ARTS FESTIVALS

APS Summer Festival

Gozitan band Kantera will today perform at the University of Malta Msida Campus as part of the APS Summer Festival.

The event starts at 8.30pm.

The festival runs until July 31. For more information and tickets, visit www.apsbank.com.mt/aps-summer-festival-2022 and the event’s Facebook page.

Gozitan band Kantera

MCAST ICA Festival 2022

MCAST’s Institute for the Creative Arts has turned its annual exhibition into an arts festival, with the aim of reaching out to the community.

The festival is celebrating creativity and is acting as a platform to showcase the students’ hard work and collaboration with relative stakeholders in the industry.

The event, which runs until July 31 at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, includes a fine art exhibition, interactive media and a game art networking event, photography and graphic design.

For more details, visit https://icafestival.com/, the event’s Facebook page and www.kreattivita.org/en/event/mcast-ica-festival-2022/.

THEATRE

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Manoel Theatre's first in-house musical theatre production of the highly acclaimed dark musical is being staged for the last time today.

With music and lyrics by Stephan Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, the musical features Roger Tirazona in the title role. The cast also includes Kateriana Fenech, Ryan Grech, Jasmine Farrugia, Stephen Oliver and Noel Zarb.

The production is directed by Lucienne Camilleri, while Ryan Abela is the music director.

There are two shows, at 3 and 8pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt and the theatre’s Facebook page.

The cast of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will be performing two last shows today. Photo: Neil Grech

The Merry Wives of Windsor (Terrace)

The Malta Amateur Dramatic Club’s (MADC) production of The Merry Wives of Windsor (Terrace) wraps up tonight.

Directed by Chris Gatt and set in the eponymous Sliema street in the late 1970s-early 1980s, the comedy follows the pathetic attempts of Sir John Falstaff (Edward Thorpe), a fallen knight of the garter, to woo housewives Margaret Ford and Alice Page (Kim Dalli and Antonella Axisa).

The performance, supported by Arts Council Malta, starts 8.30pm. It is suitable for audiences aged eight and over. For more information and tickets, visit the event’s Facebook page and www.madc.com.mt.

OTHER EVENTS

Lunchtime tours at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum

A series of guided tours at Palazzo Falzon in Mdina, highlighting objects linked to the Order of St John, are coming to an end today.

During the tour, one may also admire the museum's significant collection specifically displayed to capture and reflect the life and taste of Captain Olof Gollcher.

Bookings at a suggested donation of €10 can be made by e-mail on bookings@palazzofalson.com or by calling on 21454512. One may also come to the museum 10 minutes prior to the lunchtime tour, which starts at noon.

Gustav Café is open to guests for refreshments on the rooftop terrace of the museum.

The internal courtyard of Palazzo Falson. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Logos Hope in Grand Harbour

Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair, is currently docked in Grand Harbour. It offers over 5,000 books covering a wide range of subjects, including science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, languages and faith.

The ship is open to the public at the Valletta Cruise Port as follows: Tuesday through Friday and Sunday: 3pm-10pm; Saturdays: 10am-1pm, 3-10pm. It is closed on Mondays.

Entrance fee for 13- to 64-year-olds is €1 per person, while adults 65 and over enter for free. Children under 12 years old enter for free but must be accompanied by an adult.

Logos Hope entering Grand Harbour. Photo: Jonathan Borg

EXHIBITIONS

Connections

Contemporary artworks by Alfred Camilleri are on display at MUŻA, Valletta, until today, July 24. Opening hours from 9am to 5pm. Visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information.

Emerging

Art by the Seaside gallery in Senglea is hosting a collective exhibition featuring works by 13 up-and-coming artists until today, July 24. Most of the young artists will be at the gallery during opening hours. Consult the gallery’s Facebook page for opening hours and more information.

Whereabouts

An exhibition of works by Debbie Bonello and Andrew Borg is on at Il-Ħaġar Museum, Victoria, until tomorrow, July 25. The museum is open daily from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information and updates.

Let Me Be Myself

The international Anne Frank exhibition is on display at Il-Ħaġar Museum, Victoria, until tomorrow, July 25. The museum is open daily from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information and updates.

A replica of Anne Frank’s famous diary forms part of the exhibition Let Me Be Myself. Photo: Shaun Spiteri/TBWA ANG

Something About You

A 10-year survey exhibition by Marinella Senatore at Blitz in Valletta brings together paintings, drawings, videos, a powerful project with Russian protest group Pussy Riot featuring a new organic site-specific sculpture, and a public artwork on the historical façade of Valletta’s Casino Maltese.

The exhibition culminated in the public performance The School of Narrative Dance on June 30, which featured over 100 participants from local groups and communities, and a dance movement in Republic Street, Valletta, in memory of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The exhibition runs until July 28. For more information, log on to https://blitzvalletta.com/.

An Experience of Colour Through Different Mediums

A photographic and artistic exhibition by artist Frank Bonnici and his son, photographer Kris Bonnici, runs at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta until July 30. For more information, visit the cultural centre’s Facebook page.

City Lights – A Charles Gatt Retrospective

Best known as a musician and jazz percussionist, the late Charles ‘City’ Gatt also loved to paint. The Phoenicia, in Floriana, is hosting a retrospective exhibition of his colourful, abstract works at the hotel’s Palm Court Lounge until July 31. The exhibition is curated by Charlene Vella.

Ritrarti

A photography and art exhibition by Silvana Camilleri and Charles Vassallo runs at Ċentru Pastorali Sgħajtar, Triq il-Lanġas, Naxxar, until July 31. Consult the event’s Facebook page for opening hours.

One of Frank Bonnici's paintings on display at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta.

Humanity at War: Reflections

A photographic exhibition capturing the human side of war by photojournalists Darrin Zammit Lupi and Heidi Levine runs until August 10.

Curated by Pamela Baldacchino, the exhibition features photos of conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Israel, Libya and Bosnia.

Funds raised will go towards Ukrainian refugees in Malta and the building of ‘Becs’ Junior Secondary school in Ethiopia, in memory of 15-year-old Rebecca Zammit Lupi who died in 2021 from a rare form of cancer.

One may visit the exhibition at the Malta Enterprise offices in Pietà from Monday to Friday from 9am to noon and from 6 to 8pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 to 8pm.

Landforms

Patrick Dalli is exhibiting a collection of large-scale oil paintings exploring Maltese landscapes in abstract form.

Curated by Roderick Camilleri, the exhibition is open until August 11 at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts at Palazzo de la Salle, Valletta.

Opening hours: Mondays and Fridays: 8am to 7pm; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 8am to noon and 4pm to 7pm; Saturdays: 8am to 1pm.

For more information, visit www.patrickdalli.com and www.artsmalta.org/events.

Memories of My Island

A Maltese photographer based in New York, Nicky Conti, is presenting a collection of photographs capturing moments in time at the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub, in Archbishop Street, Valletta, until August 13. The museum is open from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

Harboured

An exhibition of watercolour works by Sarah Calleja inspired by Grand Harbour and its stories is on at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq in Mqabba until August 15.

The gallery is open weekly from Mondays to Saturdays from 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. More evening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq Facebook page.

Colour Blocking

A colourful stone sculpture exhibition by Antoine Farrugia is open to the public at the Phoenicia Hotel Deep Nature Spa.

Prehistoric pottery making

An exhibition presenting the results of a scientific investigation of materials and techniques used in pottery making during Maltese prehistory is open at the National Museum of Archaeology. The exhibition runs until the end of August. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

FEASTS

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Żurrieq

St Margaret, Sannat

whatson@timesofmalta.com