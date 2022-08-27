MUSIC

ABBA Arrival in concert

UK’s ABBA Arrival, dubbed by the BBC as the “most authentic ABBA show”, are performing for a second time tonight at the Hilton Conference Centre in St Julian’s as part of their world tour.

They will be interpreting some of the Swedish band’s most popular and beloved hits such as Mammia Mia, Dancing Queen, Waterloo and Angel Eyes.

The show starts at 8pm. For tickets, click here or call 2180 1403.

Classics vs Pop

The Prince of Wales Philharmonic Society is today presenting its annual concert on the occasion of the feast of St Dominic in Vittoriosa.

The band, under the direction of Vince Bonnici and Reno Busuttil, will present some classic and pop numbers and will be accompanied by singers Neville Refalo and Danica Muscat.

The concert, to be compèred by Ray Azzopardi and Etienne Micallef, is being held in Triq it-Torri ta’ San Ġwann (Fuq is-Sur tal-Kurdara) at 9.30pm. Attendance is for free.

DANCE

A Muse

The Body Art Dance Group is tonight presenting a contemporary dance performance accompanied by music and singing at the Citadel’s ditch in Victoria.

A Muse features choreography by Angelo Bonello, who is also the event’s artistic director.

The performance starts at 8.15pm. Seats are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. To register, log on to https://bit.ly/amusegozo.

FILM

Anime Festival

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s is currently hosting its first-ever Anime Festival, showing feature-length films of some of the most popular anime series of all time, including Dragon Ball Z, Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia.

All films are dubbed in English or are screened in Japanese with English subtitles.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and Demon Slayer: The Movie: Mugen Train are currently showing.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page and the Eden Cinemas website.

Demon Slayer: The Movie

OTHER EVENTS

Amerigo Vespucci in Grand Harbour

The legendary Italian Navy ship Amerigo Vespucci is currently docked in Grand Harbour.

Today, it is open to the public between 10.30am and 4.30pm.

It will leave Malta tomorrow.

The Amerigo Vespucci is back in Malta after 11 years.

Summer Carnival

The Summer Carnival returns to St Paul's Bay this weekend.

Today and tomorrow, there will be a défilé of 10 floats along the locality’s main roads between 7 and 11pm.

This event is being organised by the St Paul’s Bay local council in collaboration with the Malta Tourism Authority.

Floats will parade along the main streets of St Paul's Bay this weekend. File photo

Bioblitz: Aliens Are Among Us!

The Interreg Italia-Malta FAST Project team is organising Malta's first bioblitz around Buskett this weekend.

The ongoing EU-funded project aims to combat the introduction, naturalisation and spread of invasive alien species that harm biodiversity, a phenomenon that is particularly important in cross-border areas such as the Maltese islands.

The goal of this particular interactive citizen science treasure-hunt is, in fact, to spot a number of alien plant species that have spread throughout the Buskett-Girgenti Natura 2000 site, or have the potential to do so in the future.

Observations will then be used to build a distribution map showing the locations of these potentially dangerous aliens. Once a map is finalised, it can be used for subsequent study and removal efforts.

A goodie bag, which includes everything one will need throughout the activity, as well as a few other surprises, will be given to each participant.

Participation is for free, to register click here.

The event is being held in collaboration with Science in the City. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Malta's first bioblitz is taking place in Buskett this weekend. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Pinta − Valletta Beer Festival

The first edition of the Pinta beer festival is taking place in Triton Square, Valletta.

Various local and international beers are on sale and there are beer workshops, food stalls, a children's play area and entertainment by various bands.

Jessica Micallef, Black Tones and Breathe will be performing tonight.

The event starts at 6pm. It is suggested to use public transport and the ferry services to reach the festival venue. For more information, visit www.pintabeerfestival.com and the event's Facebook page.

At Pinta, one may try various beers and food while listening to live performances. Photo: Facebook/Pinta

Logos Hope in Grand Harbour

The world’s largest floating bookfair is open to visitors until tomorrow, from 3 to 9pm.

The entrance fee for individuals aged between 13 and 64 is €1, while adults over 65 may enter for free. Children aged 12 and under may also enter the ship for free, as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

The Logos Hope entering Grand Harbour earlier this summer. Photo: Facebook

Lunchtime tours at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum

Palazzo Falson in Mdina is hosting a series of guided lunchtime tours until the end of the month.

The tour highlights objects linked to the Order of St John, but one may also admire the rest of the museum's significant collection that is specifically displayed to capture and reflect the life and taste of Captain Olof Gollcher.

Bookings at a suggested donation of €10 can be made by e-mail on bookings@palazzofalson.com or by calling on 2145 4512. One may also arrive at the museum 10 minutes prior to the tour, which starts at noon.

Gustav Café is open to guests for refreshments on the rooftop terrace of the museum.

Wine event in Żabbar

The Società Filarmonica Maria Mater Gratiæ Żabbar AD1883 is tonight organising a wine festival at its premises, the Blue Arena.

Guest performers for the event are local band Airport Impressions.

