows: Tuesday through Friday and Sunday: 3pm-10pm; Saturdays: 10am-1pm, 3-10pm. It is closed on Mondays.

Entrance fee for 13- to 64-year-olds is €1 per person, while adults 65 and over enter for free. Children under 12 years old enter for free but must be accompanied by an adult.

EXHIBITIONS

Strange Days

An exhibition of fine art prints and paintings by Australian artist Christian Palmer runs at the new gallery Green Shutters, 27, St Thomas Street, Floriana, until tomorrow, July 23. For more details, follow the Facebook page Lily Agius Gallery.

Works by Christian Palmer on display at Green Shutters in Floriana. Photo: Facebook

Something About You

A 10-year survey exhibition by Marinella Senatore at Blitz in Valletta brings together paintings, drawings, videos, a powerful project with Russian protest group Pussy Riot featuring a new organic site-specific sculpture, and a public artwork on the historical façade of Valletta’s Casino Maltese.

The exhibition culminated in the public performance The School of Narrative Dance on June 30, which featured over 100 participants from local groups and communities, and a dance movement in Republic Street, Valletta, in memory of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The exhibition runs until tomorrow, July 23. For more information, log on to https://blitzvalletta.com/.

Humanity at War: Reflections

A photographic exhibition capturing the human side of war by photojournalists Darrin Zammit Lupi and Heidi Levine is on at the Malta Enterprise offices in Pietà.

Curated by Pamela Baldacchino, it features photos of conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Israel, Libya and Bosnia.

Funds raised will go towards Ukrainian refugees in Malta and the building of ‘Becs’ Junior Secondary school in Ethiopia, in memory of 15-year-old Rebecca Zammit Lupi who died in 2021 from a rare form of cancer.

The exhibition runs until tomorrow, July 23. It is open today from 9am to noon and from 6 to 8pm, and on Saturday from 6-8pm.

Connections

Contemporary artworks by Alfred Camilleri are on display at MUŻA, Valletta, until Sunday, July 24. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information.

Let Me Be Myself

The international Anne Frank exhibition is on display at Il-Ħaġar Museum, Victoria, until July 25. The museum is open daily from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information and updates.

Whereabouts

An exhibition of works by Debbie Bonello and Andrew Borg is on at Il-Ħaġar Museum, Victoria, until July 25. The museum is open daily from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information and updates.

An Experience of Colour Through Different Mediums

A photographic and artistic exhibition by artist Frank Bonnici and his son, photographer Kris Bonnici, opens today at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta. It runs until July 30. For more information, visit the cultural centre’s Facebook page.

Artworks by Frank Bonnici (right) and Kris Bonnici on display at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta.

City Lights – A Charles Gatt Retrospective

Best known as a musician and jazz percussionist, the late Charles ‘City’ Gatt also loved to paint. The Phoenicia, in Floriana, is hosting a retrospective exhibition of his colourful, abstract works at the hotel’s Palm Court Lounge until July 31. The exhibition is curated by Charlene Vella.

Ritrarti

A photography and art exhibition by Silvana Camilleri and Charles Vassallo runs at Ċentru Pastorali Sgħajtar, Triq il-Lanġas, Naxxar, until July 31. Consult the event’s Facebook page for opening hours.

Landforms

Patrick Dalli is exhibiting a collection of large-scale oil paintings exploring the Maltese landscapes in abstract form.

Curated by Roderick Camilleri, the exhibition is open until August 11 at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts at Palazzo de la Salle, Valletta, between today and August 11.

Opening hours: Mondays and Fridays: 8am to 7pm; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 8am to noon and 4pm to 7pm; Saturdays: 8am to 1pm.

For more information, visit www.patrickdalli.com and www.artsmalta.org/events.

Harboured

An exhibition of watercolour works by Sarah Calleja inspired by the Grand Harbour and its stories is on at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq in Mqabba until August 15.

The gallery is open weekly from Mondays to Saturdays from 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. More evening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq Facebook page.

Colour Blocking

A colourful stone sculpture exhibition by Antoine Farrugia is open to the public at the Phoenicia Hotel Deep Nature Spa.

Prehistoric pottery making

An exhibition presenting the results of a scientific investigation of materials and techniques used in pottery making during Maltese prehistory is open at the National Museum of Archaeology. The exhibition runs until the end of August. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

