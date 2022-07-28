Dance Festival Malta

This four-day festival, being held in various venues across Valletta between today and Sunday, July 31, is providing dance students and professionals with a platform for intense training and professional development.

The festival is hosting a series of workshops, masterclasses and performances that welcome the richness of the universal language of dance cultures, and features international artists and choreographers.

Tickets for this evening's performances, which are being held at the Valletta Campus Theatre, are sold out. However, one may join a waiting list here.

For more information, visit www.festivals.mt/dfm.

ARTS FESTIVALS

APS Summer Festival

The APS Summer Festival is presenting another double bill night at the University of Malta Msida Campus.

Taking centre stage first is local fusion band Cushion, an ensemble featuring cosmopolitan sounds with predominantly Indian sounds.

Following them will be alternative band ManaTapu, who will be performing music from their latest album Tuatara and their brand new EP release called Rastaċċun.

The event starts at 8.30pm.

The APS Summer Festival runs until Sunday, July 31. For more information and tickets, visit www.apsbank.com.mt/aps-summer-festival-2022.

ManaTapu

MCAST ICA Festival 2022

MCAST’s Institute for the Creative Arts has turned its annual exhibition into an arts festival, with the aim of reaching out to the community.

The festival is celebrating creativity and is acting as a platform to showcase the students’ hard work and collaboration with relative stakeholders in the industry.

The event, which runs until July 31 at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, includes a fine art exhibition, interactive media and a game art networking event, photography and graphic design.

For more details, visit https://icafestival.com/, the event’s Facebook page and www.kreattivita.org/en/event/mcast-ica-festival-2022/.

OTHER EVENTS

The Farsons Beer Festival

The Farsons Beer Festival returns this evening with a huge line-up of local artists performing on the main stage and the alternative stage, a wide variety of food stalls and, of course, various beers.

The festival will also host an electronica stage, a night edition of the Eco Market, a cider garden and a children’s area.

Performing tonight are Xarulu, Kurt Calleja & band and Airport Impressions on the main stage and Morsrot, Angelcrypt and Align the Tide on the alternative stage. Casa Eletronica will host Miss Roberta.

The event, which runs until August 6, is this year being held at the Ta’ Qali picnic area. Entrance is free.

For more information, including the full line-up of performing artists and a site map, visit farsonsbeerfestival.com/ and the event’s Facebook page.

Airport Impressions are headlining the main stage at the Farsons Beer Festival tonight. Photo: Facebook

Screening of Giuseppe Verdi's Aida

The Gozo Culture Council within the Ministry for Gozo is showing a musical production based on Giuseppe Verdi's Aida on a big screen in Narrow Street, Victoria, this evening at 8.30pm.

Entrance (through Palm Street) is free, but one has to reserve seats on 2215 6705/8.

Lunchtime tours at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum

A series of guided lunchtime tours at Palazzo Falzon in Mdina, highlighting objects linked to the Order of St John, continue until Sunday, July 31.

During the tour, one may also admire the museum's significant collection specifically displayed to capture and reflect the life and taste of Captain Olof Gollcher.

Bookings at a suggested donation of €10 can be made by e-mail on bookings@palazzofalson.com or by calling on 2145 4512. One may also arrive at the museum 10 minutes prior to the lunchtime tour, which starts at noon.

Gustav Café is open to guests for refreshments on the rooftop terrace of the museum.

Logos Hope in Grand Harbour

Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair, is currently docked in Grand Harbour. It offers over 5,000 books covering a wide range of subjects, including science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, languages and faith.

The ship is open to the public at the Valletta Cruise Port as follows: Tuesday through Friday and Sunday: 3pm-10pm; Saturdays: 10am-1pm, 3-10pm. It is closed on Mondays.

Entrance fee for 13- to 64-year-olds is €1 per person, while adults 65 and over enter for free. Children under 12 years enter for free but must be accompanied by an adult.

Logos Hope entering Grand Harbour. Photo: Jonathan Borg

EXHIBITIONS

Something About You

A 10-year survey exhibition by Marinella Senatore at Blitz in Valletta brings together paintings, drawings, videos, a powerful project with Russian protest group Pussy Riot featuring a new organic site-specific sculpture, and a public artwork on the historical façade of Valletta’s Casino Maltese.

The exhibition culminated in the public performance The School of Narrative Dance on June 30, which featured over 100 participants from local groups and communities, and a dance movement in Republic Street, Valletta, in memory of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Something About You is open by appointment until July 30 within the following hours: Wednesday to Friday, 2 to 5pm; Saturday 10am to 1pm. To schedule an appointment, e-mail contact@blitzvalletta.com.

For more information, log on to https://blitzvalletta.com/.