The event starts at 8.30pm. Tickets are available at the door or on showshappening.com.

Airport Impressions. Photo: Facebook/Airport Impressions

EXHIBITIONS

A Healing Journey: Redefining Environmental Challenges

An art exhibition aiming to promote minorities and the environment is open for one last time this weekend.

A Healing Journey: Redefining Environmental Challenges forms part of a project which visual and conceptual artist Mary Rose Saliba is conducting with a group of senior citizens in Gozo named SMART.

The study is envisioned towards the self-discovery of dormant talents, as well as enriching the emotional well-being of minorities and marginalised people to help them integrate and gain their voice in society.

The SMART team’s exhibition features mixed media artworks that include samples of earth, soil, rocks, stone, dried leaves and tree trunks which the group have collected during walks in the countryside as part of the project.

The exhibition is open at the Banca Giuratale, Independence Square, Victoria, until tomorrow, August 28. One may visit the exhibition from 9am to noon.

An Experience of Colour Through Different Mediums

Artist Frank Bonnici and his son, photographer Kris Bonnici, are holding a joint exhibition at Gemelli Framing in Ta' Qali until Monday, August 29.

For more information about viewing times, visit the Gemelli Framing Facebook page.

Learn more about the father-son duo in this Times of Malta interview.

An artwork by Frank Bonnici on display at Gemelli Framing.

Polymorphs

Claire Farrugia is presenting her first solo exhibition at The Palm Court Lounge at The Phoenicia, Floriana.

Consisting of works on paper, panel and canvas, Polymorphs shows the artist's concern with the fact that the online portrayal of imagery that the public consumes is often far from the truth; most of the time, it is actually a made-up form of reality.

The exhibition focuses on ‘human polymorphism’, with the subjects presented in a natural stance and with a filter using a mobile app.

Curated by Charlene Vella, the exhibition also includes a section featuring the artist’s self-portraits.

Polymorphs is open throughout the month of August. Entrance is free. For more information, visit the exhibition’s Facebook page.

Read about the exhibition's concept in this Times of Malta interview.

Prehistoric pottery making

An exhibition presenting the results of a scientific investigation of materials and techniques used in pottery making during Maltese prehistory is open at the National Museum of Archaeology. The exhibition runs until the end of the month. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

The Gold of Malta

Martine Rigaud-Busuttil is exploring the art of lace-making through a series of oil paintings at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta.

The Gold of Malta features sketches and paintings the artist created during a year she spent with the lace-makers of the society during the time of COVID-19.

The exhibition runs at Palazzo de La Salle, 219, Republic Street, Valletta, until September 7. Opening hours: Mondays and Fridays: 8am to 7pm; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 8am to noon and 4 to 7pm; and on Saturdays: 8am to 1pm.

For more information, visit the Malta Society of Arts website and Facebook page.

A painting by Martine Rigaud-Busuttil on display at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta. Photo: Facebook/Malta Society of Arts

Bellum in Mundum

After a seven-year hiatus, artist Tonio Mallia is presenting a new series of works that reimagine a world shaken beyond its tipping point, where the tensions between the human and natural world are no longer at play, nor are they creative or life-giving; they have devolved into a tyrannical order in which mankind becomes subject to its own freedoms.

The exhibition, curated by Giulia Privitelli, runs at MUŻA – Museum of Fine Arts in Valletta until September 11. For more information, visit muza.mt.

One may also read the Times of Malta interview with the artist.

Lost in the Ether

Nicole Sciberras Debono is presenting her first solo exhibition at Il-Kamra Ta' Fuq in Mqabba. She brings forward esoteric narratives of a domestic familiarity, with notes on online and para-social relationships, and the reflections of a young woman in a contemporary society.

The exhibition runs until September 12. Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays from 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. Evening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta' Fuq Facebook page.

Amelia Saint George works at The Phoenicia

Artist Amelia Saint George is exhibiting a number of her sculptures at The Phoenicia, Floriana.

The sculptures are in clay, bronze and mixed media, and portray animals, which Saint George is particularly well-known for, as well as some humorous sculptures that are more closely associated with her portrait sculptures.

Saint George, who has made Valletta her home, is an established, award-winning contemporary sculptor who has exhibited locally and internationally. She is also the author of several books on diverse subjects and holds sculpting lessons in her Valletta studio.

One may visit the exhibition at The Phoenicia's Deep Nature Spa until the end of August and at the hotel's reception area in September.

Willie Apap – Colour and Light

A retrospective exhibition of works by Willie Apap (1918-1970), considered one of Malta’s leading exponents of 20th-century art, is currently on at Il-Ħaġar – Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria.

The 70 works on display feature portraits, landscapes and still-lifes, dancers, human figures, sacred and ethnic works in oils and inks, and are accompanied by a lavish 100-page GEMS # 20 catalogue.

The exhibition, curated by Maria Cassar, runs until October 10. Opening hours are from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

The exhibition is supported by the Malta Tourism Authority and the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Directorate. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

Read the Times of Malta interview with the exhibition's curator Maria Cassar here.

Brazilian Women by Willie Apap

