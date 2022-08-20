MUSIC

Rock for Richmond

The third edition of Rock for Richmond, a fundraising event in aid of the Richmond Foundation, is taking place tonight at the Greek Amphitheatre in Ġnien l-Għarusa tal-Mosta.

Shostakovich's Nightmare, a popular alternative music band of the 1990s, is reuniting to play their first gig in 13 years tonight.

Doors open at 7.30pm, with performances starting at 8pm with Erique Reżo. Beangrowers will then take to the stage at 8.30pm, Shostakovich's Nightmare at 9.30pm and Brodu at 10.30pm.

A bar and a (light) food stall will be set up and all proceeds from food and beverages consumed will also go to the Richmond Foundation.

For tickets, click here.

Miriam Gauci Vocal Masterclass − Concluding concert

A public vocal concert in Gozo is bringing to a close a series of vocal masterclasses by Maltese internationally renowned soprano Miriam Gauci.

Presented by Gaulitana: A Festival of Music, the concert will feature the various participants of the masterclass accompanied by répétiteur Milica Lawrence.

The masterclasses were held after a forced absence of two years, restarting the festival’s GauLearn educational programme.

Entrance to the concert, being held at the Ministry for Gozo’s Hall, Victoria, today at 8pm, is free of charge. No reservations are required.

FILM

Gozo Film Festival

The fourth edition of the Gozo Film Festival continues today at the Citadel, Victoria.

Today's event features a programme of short films for children of all ages and two programmes of local and international short films for an audience of over 15; a workshop on screen acting and the open-air screening of the award-winning 2021 local drama Luzzu (certified 15) by Alex Camilleri. All films will have English subtitles.

Entrance is free. For more details, visit the event's website and Facebook page.

The Gozo Film Festival is sponsored by the Cultural Heritage Directorate, Ministry for Gozo.

Jesmark Scicluna in Luzzu, showing tonight at the Gozo Film Festival. Photo: Luzzu

Anime Festival

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s is currently hosting its first-ever Anime Festival, showing feature-length films of some of the most popular anime series of all time, including Dragon Ball Z, Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia.

All films are dubbed in English or are screened in Japanese with English subtitles.

Dragon Ball Super: SuperHero is currently being shown. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page and the Eden Cinemas website.

OTHER EVENTS

Stars of Fire

A pyromusical display titled Stars of Fire is taking place in Sliema tonight, on the eve of the Stella Maris feast.

The spectacle starts at 10pm along The Strand.

The other feasts being celebrated tomorrow are St Helen in Birkirkara, The Assumption of Our Lady in Dingli, Mġarr (Malta) and Żebbug (Gozo), Our Lady of Lourdes in Paola, St Leonard in Kirkop and St Pius X in Santa Luċija.

Check out the social media pages of their respective local councils, parishes and band clubs for details of each locality's celebrations.

Photo: Stefano Vella Photography

Elementi Sajfin

Event organisers Elementi, in collaboration with the Xgħajra local council, are organising an event for all the family in the area known as Il-Milord along the Xgħajra promenade.

There will be the traditional game ġostra (greasy pole), song and dance competitions and a performance by local act Kapitlu Tlettax, among others. Food and drink options will also be available.

Activities start at 5pm. For more information, send a message here.

Dawra Durella: Lura fiż-Żmien

Visitors to Kerċem will today experience some nostalgia through sights and sounds of Gozo from the past.

There will be stands promoting local food and drink, while traditional games, such brilli (glass marbles), passju and more, will be played. There will also be traditional folk singing (għana) and band marches.

The event is taking place in Ġnien Ċensu Xiberras, Kerċem, from 6pm onwards. For more information, visit the Kerċem local council Facebook page.

Two Sides of Different Coins

Local comedian and international performer Malcolm Galea and international touring comedian Mustafa Algiyadi are tonight presenting a stand-up comedy show at Ivy House in Pembroke.

The event starts at 9pm. For tickets, click here.

Mustafa Algiyadi (left) and Malcolm Galea. Photos: Facebook/James Bianchi

Logos Hope back in Grand Harbour

The world’s largest floating bookfair is back in Malta for the second time this summer. It will be open to visitors from today until August 28 – except for Monday − from 3 to 9pm.

The entrance fee for individuals aged between 13 and 64 is €1, while adults over 65 may enter for free. Children aged 12 and under may also enter the ship for free, as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

There will also be a children’s event titled The Greatest Treasure on August 26 between 6.30 and 8pm.

The Logos Hope entering Grand Harbour earlier this summer. Photo: Facebook

Kixott Photo Week

Kixott in Mosta is welcoming photography enthusiasts who would like to exchange or sell second-hand photography equipment and even prints.

A qualified repair technician is in attendance to check one's gear and offer advice about film cameras.

The event wraps up tomorrow. The bar/bookshop Kixott is located at 169, Triq il-Kbira, Mosta. It is open in the evenings. For more information, e-mail info@kixott.com.

Photo: Facebook/Kixott

Lunchtime tours at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum

Palazzo Falson in Mdina is hosting a series of guided lunchtime tours until the end of August.

The tour highlights objects linked to the Order of St John, but one may also admire the rest of the museum's significant collection that is specifically displayed to capture and reflect the life and taste of Captain Olof Gollcher.

Bookings at a suggested donation of €10 can be made by e-mail on bookings@palazzofalson.com or by calling on 2145 4512. One may also arrive at the museum 10 minutes prior to the tour, which starts at noon.

