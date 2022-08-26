ARTS

Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival

The 17th edition of Inizjamed's Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival is being held at Fort St Elmo, Valletta, today and tomorrow.

On both days, four authors will read excerpts from their works, together with their translations. The readings will be accompanied by music from guest bands and resident musician Effie Azzopardi and his band.

Today's line-up features Claudio Pozzani (poetry), Antoinette Borg (prose), Aleks Farrugia (prose), Bella Cox (poetry) and music by The Velts.

Taking part tomorrow are Julia Musakovska (poetry), Jacobo Bergareche (prose), Lamis Saidi (poetry), Adrian Grima (poetry) and local band The New Victorians.

Three hard-hitting poetry films will be presented rhoughout the festival: Lesbian directed by Rosemary Baker and inspired by Lisa Luxx's poetry is being screened tonight, while Between Before and After War, directed by Marichka Lukianchuk and Elena Baronnikova, based on poetry by Lukianchuk, and Clay directed by Oleksandr Frazé-Frazénko and inspired from works by Julia Musakovska, will be shown tomorrow.

There will also be books on sale, besides food and drink options.

For the first time, a deejay will be closing tomorrow's event.

Both evenings start at 8pm. For more information, visit www.inizjamed.org and the event’s Facebook page. Tickets are available here.

MUSIC

ABBA Arrival in concert

UK’s ABBA Arrival, dubbed by the BBC as the “most authentic ABBA show”, are performing tonight and tomorrow at the Hilton Conference Centre in St Julian’s as part of their world tour.

During the concerts, they will interpret some of the Swedish band’s most popular and beloved hits such as Mammia Mia, Dancing Queen, Waterloo and Angel Eyes.

The shows start at 8pm. For tickets, click here or call 2180 1403.

The ABBA tribute act ABBA Arrival

The Name’s Bond

The Malta Concert Orchestra, under the direction of Joe Brown, is presenting some of the best-known hits from the soundtracks of the James Bond movies at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta, tonight.

These include Licence to Kill, Goldfinger, Diamonds are Forever, Thunderball and Never Say Never Again.

The orchestra will be accompanied by singers Julie James, Olivia Lewis, Janvil and Nadine Axisa.

For tickets, click here.

Best of Rock in the Forest − 10th Anniversary Edition Concert

The annual rock extravaganza is returning tonight with a bang, celebrating its 10th anniversary after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The show will feature some of the best classic, modern and contemporary rock hits presented in the past editions, including numbers by Foo Fighters, Queen, Pink Floyd, Muse, Beatles, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Deep Purple, Cranberries, Kiss and Bon Jovi, among others.

Fourteen local singers and musicians are taking part, including guest artists Gianni Zammit (Rug) and guitarist Wayne Camilleri, as well as resident singers Simaria Galea, David Ellul Mercer, Sarah De Marco and Jeanelle Newell.

The doors of Chateau Buskett will open at 7.30pm. Entrance is against a donation of €10, with proceeds of the event going to Dar Bjorn.

More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

Gianni Zammit (centre) performing during a previous edition of Rock in the Forest.

THEATRE

Comedy thriller at the Gozo Ministry

Beta Entertainment Theatre Academy, in association with Chorus Urbanus Productions, is presenting a one-act comedy thriller at the Gozo Ministry courtyard in St Francis Square, Victoria, tonight at 8pm.

The Last Policeman, which is being staged as part of the Feel the Magic of Classical Theatre series, is inspired by the novel of the same name by Angelo Camilleri. It provides a snapshot of what happens when different sides of the law confront each other in an abandoned bar, waiting to meet their destiny.

The Last Policeman is directed by Jamie Camilleri and features well-known Gozitan actors in the leading roles: Presely Clark, Dylan Attard, Matthias Mercieca, David Grech and Lara Mompalao.

The performance will be followed by a Q&A session with the director, playwright and actors.

Entrance is free but booking via eventbrite.com is recommended.

FILM

Anime Festival

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s is currently hosting its first-ever Anime Festival, showing feature-length films of some of the most popular anime series of all time, including Dragon Ball Z, Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia.

All films are dubbed in English or are screened in Japanese with English subtitles.

Demon Slayer: The Movie is showing until August 30.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page and the Eden Cinemas website.

Her Way

Spazju Kreattiv is showing the 2021 French drama Her Way this evening.

The film follows Marie, a single mother and sex worker who has never needed anyone’s help. But when her son’s tuition money becomes unaffordable, she begins fighting the oppressive laws in France while doing whatever it takes to support her child.

The bold, provocative and sex-positive drama, directed by Cécile Ducrocq, is certified 15.

