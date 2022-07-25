ARTS FESTIVALS

APS Summer Festival

The APS Summer Festival continues this week with a very varied programme at the University of Malta Msida Campus.

Today, the Children’s Festival Evening is being held, featuring three shows for different age groups: baby show Chromotopia (zero to three years), a story about tolerance and peacemaking; The New Neighbour (four to eight years), a puppet show celebrating diversity and equality and the importance to safeguard the environment; and the interactive theatre show Let’s Create a Story (nine to 11 years).

The festival runs until July 31. For more information and tickets, visit www.apsbank.com.mt/aps-summer-festival-2022.

MCAST ICA Festival 2022

MCAST’s Institute for the Creative Arts has turned its annual exhibition into an arts festival, with the aim of reaching out to the community.

The festival is celebrating creativity and is acting as a platform to showcase the students’ hard work and collaboration with relative stakeholders in the industry.

The event, which runs until July 31 at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, includes a fine art exhibition, interactive media and a game art networking event, photography and graphic design.

For more details, visit https://icafestival.com/, the event’s Facebook page and www.kreattivita.org/en/event/mcast-ica-festival-2022/.

OTHER EVENTS

Logos Hope in Grand Harbour

Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair, is currently docked in Grand Harbour. It offers over 5,000 books covering a wide range of subjects, including science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, languages and faith.

The ship is open to the public at the Valletta Cruise Port as follows: Tuesday through Friday and Sunday: 3pm-10pm; Saturdays: 10am-1pm, 3-10pm. It is closed on Mondays.

Entrance fee for 13- to 64-year-olds is €1 per person, while adults 65 and over enter for free. Children under 12 years old enter for free but must be accompanied by an adult.

EXHIBITIONS

Whereabouts

An exhibition of works by Debbie Bonello and Andrew Borg at Il-Ħaġar Museum, Victoria, will close today. The museum is open from 9am to 5pm. Visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information and updates.

Mix-Xagħra l-Kbira Ta’ Ċenċ by Andrew Borg

Let Me Be Myself

The international Anne Frank exhibition wraps up its Malta and Gozo run at Il-Ħaġar Museum, Victoria, today. The museum is open daily from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information and updates.

Something About You

A 10-year survey exhibition by Marinella Senatore at Blitz in Valletta brings together paintings, drawings, videos, a powerful project with Russian protest group Pussy Riot featuring a new organic site-specific sculpture, and a public artwork on the historical façade of Valletta’s Casino Maltese.

The exhibition culminated in the public performance The School of Narrative Dance on June 30, which featured over 100 participants from local groups and communities, and a dance movement in Republic Street, Valletta, in memory of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The exhibition runs until July 28. For more information, log on to https://blitzvalletta.com/.

An Experience of Colour Through Different Mediums

A photographic and artistic exhibition by artist Frank Bonnici and his son, photographer Kris Bonnici, runs at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta until July 30. For more information, visit the cultural centre’s Facebook page.

City Lights – A Charles Gatt Retrospective

A retrospective exhibition of artworks by the late Charles ‘City’ Gatt, best known as a musician and jazz percussionist, is on display at The Phoenicia’s Palm Court Lounge until July 31. The exhibition is curated by Charlene Vella.

An artwork by Charles ‘City’ Gatt on display at The Phoenicia.

Ritrarti

A photography and art exhibition by Silvana Camilleri and Charles Vassallo runs at Ċentru Pastorali Sgħajtar, Triq il-Lanġas, Naxxar, until July 31. Consult the event’s Facebook page for opening hours.

Humanity at War: Reflections

A photographic exhibition capturing the human side of war by photojournalists Darrin Zammit Lupi and Heidi Levine runs until August 10.

Curated by Pamela Baldacchino, the exhibition features photos of conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Israel, Libya and Bosnia.

Funds raised will go towards Ukrainian refugees in Malta and the building of ‘Becs’ Junior Secondary school in Ethiopia, in memory of 15-year-old Rebecca Zammit Lupi who died in 2021 from a rare form of cancer.

One may visit the exhibition at the Malta Enterprise offices in Pietà from Monday to Friday from 9am to noon and from 6 to 8pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 to 8pm.

Landforms

Patrick Dalli is exhibiting a collection of large-scale oil paintings exploring Maltese landscapes in abstract form.

Curated by Roderick Camilleri, the exhibition is open until August 11 at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts at Palazzo de la Salle, Valletta.

Opening hours: Mondays and Fridays: 8am to 7pm; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 8am to noon and 4pm to 7pm; Saturdays: 8am to 1pm.

For more information, visit www.patrickdalli.com and www.artsmalta.org/events.

Two paintings forming part of Patrick Dalli's exhibition Landforms. Photo: Facebook

Memories of My Island

A Maltese photographer based in New York, Nicky Conti, is presenting a collection of street photography at the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Valletta, until August 13.

Her photography draws upon memories, capturing moments in time. The photographer invites the public to create their own memories while rekindling old ones through hers.

The Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Archbishop Street, Valletta, is open from Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

Harboured

An exhibition of watercolour works by Sarah Calleja inspired by Grand Harbour and its stories is on at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq in Mqabba until August 15.

The gallery is open weekly from Mondays to Saturdays from 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. More evening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq Facebook page.

Colour Blocking

A colourful stone sculpture exhibition by Antoine Farrugia is open to the public at the Phoenicia Hotel Deep Nature Spa.

Prehistoric pottery making

An exhibition presenting the results of a scientific investigation of materials and techniques used in pottery making during Maltese prehistory is open at the National Museum of Archaeology. The exhibition runs until the end of August. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

