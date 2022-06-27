Let Me Be Myself

Il-Ħaġar community cultural centre in Victoria is hosting the international Anne Frank exhibition Let Me Be Myself until July 25.

The historical section of the exhibition focuses on Anne and her family while the contemporary part features struggles with prejudice and discrimination by modern-day youngsters.

There are also posters, videos, a model of the famous house where Anne hid and some Malta stamps with Judaica connections.

Jewish coins and other items are included in the museum’s permanent exhibits.

Il-Ħaġar is presently also hosting an art exhibition by Debbie Bonello and Andrew Borg.

The museum is open Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

For more information, visit https://heartofgozo. org.mt/.

Rito

The Malta International Arts Festival is presenting Rito, a performance by OtraDanza Company that explains human aspects and the strengths of nature through choreography and installations.

The performance is set to Shostackovich’s String Quartet No. 8 in C minor, Op. 110 and features musicians Peter Jansen on violin, Jessica Tortorice on violin, Joreon Robbrecht on viola and Francis Mourey on cello.

Suitable for an audience aged over 16, Rito is being held at the Valletta Campus Theatre on June 29 and 30 at 9pm. For tickets, click here.

The Malta International Arts Festival runs until Sunday. For more information, visit https://www.festivals.mt/miaf.