The film is showing today at 7.30pm. It is also being screened on Sunday and on September 2, 3, 4, 9 and 11. For more information and tickets, visit www.kreattiva.org.

Laure Calamy in the French film Her Way.

OTHER EVENTS

Bioblitz: Aliens Are Among Us!

The Interreg Italia-Malta FAST Project team is organising Malta's first bioblitz around Buskett between today and Sunday.

The ongoing EU-funded project aims to combat the introduction, naturalisation and spread of invasive alien species that harm biodiversity, a phenomenon that is particularly important in cross-border areas such as the Maltese islands.

The goal of this particular interactive citizen science treasure-hunt is, in fact, to spot a number of alien plant species that have spread throughout the Buskett-Girgenti Natura 2000 site, or have the potential to do so in the future.

Observations will then be used to build a distribution map showing the locations of these potentially dangerous aliens. Once a map is finalised, it can be used for subsequent study and removal efforts.

A goodie bag, which includes everything one will need throughout the activity, as well as a few other surprises, will be given to each participant.

Participation is for free, to register click here.

The event is being held in collaboration with Science in the City. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Malta's first bioblitz is being held around the Buskett woodlands between today and Sunday. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Logos Hope in Grand Harbour

The world’s largest floating bookfair is back in Malta for the second time this summer. It is open to visitors until tomorrow, August 28, from 3 to 9pm.

The entrance fee for individuals aged between 13 and 64 is €1, while adults over 65 may enter for free. Children aged 12 and under may also enter the ship for free, as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

There will also be a children’s event titled The Greatest Treasure today between 6.30 and 8pm.

Pinta − Valletta Beer Festival

The first edition of the beer festival Pinta is taking place in Triton Square, Valletta, until Sunday.

The event, which starts at 6pm, is celebrating one of the oldest drinking crafts in the world, with various local and international beers on sale. There will also be beer workshops, food stalls, a children's play area and entertainment by various bands.

Shania Sciberras, Vinyl Paradise and Fire are performing tonight.

It is suggested to use public transport and the ferry services to reach the festival venue. For more information, visit www.pintabeerfestival.com and the event's Facebook page.

Vinyl Paradise are among tonight's performers at Pinta. Photo: Facebook

Lunchtime tours at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum

Palazzo Falson in Mdina is hosting a series of guided lunchtime tours until the end of August.

The tour highlights objects linked to the Order of St John, but one may also admire the rest of the museum's significant collection that is specifically displayed to capture and reflect the life and taste of Captain Olof Gollcher.

Bookings at a suggested donation of €10 can be made by e-mail on bookings@palazzofalson.com or by calling on 2145 4512. One may also arrive at the museum 10 minutes prior to the tour, which starts at noon.

Gustav Café is open to guests for refreshments on the rooftop terrace of the museum.

EXHIBITIONS

Ceramic Art Collective

A collective exhibition of ceramic artworks at the Cittadella Cultural Centre Hall 2 in Victoria comes to a close today.

Taking part in the exhibition are Mario Sammut, Charles Sammut, Hermine Anne Sammut, Phyllis Camilleri, Daniel Scerri, Joan Haber, Christian Formosa, Paul Scerri, Katrin Formosa, Victor Agius, Chris Saliba, Mariz Cassar, Nadia Haber and Sylvana Magro.

For more information, visit the Gozo Ceramics Festival Facebook page.

Some of the ceramic artworks on display at the Cittadella.

A Healing Journey: Redefining Environmental Challenges

An art exhibition aiming to promote minorities and the environment is open in Victoria.

A Healing Journey: Redefining Environmental Challenges forms part of a project which visual and conceptual artist Mary Rose Saliba is conducting with a group of senior citizens in Gozo named SMART.

The study is envisioned towards the self-discovery of dormant talents, as well as enriching the emotional well-being of minorities and marginalised people to help them integrate and gain their voice in society.

The SMART team’s exhibition features mixed media artworks that include samples of earth, soil, rocks, stone, dried leaves and tree trunks which the group have collected during walks in the countryside as part of the project.

The exhibition is open until Sunday, August 28 at the Banca Giuratale, Independence Square, Victoria. One may visit from Monday to Friday between 7am and 2.30pm and on weekends and public holidays from 9am to noon.

An Experience of Colour Through Different Mediums

Artist Frank Bonnici and his son, photographer Kris Bonnici, are holding a joint exhibition at Gemelli Framing in Ta' Qali until Monday, August 29.

For more information about viewing times, visit the Gemelli Framing Facebook page.

Learn more about the father-son duo in this Times of Malta interview.

