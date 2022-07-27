MUSIC

Guè Pequeno at Gianpula

Italian rapper and record producer Guè Pequeno will present his best hits at Gianpula Village tonight.

The artist, who is well-known in the Italian urban scene, is known for Brivido, Veleno, Bling Bling (Oro) and Lamborghini, among other songs. He will be accompanied by TY1 in the deejay booth.

Pequeno’s performance will be followed by that of another Italian artist in a few days’ time.

Known as the ‘king of the Italian trap scene’, Sfera Ebbasta will perform some of his chart-breaking numbers in Gianpula’s Main Room on July 31.

Tickets for both events are available at www.showshappening.com.

An Evening with the Masdan Trio

The Masdan Trio, consisting of Sicilian musicians Nicola Mogavero (saxophone), Giusy Cascio (piano) and Luigi Sferrazza (violin), will perform at Girolamo Cassar Hall, Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, this evening.

The programme includes works by Giacomo Cuticchio, Astor Piazzolla, Dimitri Shostakovich and a piece by Mariella Cassar Cordina, entitled To You.

The recital starts at 7.30pm. For tickets, click here and for more information, call on 2559 5750.

The Masdan Trio: (from left) Nicola Mogavero, Giusy Cascio and Luigi Sferrazza

ARTS FESTIVALS

The APS Summer Festival is this evening presenting a programme titled Sineddoki/ Synecdoche, which refers to a figure of speech by which a part represents the whole and the whole represents a part.

The event will see a series of performances by the students of the MCAST Institute for the Creative Arts and of the University of Malta School of Performing Arts. It also includes a performance by Mohamed Ali Aguerbi, which he presented during Malta Refugee Week, held last month.

The APS Summer Festival runs until Sunday, July 31. For more information and tickets, visit www.apsbank.com.mt/aps-summer-festival-2022

MCAST ICA Festival 2022

MCAST’s Institute for the Creative Arts has turned its annual exhibition into an arts festival, with the aim of reaching out to the community.

The festival is celebrating creativity and is acting as a platform to showcase the students’ hard work and collaboration with relative stakeholders in the industry.

The event, which runs until Sunday, July 31, at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, includes a fine art exhibition, interactive media and a game art networking event, photography and graphic design.

For more details, visit https://icafestival.com/, the event’s Facebook page and www.kreattivita.org/en/event/mcast-ica-festival-2022/.

OTHER EVENTS

Lunchtime tours at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum

A series of guided lunchtime tours at Palazzo Falzon in Mdina, highlighting objects linked to the Order of St John, continue until Sunday, July 31.

During the tour, one may also admire the museum's significant collection specifically displayed to capture and reflect the life and taste of Captain Olof Gollcher.

Bookings at a suggested donation of €10 can be made by e-mail on bookings@palazzofalson.com or by calling on 2145 4512. One may also arrive at the museum 10 minutes prior to the tour, which starts at noon.

Gustav Café is open to guests for refreshments on the rooftop terrace of the museum.

Logos Hope in Grand Harbour

Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair, is currently docked in Grand Harbour. It offers over 5,000 books covering a wide range of subjects, including science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, languages and faith.

The ship is open to the public at the Valletta Cruise Port as follows: Tuesday through Friday and Sunday: 3pm-10pm; Saturdays: 10am-1pm, 3-10pm. It is closed on Mondays.

Entrance fee for 13- to 64-year-olds is €1 per person, while adults 65 and over enter for free. Children under 12 years old enter for free but must be accompanied by an adult.

Logos Hope entering Grand Harbour. Photo: Facebook

EXHIBITIONS

Something About You

A 10-year survey exhibition by Marinella Senatore at Blitz in Valletta brings together paintings, drawings, videos, a powerful project with Russian protest group Pussy Riot featuring a new organic site-specific sculpture, and a public artwork on the historical façade of Valletta’s Casino Maltese.

