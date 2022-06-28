The Buskett Woodlands will be abuzz with activity in the coming two days as the traditional Mnarja festival is celebrated.

Today, June 28, activities are being held between 5pm and 1am. There will be a parade with carts and carriages from Saqqajja to Buskett; a fruit and vegetable exhibition; an exhibition and competition of fancy poultry, rabbits, various breeds of birds and dogs; traditional crafts; traditional food and sweets; and a children’s area with traditional Maltese games.

On the main stage will be traditional għana music and folk dancing. There will also be a street threatre, re-enactments and strolling folk musicians in different areas of Buskett.

Tomorrow, June 29, activities will be held between 6am and 2pm. Among others, there will be an exhibition and competition of animals, including various breeds of typical Maltese dogs; a section specifically for Maltese indigenous livestock; and demonstrations on how to sheer sheep and milk sheep and goat in the traditional way.

Pontifical mass on the occasion of the feast of St Peter and St Paul will be celebrated at the Mdina Cathedral at 9.30am.

The programme includes guided tours to the Verdala Palace with donations in aid of the Community Chest Fund. On site will be the Inguardia Parade and an exhibition of old machinery. The palace will also host talks on subjects related to folklore and agriculture.

At the end of the festivities, President George Vella will present prizes to the winners of the various competitions.

For more details, visit the Facebook page Agrikoltura, the official page of Malta’s Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and Animal Rights.