Polymorphs

Claire Farrugia is presenting her first solo exhibition at The Palm Court Lounge at The Phoenicia, Floriana.

Consisting of works on paper, panel and canvas, Polymorphs shows the artist's concern with the fact that the online portrayal of imagery that the public consumes is often far from the truth; most of the time, it is actually a made-up form of reality.

The exhibition focuses on ‘human polymorphism’, with the subjects presented in a natural stance and with a filter using a mobile app.

Curated by Charlene Vella, the exhibition also includes a section featuring the artist’s self-portraits.

Polymorphs is open throughout the month of August. Entrance is free. For more information, visit the exhibition’s Facebook page.

One of Claire Farrugia's artworks on display at The Phoenicia. Photo: Facebook/Claire Farrugia

Prehistoric pottery making

An exhibition presenting the results of a scientific investigation of materials and techniques used in pottery making during Maltese prehistory is open at the National Museum of Archaeology. The exhibition runs until the end the month. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

The Gold of Malta

Martine Rigaud-Busuttil is exploring the art of lace-making through a series of oil paintings at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta.

The Gold of Malta features sketches and paintings the artist created during a year she spent with the lace-makers of the society during the time of COVID-19.

The exhibition runs at Palazzo de La Salle, 219, Republic Street, Valletta, until September 7. Opening hours: Mondays and Fridays: 8am to 7pm; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 8am to noon and 4 to 7pm; and on Saturdays: 8am to 1pm.

For more information, visit the Malta Society of Arts website and Facebook page.

Bellum in Mundum

After a seven-year hiatus, artist Tonio Mallia is presenting a new series of works that reimagine a world shaken beyond its tipping point, where the tensions between the human and natural world are no longer at play, nor are they creative or life-giving; they have devolved into a tyrannical order in which mankind becomes subject to its own freedoms.

The exhibition, curated by Giulia Privitelli, runs at MUŻA – Museum of Fine Arts in Valletta until September 11. For more information, visit muza.mt.

One may also read the Times of Malta interview with the artist.

Harbinger by Tonio Mallia Harbinger by Tonio Mallia

Lost in the Ether

Nicole Sciberras Debono is presenting her first solo exhibition at Il-Kamra Ta' Fuq in Mqabba. She brings forward esoteric narratives of a domestic familiarity, with notes on online and para-social relationships, and the reflections of a young woman in a contemporary society.

The exhibition opens today and runs until September 12. Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays from 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. Evening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta' Fuq Facebook page.

Amelia Saint George works at The Phoenicia

Artist Amelia Saint George is exhibiting a number of her sculptures at The Phoenicia, Floriana.

The sculptures are in clay, bronze and mixed media, and portray animals, which Saint George is particularly well-known for, as well as some humorous sculptures that are more closely associated with her portrait sculptures.

Saint George, who has made Valletta her home, is an established, award-winning contemporary sculptor who has exhibited locally and internationally. She is also the author of several books on diverse subjects and holds sculpting lessons in her Valletta studio.

One may visit the exhibition at The Phoenicia's Deep Nature Spa until the end of August and at the hotel's reception area in September.

The Summer Showcase

A ceramic artwork by Paul Scerri from his Mano Ponderosa series (2021). Photo: Facebook/Marie Gallery 5

Bureau Iniala, in collaboration with Marie Gallery 5, is presenting a curated selection of works by a number of local artists.

These are Paul Serri, Trevor Borg, Vince Briffa, Ryan Falzon, Victor Agius, Isabelle Borg, Stefan Spiteri, Sheldon Saliba and Joseph Farrugia.

The showcase aims to be a way for artists and collectors to enjoy works that do not necessarily fit within one collective narrative.

The Summer Showcase closes on September 22. One may visit the exhibition at Bureau Iniala, 37, Treasury Sreet, Valletta, from Monday to Friday between 10am and 4.30pm. For more information and updates, visit the Facebook page of Marie Gallery 5.

Read more about the exhibition in this Times of Malta interview.

Willie Apap – Colour and Light

A retrospective exhibition of works by Willie Apap (1918-1970), considered one of Malta’s leading exponents of 20th-century art, is currently on at Il-Ħaġar – Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria.

The 70 works on display feature portraits, landscapes and still-lifes, dancers, human figures, sacred and ethnic works in oils and inks, and are accompanied by a lavish 100-page GEMS # 20 catalogue.

The exhibition, curated by Maria Cassar, runs until October 10. Opening hours are from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

The exhibition is supported by the Malta Tourism Authority and the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Directorate. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

Read the Times of Malta interview with the exhibition's curator Maria Cassar here.

