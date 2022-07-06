ARTS FESTIVALS

Victoria International Arts Festival

The Aruci Saxophone Quartet, which is formed of past students of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama of London, will perform at the Bishop’s Curia courtyard today at 8pm.

The programme includes pieces by Bartók, Carr and Whitlock.

The Victoria International Arts Festival runs until July 11. For more details and tickets, visit www.viaf.org.mt/.

MUSIC

Imperial College Choir in concert

The Imperial College Choir is performing in Malta and Gozo this week, celebrating English choral music through the ages – from the reign of Queen Elizabeth I to Queen Elizabeth II.

The first performance will be held at the Gozo Cathedral today at 12.30pm. Among the pieces to be performed are Elgar’s Ave Maria, Handel’s Worthy is the Lamb and Amen (from Messiah), Vaughan Williams’s O Clap Your Hands and music by contemporary composers Bob Chilcott and Paul Mealor.

The choir will then perform at the Mdina Metropolitan Cathedral tomorrow, July 7, at 7pm, where they will be joined by the Schola Cantorum Jubilate, who are hosting the British choir.

The concerts are free of charge. For more information, contact Schola Cantorum Jubilate on info@scjchoir.com or call on 7945 0950.

Malta International Music Festival

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Sergey Smbatyan, will perform with pianist Behzod Abduraimov (Uzbekistan) in a concert titled Fairytales in Valletta at the Mediterranean Conference Centre.

The concert starts at 8pm.

The Malta International Music Festival runs until July 11. For more details and tickets, visit https://maltafest.eu/concerts/schedule/.

THEATRE

Il-Pożittivi

Malta’s first contemporary play that tackles the stigma that people who live with HIV experience in Malta is being staged at the Valletta Campus Theatre until July 10.

The cast includes Ray Calleja, Clare Agius, Josette Ciappara and Chris Vincent.

Performances, suitable for an audience over 15, start at 8pm. For tickets, click here.

Chris Vincent and Josette Ciappara in Il-Pożittivi. Photo: Elisa von Brockdorff

EXHIBITIONS

City Lights – A Charles Gatt Retrospective

Best known as a musician and jazz percussionist, the late Charles ‘City’ Gatt also loved to paint. The Phoenicia, in Floriana, is hosting a retrospective exhibition of his colourful, abstract works at the hotel’s Palm Court Lounge until July 31.

Curated by Charlene Vella, the exhibition forms part of this year’s Malta Jazz Festival, which is taking place between July 11 and 16. Visit www.festivals.mt/mjf for more information.

Just Human

An exhibition, featuring the works of Debbie Caruana Dingli, Saviour Baldacchino, Antoine Paul Camilleri and Wallace Falzon runs at Obelisk Gallery, Main Street, Balzan, until July 8. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for more details.

Chores by Saviour Baldacchino, one of the artists exhibiting at Obelisk Gallery.

Obliterated Childhood

Ethiopian artist Dereje Shiferaw is exhibiting for the first time at the Christine X Art Gallery in Sliema until July 8. Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays from 10am to 1pm and from 4 to 7pm. For more information, visit the gallery’s Facebook page.

Mystery and Process

An exhibition of 20 abstract paintings by Anthony Spagnol runs at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta until July 14. Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays from 8am to 7pm; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8am to noon and 4 to 7pm; and Saturdays from 8am to 1pm. For updates, visit the Malta Society of Arts Facebook page.

Solitary Observations

Ray Forder-Stent, an English artist residing in Malta, is presenting his first solo exhibition at the Art by the Seaside gallery in Senglea until July 15. On display are a wide range of oil paintings, based on his keen observations, where he captures his individual viewpoint of landscapes, people, still lifes and the artistic value of everyday things he notices on the Maltese islands. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for more details.

Strange Days

An exhibition of fine art prints and paintings by Australian artist Christian Palmer runs at the new gallery Green Shutters, 27, St Thomas Street, Floriana, until July 23. For more details, follow the Facebook page Lily Agius Gallery.

Something About You

A 10-year survey exhibition by Marinella Senatore at Blitz in Valletta brings together paintings, drawings, videos, a powerful project with Russian protest group Pussy Riot featuring a new organic site-specific sculpture, and a public artwork on the historical façade of Valletta’s Casino Maltese.

The exhibition culminated in the public performance The School of Narrative Dance on June 30, which featured over 100 participants from local groups and communities, and a dance movement in memory of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in Republic Street, Valletta.

The exhibition runs until July 23. For more information, visit https://blitzvalletta.com/.

One of the installations by Marinella Senatore at Blitz Gallery in Valletta. Photo: Alexandra Pace

Ecotopias

A solo exhibition by Roderick Camilleri is running at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq, Mqabba, until July 24. Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays, 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. Extra opening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq Facebook page.

Connections

Contemporary artworks by Alfred Camilleri are on display at MUŻA, Valletta, until July 24. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information.

Whereabouts

An exhibition of works by Debbie Bonello and Andrew Borg is on at Il-Ħaġar Museum, Victoria, until July 25. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information and updates.

Colour Blocking

A colourful stone sculpture exhibition by Antoine Farrugia is open to the public at the Phoenicia Hotel Deep Nature Spa.

Prehistoric pottery making

An exhibition presenting the results of a scientific investigation of materials and techniques used in pottery making during Maltese prehistory is open at the National Museum of Archaeology. The exhibition runs until the end of August. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