Gustav Café is open to guests for refreshments on the rooftop terrace of the museum.

EXHIBITIONS

Ceramic Art Collective

A collective exhibition of ceramic artworks is on at the Cittadella Cultural Centre Hall 2 in Victoria.

Taking part are Mario Sammut, Charles Sammut, Hermine Anne Sammut, Phyllis Camilleri, Daniel Scerri, Joan Haber, Christian Formosa, Paul Scerri, Katrin Formosa, Victor Agius, Chris Saliba, Mariz Cassar, Nadia Haber and Sylvana Magro.

The exhibition comes to a close on August 26. For more information, visit the Gozo Ceramics Festival Facebook page.

Artworks on display at the Ceramic Art Collective exhibition.

A Healing Journey: Redefining Environmental Challenges

An art exhibition aiming to promote minorities and the environment is open in Victoria.

A Healing Journey: Redefining Environmental Challenges forms part of a project which visual and conceptual artist Mary Rose Saliba is conducting with a group of senior citizens in Gozo named SMART.

The study is envisioned towards the self-discovery of dormant talents, as well as enriching the emotional well-being of minorities and marginalised people to help them integrate and gain their voice in society.

The SMART team’s exhibition features mixed media artworks that include samples of earth, soil, rocks, stone, dried leaves and tree trunks which the group have collected during walks in the countryside as part of the project.

The exhibition is open until August 28 at the Banca Giuratale, Independence Square, Victoria. One may visit from Monday to Friday between 7am and 2.30pm and on weekends and public holidays from 9am to noon.

Polymorphs

Claire Farrugia is presenting her first solo exhibition at The Palm Court Lounge at The Phoenicia, Floriana.

Consisting of works on paper, panel and canvas, Polymorphs shows the artist's concern with the fact that the online portrayal of imagery that the public consumes is often far from the truth; most of the time, it is actually a made-up form of reality.

The exhibition focuses on ‘human polymorphism’, with the subjects presented in a natural stance and with a filter using a mobile app.

Curated by Charlene Vella, the exhibition also includes a section featuring the artist’s self-portraits.

Polymorphs is open throughout the month of August. Entrance is free. For more information, visit the exhibition’s Facebook page.

Prehistoric pottery making

An exhibition presenting the results of a scientific investigation of materials and techniques used in pottery making during Maltese prehistory is open at the National Museum of Archaeology. The exhibition runs until the end of August. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

The Gold of Malta

Martine Rigaud-Busuttil is exploring the art of lace-making through a series of oil paintings at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta.

The Gold of Malta features sketches and paintings the artist created during a year she spent with the lace-makers of the society during the time of COVID-19.

The exhibition runs at Palazzo de La Salle, 219, Republic Street, Valletta, until September 7. Opening hours: Mondays and Fridays: 8am to 7pm; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 8am to noon and 4 to 7pm; and on Saturdays: 8am to 1pm.

For more information, visit the Malta Society of Arts website and Facebook page.

A painting by Martine Rigaud-Busuttil on display at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta. Photo: Facebook/Malta Society of Arts

Bellum in Mundum

After a seven-year hiatus, artist Tonio Mallia is presenting a new series of works that reimagine a world shaken beyond its tipping point, where the tensions between the human and natural world are no longer at play, nor are they creative or life-giving; they have devolved into a tyrannical order in which mankind becomes subject to its own freedoms.

The exhibition, curated by Giulia Privitelli, runs at MUŻA – Museum of Fine Arts in Valletta until September 11. For more information, visit muza.mt.

One may also read the Times of Malta interview with the artist.

Lost in the Ether

Nicole Sciberras Debono is presenting her first solo exhibition at Il-Kamra Ta' Fuq in Mqabba.

The artist brings forward esoteric narratives of a domestic familiarity, with notes on online and para-social relationships, and the reflections of a young woman in a contemporary society.

The exhibition runs until September 12. Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays from 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. Evening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta' Fuq Facebook page.

One of the Nicole Sciberras Debono's works on display at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq in Mqabba. Photo: Facebook/Nicole Sciberras Debono

Amelia Saint Geoge works at The Phoenicia

Artist Amelia Saint George is exhibiting a number of her sculptures at The Phoenicia, Floriana.

The sculptures are in clay, bronze and mixed media, and portray animals, which Saint George is particularly well-known for, as well as some humorous sculptures that are more closely associated with her portrait sculptures.

Saint George, who has made Valletta her home, is an established, award-winning contemporary sculptor who has exhibited locally and internationally. She is also the author of several books on diverse subjects and holds sculpting lessons in her Valletta studio.

One may visit the exhibition at The Phoenicia's Deep Nature Spa throughout August and at the hotel's reception area in September.

Willie Apap – Colour and Light

A retrospective exhibition of works by Willie Apap (1918-1970), considered one of Malta’s leading exponents of 20th-century art, is currently on at Il-Ħaġar – Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria.

The 70 works on display feature portraits, landscapes and still-lifes, dancers, human figures, sacred and ethnic works in oils and inks, and are accompanied by a lavish 100-page GEMS # 20 catalogue.

The exhibition, curated by Maria Cassar, runs until October 10. Opening hours are from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

The exhibition is supported by the Malta Tourism Authority and the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Directorate. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

Portrait of a Lady in Blue by Willie Apap

whatson@timesofmalta.com