Marinella Senatore's artwork Remember the First Time You Saw Your Name on the facade of the Casino Maltese.

An Experience of Colour Through Different Mediums

A photographic and artistic exhibition by artist Frank Bonnici and his son, photographer Kris Bonnici, runs at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta until Saturday, July 30. For more information, visit the cultural centre’s Facebook page.

City Lights – A Charles Gatt Retrospective

A retrospective exhibition of artworks by the late Charles ‘City’ Gatt, best known as a musician and jazz percussionist, is on display at The Phoenicia’s Palm Court Lounge until Sunday, July 31. The exhibition is curated by Charlene Vella.

Ritrarti

A photography and art exhibition by Silvana Camilleri and Charles Vassallo runs at Ċentru Pastorali Sgħajtar, Triq il-Lanġas, Naxxar, until Sunday, July 31. Consult the event’s Facebook page for opening hours.

Bathers and Sails

An exhibition of works by Norwegian artist Olaug Vethal, who lived in Malta between 1996 until her death in 2007, runs at Christine X Art Gallery in Tigné Street, Sliema, until August 5.

The gallery is open from Monday to Friday from 10am to 1pm and from 4 to 7pm, and on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm.

For more information, visit www.christinexart.com and the Christine X Art Gallery Facebook page.

Humanity at War: Reflections

A photographic exhibition capturing the human side of war by photojournalists Darrin Zammit Lupi and Heidi Levine runs until August 10.

Curated by Pamela Baldacchino, the exhibition features photos of conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Israel, Libya and Bosnia.

Funds raised will go towards Ukrainian refugees in Malta and the building of ‘Becs’ Junior Secondary school in Ethiopia, in memory of 15-year-old Rebecca Zammit Lupi who died in 2021 from a rare form of cancer.

One may visit the exhibition at the Malta Enterprise offices in Pietà from Monday to Friday from 9am to noon and from 6 to 8pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 to 8pm.

Some of the photos on display as part of Humanity at War: Reflections. Photo: Renata Apanavičienė

Landforms

Patrick Dalli is exhibiting a collection of large-scale oil paintings exploring Maltese landscapes in abstract form.

Curated by Roderick Camilleri, the exhibition is open until August 11 at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts at Palazzo de la Salle, Valletta.

Opening hours: Mondays and Fridays: 8am to 7pm; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 8am to noon and 4pm to 7pm; Saturdays: 8am to 1pm.

For more information, visit www.patrickdalli.com and www.artsmalta.org/events.

MSJA’s Photographic Exhibition

A photographic exhibition organised by the Malta Sports Journalists (MJSA) is open at the Parliament House foyer until August 12.

Thirteen MSJA member photographers took the 78 photos on display. These cover several disciplines in local and international sports events during the past months or years.

One may visit the exhibition from Mondays to Saturdays from 9am to 7pm and on Sundays from 9am to 12.30pm. For more information, visit the MJSA website at www.maltasportsjournalists.com/.

Some of the panels on display at the MSJA exhibition. Photo: Facebook/MSJA

Memories of My Island

A Maltese photographer based in New York, Nicky Conti, is presenting a collection of street photography at the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Valletta, until August 13.

Her photography draws upon memories, capturing moments in time. The photographer invites the public to create their own memories while rekindling old ones through hers.

The Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Archbishop Street, Valletta, is open from Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

Harboured

An exhibition of watercolour works by Sarah Calleja inspired by Grand Harbour and its stories is on at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq in Mqabba until August 15.

The gallery is open weekly from Mondays to Saturdays from 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. More evening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq Facebook page.

Ceramic Art Collective

A collective exhibition of ceramic artworks has opened at the Cittadella Cultural Centre Hall 2 in Victoria.

Taking part are Mario Sammut, Charles Sammut, Hermine Anne Sammut, Phyllis Camilleri, Daniel Scerri, joan Haber, Christian Formosa, Paul Scerri, Katrin Formosa, Victor Agius, Chris Saliba, Mariz Cassar, Nadia Haber and Sylvana Magro.

During the exhibition days, the ninth edition of the Gozo Ceramics Festival which will be held in Xlendi on August 7. This will include live demonstrations by ceramic artists, live folk music, street art and rafu firing.

The exhibition comes to a close on August 26. For more information, visit the Gozo Ceramics Festival Facebook page.

Works on display at the Ceramic Art Collective exhibition. Photo: Facebook

Colour Blocking

A colourful stone sculpture exhibition by Antoine Farrugia is open to the public at the Phoenicia Hotel Deep Nature Spa.

Prehistoric pottery making

An exhibition presenting the results of a scientific investigation of materials and techniques used in pottery making during Maltese prehistory is open at the National Museum of Archaeology. The exhibition runs until the end of August. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

whatson@timesofmalta.com