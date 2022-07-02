MUSIC

Lewis Capaldi in concert

Scottish singer-songwriter and musician Lewis Capaldi is today performing at the Granaries in Floriana, as part of his summer tour.

Best known for such hits as Someone You Loved, Before You Go and Bruises, Capaldi is a Brit Award winner and a Grammys nominee.

Doors open at 6pm

Malta International Music Festival

The Cukurova State Symphony Orchestra of Turkey will today perform with violinist Chloe Hanslip (UK) in a concert titled Four Seasons in Valletta at the Mediterranean Conference Centre at 8pm.

The festival, organised by the European Foundation for Support of Culture, runs until July 11. For more information and tickets, visit https:// maltafest.eu/concerts/schedule/.

ARTS FESTIVALS

Victoria International Arts Festival

German violinist Heidi Schmid and Swiss pianist Joseph-Maurice Weder are performing at the Aula Mgr G. Farrugia in Victoria, today at 8.30pm. They will play music by Grieg, Tchaivosky and Franck.

The Victoria International Arts Festival runs until July 11. For more information and tickets, visit www.viaf.org.mt/.

THEATRE

Meet Cute

The Manoel Theatre is hosting a new jukebox musical written and performed by the TOI TOI Collective until tomorrow. Directed by Petra Sant and featuring singer Sean Borg and musical theatre soprano Rachel Fabri, Meet Cute is an unconventional romantic comedy that explores – with the help of songs from the world of musical theatre – the idea of a ‘meet cute’ scene, where two future lovers first meet under unusual, humorous or cute circumstances. For tickets, visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt/.

Snow White – The Adult Panto

Malcolm Galea dresses up as the Dame once again in an adult and hilarious take on the classic fairy tale Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. The panto, certified 18+, is taking place at Spazju Kreattiv until tomorrow. For more details and tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.

OTHER EVENTS

M.E.R.C.S. (Martial Era Revivalists and Combat Society) is one of the many local and foreign re-enactment groups taking part in the Medieval Mdina Festival this weekend. Photo: Facebook M.E.R.C.S. (Martial Era Revivalists and Combat Society) is one of the many local and foreign re-enactment groups taking part in the Medieval Mdina Festival this weekend. Photo: Facebook

Medieval Mdina Festival 2022

Mdina is going back in time this weekend for its popular medieval festival.

Activities will be held at St Paul, St Publius and Mesquite squares between 11am and 10pm today and between 11am and 6pm tomorrow, July 3.

There will be fire-juggling and magic shows; comic sketches by a court jester; medieval music performances and historical fencing and sword fighting shows. Local and international acts are taking part.

A free park-and-ride system will be operating between Triq l-Infetti and Triq l-Għarriqin (near Mtarfa Gate) and Mdina during the weekend.

For more details, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Volleyball marathon in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza

Id-Dar tal-Providenza in Siġġiewi is holding the 12th edition of its fundraising volleyball marathon this weekend. Every evening there will be musical entertainment on the main stage, food stalls and games for children.

Visit the home’s Facebook page for more information.