The exhibition culminated in the public performance The School of Narrative Dance on June 30, which featured over 100 participants from local groups and communities, and a dance movement in Republic Street, Valletta, in memory of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Something About You is open by appointment until Saturday, July 30, within the following hours: Wednesday to Friday, from 2 to 5pm and Saturday from 10am to 1pm. To schedule an appointment, e-mail contact@blitzvalletta.com.

For more information, log on to https://blitzvalletta.com/.

An Experience of Colour Through Different Mediums

A photographic and artistic exhibition by artist Frank Bonnici and his son, photographer Kris Bonnici, runs at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta until Saturday, July 30. For more information, visit the cultural centre’s Facebook page.

One of Frank Bonnici's paintings on display at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta.

City Lights – A Charles Gatt Retrospective

A retrospective exhibition of artworks by the late Charles ‘City’ Gatt, best known as a musician and jazz percussionist, is on display at The Phoenicia’s Palm Court Lounge until Sunday, July 31. The exhibition is curated by Charlene Vella.

Ritrarti

A photography and art exhibition by Silvana Camilleri and Charles Vassallo runs at Ċentru Pastorali Sgħajtar, Triq il-Lanġas, Naxxar, until Sunday, July 31. Consult the event’s Facebook page for opening hours.

Bathers and Sails

An exhibition of works by Norwegian artist Olaug Vethal, who lived in Malta between 1996 until her death in 2007, runs at Christine X Art Gallery in Tigné Street, Sliema, until August 5.

The gallery is open from Monday to Friday from 10am to 1pm and from 4 to 7pm, and on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm.

For more information, visit www.christinexart.com and the Christine X Art Gallery Facebook page.

Busy Day at the Beach by Olaug Vethal. Photo: Courtesy of Christine X Art Gallery

Humanity at War: Reflections

A photographic exhibition capturing the human side of war by photojournalists Darrin Zammit Lupi and Heidi Levine runs until August 10.

Curated by Pamela Baldacchino, the exhibition features photos of conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Israel, Libya and Bosnia.

Funds raised will go towards Ukrainian refugees in Malta and the building of ‘Becs’ Junior Secondary school in Ethiopia, in memory of 15-year-old Rebecca Zammit Lupi who died in 2021 from a rare form of cancer.

One may visit the exhibition at the Malta Enterprise offices in Pietà from Monday to Friday from 9am to noon and from 6 to 8pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 to 8pm.

Landforms

Patrick Dalli is exhibiting a collection of large-scale oil paintings exploring Maltese landscapes in abstract form.

Curated by Roderick Camilleri, the exhibition is open until August 11 at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts at Palazzo de la Salle, Valletta.

Opening hours: Mondays and Fridays: 8am to 7pm; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 8am to noon and 4pm to 7pm; Saturdays: 8am to 1pm.

For more information, visit www.patrickdalli.com and www.artsmalta.org/events.

Memories of My Island

A Maltese photographer based in New York, Nicky Conti, is presenting a collection of street photography at the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Valletta, until August 13.

Her photography draws upon memories, capturing moments in time. The photographer invites the public to create their own memories while rekindling old ones through hers.

The Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Archbishop Street, Valletta, is open from Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

Harboured

An exhibition of watercolour works by Sarah Calleja inspired by Grand Harbour and its stories is on at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq in Mqabba until August 15.

The gallery is open weekly from Mondays to Saturdays from 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. More evening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq Facebook page.

Colour Blocking

A colourful stone sculpture exhibition by Antoine Farrugia is open to the public at the Phoenicia Hotel Deep Nature Spa.

One of Antoine Farrugia's sculptures on display at the Phoenica's Deep Nature Spa.

Prehistoric pottery making

An exhibition presenting the results of a scientific investigation of materials and techniques used in pottery making during Maltese prehistory is open at the National Museum of Archaeology. The exhibition runs until the end of August. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

whatson@timesofmalta.com