ARTS FESTIVALS

Victoria International Arts Festival

A violin duo made up of Emese Tóth and David Lang will perform at St Francis church, Victoria, today at 8pm.

The Victoria International Arts Festival runs until July 11. For more details and tickets, visit www.viaf.org.mt/.

MUSIC

Malta International Music Festival

The National Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan is making its debut at the Malta International Music Festival today. Under the direction of Alibek Kabdurakhmanov, the orchestra is performing alongside Armenian pianist Nareh Arghamanyan in a concert titled Orchestral Romance at the Mediterranean Conference Centre at 8pm.

The Malta International Music Festival runs until July 11. For more details and tickets, visit https://maltafest.eu/concerts/schedule/.

EXHIBITIONS

One of Antoine Farrugia’s untitled sculptures on display at The Phoenicia’s Deep Nature Spa.

Strange Days

An exhibition of fine art prints and paintings by Australian artist Christian Palmer runs at the new gallery Green Shutters, 27, St Thomas Street, Floriana, until July 23. For more details, follow the Facebook page Lily Agius Gallery.

Just Human

An exhibition, featuring the works of Debbie Caruana Dingli, Saviour Baldacchino, Antoine Paul Camilleri and Wallace Falzon runs at Obelisk Gallery, Main Street, Balzan, until July 8. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for more details.

Mystery and Process

An exhibition of 20 abstract paintings by Anthony Spagnol runs at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta until July 14. Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays from 8am to 7pm; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8am to noon and 4 to 7pm; and Saturdays from 8am to 1pm. For updates, visit the Malta Society of Arts Facebook page.

Solitary Observations

Ray Forder-Stent, an English artist residing in Malta, is presenting his first solo exhibition at the Art by the Seaside gallery in Senglea until July 15. On display are a wide range of oil paintings, based on his keen observations, where he captures his individual viewpoint of landscapes, people, still lifes and the artistic value of everyday things he notices on the Maltese islands. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for more details.

Obliterated Childhood

Ethiopian artist Dereje Shiferaw is exhibiting for the first time at the Christine X Art Gallery in Sliema until July 8. Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays from 10am to 1pm and from 4 to 7pm. For more information, visit the gallery’s Facebook page.

Ecotopias

A solo exhibition by Roderick Camilleri is running at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq, Mqabba, until July 24. Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays, 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. Extra opening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq Facebook page.

Ecotopia IV by Roderick Camilleri

Something About You

A 10-year survey exhibition by Marinella Senatore at Blitz in Valletta brings together paintings, drawings, videos, a powerful project with Russian protest group Pussy Riot featuring a new organic site-specific sculpture, and a public artwork on the historical façade of Valletta’s Casino Maltese.

The exhibition culminated in the public performance The School of Narrative Dance on June 30, which featured over 100 participants from local groups and communities, and a dance movement in memory of the murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in Republic Street, Valletta, on June 30.

The exhibition runs until July 23. For more information, visit https://blitzvalletta.com/.

Connections

Contemporary artworks by Alfred Camilleri are on display at MUŻA, Valletta, until July 24. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Visit the musuem's Facebook page for more information.

Whereabouts

An exhibition of works by Debbie Bonello and Andrew Borg is on at Il-Ħaġar Museum, Victoria, until July 25. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Visit the museum's Facebook page for more information and updates.

Colour Blocking

A colourful stone sculpture exhibition by Antoine Farrugia is open to the public at the Phoenicia Hotel Deep Nature Spa.

Prehistoric pottery making

An exhibition presenting the results of a scientific investigation of materials and techniques used in pottery making during Maltese prehistory is open at the National Museum of Archaeology. The exhibition runs until the end of August. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

