Lewis Capaldi in concert

Scottish singer-songwriter and musician Lewis Capaldi is performing at the Granaries in Floriana on Saturday, July 2.

Best known for such hits as Someone You Loved, Before You Go and Bruises, Capaldi is a Brit awards winner and a Grammys nominee.

For tickets, click here. Doors open at 6pm.

Omid Djalili: The Good Times Tour

Omid Djalili. Photo: AFP

Multi-award-winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili is currently in Malta as part of his Good Times Tour.

Intelligent, provocative and entertaining, Djalili is known for legendary stand-up performances but his credits range from Hollywood films to television and the West End stage.

The British star of Iranian descent, who already gave a show at the InterContinental Arena & Conference Centre in St Julian’s on June 29, will repeat the performance on Friday, July 1, at 8.30pm.

The event is organised by the Eden Comedy Club.

For tickets, log on to www.showshappening.com.