ARTS FESTIVALS

Malta International Arts Festival

The Malta International Arts Festival wraps up today with Les Nuits Barbares Ou Les Premiers Matins Du Monde (The Barbarian Nights or First Dawns of the World), a production inspired by the history of the Mediterranean basin.

The performance, being staged at the Valletta ditch today at 9pm, features choreography by Hervé Koubi set to music by Mozart, Faure, Wagner and traditional Algerian music.

For tickets, visit www.festivals.mt/what-s-on/nuits-barbares.

MUSIC

Malta International Music Festival

The Çukurova State Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Alan Chircop, will today perform with violinist Meruert Karmenova (Kazakhstan) in a concert titled From Turkey With Love at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta at 8pm.

The festival, organised by the European Foundation for Support of Culture, runs until July 11. For more information and tickets, visit https:// maltafest.eu/concerts/schedule/.

DANCE

Moveo Dance Company is presenting a contemporary dance performance choreographed by the company’s artistic director, Dorian Mallia. The music was composed specifically for the show, incorporating the essence of Bizet’s famous work Carmen with contemporary flair.

The event is being held between today at 9pm. For tickets, click here.

Dancers from Moveo Dance Company performing in 'Carmen'. Photo: Craft Mark Photography

THEATRE

Meet Cute

The Manoel Theatre is today hosting the last show of a new jukebox musical written and performed by the TOI TOI Collective.

Directed by Petra Sant and featuring singer Sean Borg and musical theatre soprano Rachel Fabri, Meet Cute is an unconventional romantic comedy that explores – with the help of songs from the world of musical theatre – the idea of a ‘meet cute’ scene, where two future lovers first meet under unusual, humorous or cute circumstances.

For tickets, visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt/.

Snow White – The Adult Panto

Malcolm Galea dresses up as the Dame once again in an adult and hilarious take on the classic fairy tale Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

The panto, certified 18+, is being staged for one last time today at 7pm at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

For more details and tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.

OTHER EVENTS

Medieval Mdina Festival 2022

The two-day festival comes to an end today. Activities, including flag-throwing, magic shows and performances of medieval music by local and foreign acts, will take place between 11am and 5pm in the Old Capital’s St Paul, St Publius and Mesquite sqares. A closing ceremony will be held at 5.30pm. A free park-and-ride system is operating between Triq l-Infetti and Triq l-Għarriqin (near Mtarfa Gate) and Mdina from 11am to 6pm. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Project Lazarus, one of the acts taking part in the Medieval Mdina Festival this weekend. Photo: Facebook Project Lazarus, one of the acts taking part in the Medieval Mdina Festival this weekend. Photo: Facebook

Volleyball marathon in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza

Id-Dar tal-Providenza in Siġġiewi is holding the 12th edition of its fundraising volleyball marathon this weekend. Every evening there will be musical entertainment on the main stage, food stalls and games for children.

Visit the home’s Facebook page for more information.

whatson@timesofmalta.com