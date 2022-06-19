ARTS FESTIVALS

Malta International Arts Festival

The Malta International Arts Festival is featuring a varied mix of events until July 3. This week, the programme includes Leġġendi, a performance inspired by regional myths and legends at Cospicua; a visual arts community project at Rudy Buhler Art Gallery in Marsascala; Harbour Odyssey, a site-specific production featuring actors and musicians taking place on the schooner Fernandes; Chaotic Harmony, a performance by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra at the Valletta ditch featuring music for the modern flute and a string quintet, and choreographies by Moveo Dance Company; a performance by Carolina Eyck on the theremin at the Valletta Campus Theatre; Beethoven Forever, an entertaining journey through Beethoven’s nine symphonies by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra featuring digital animation and a theatrical performance at the Manoel Theatre; and Stones and Bones, a dance-theatre production from Greece, presenting a narrative of human struggle through time and space, gravity and decay, at the Valletta ditch.

A number of performances are being staged on multiple dates. For more details and tickets, visit www.festivals.mt/miaf and the event’s Facebook page.

Victoria International Arts Festival

The Victoria International Arts Festival continues this week with musical performances and more. The international Anne Frank exhibition Let Me Be Myself opens at Il-Ħaġar Museum in Victoria today and runs until July 25. Tomorrow, June 20, the concert Horn Trio, featuring Maria Conrad (violin), Josè Garcia Gutierrez (horn) and Francis Camilleri (piano), will be held at the Aula Mgr G. Farrugia, while on June 21, the Primrose Ensemble will perform at St Francis church. The church will also host performances by new music ensemble Siren on June 22 and by the Duo Lentia on June 23. French tenor Philippe Do will be accompanied by Christian Maggio on the piano in a vocal recital at the Aula Mgr G. Farrugia on June 24. The following day, on June 25, a performance by Klara Flieder (violin), Christophe Pantillon (violoncello) and Biliana Tzinlikova (pianoforte) will be held at the same hall.

For more details, visit www.viaf.org.mt/.

Refugee Week Malta

Refugee Week Malta is happening for the first time locally from tomorrow, June 20, to June 26. Forming part of a global movement, this festival is designed to share the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees through arts, community and cultural activities. Produced by Dance Beyond Borders, the theme for this year’s festival is ‘Healing: recognising the human’s ability to start again’ and features films, art and photography exhibitions, a live music night, dance and poetry.

For more details, visit the event’s Facebook page.

THEATRE

Romeo and Juliet

William Shakespeare's famous story of doomed love comes to life in a fresh, contemporary production by WhatsTheirNames Theatre. Directed by Philip Leone-Ganado, the play stars Ganni Selvaggi and Tina Rizzo as the star-crossed lovers and Joseph Zammit, Joe Azzopardi, Becky Camilleri and Sandie Von Brockdorff.

The play is being staged at the Msida Bastion Garden in Floriana from June 21 to 26. For tickets, visit www.showshappening.com/whatstheirnames/Romeo-and-Juliet-Shakespeare-in-the-Garden

Snow White – The Adult Panto

Malcolm Galea dresses up as the Dame once again in an adult and hilarious take on the classic fairy tale Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. The panto, certified 18+, is being staged at Spazju Kreattiv today, on June 24, 25 and 26 and from July 1 to 3. For more details and tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.

EXHIBITIONS

Mystery and Process

An exhibition of 20 abstract paintings by Anthony Spagnol is opening at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta on June 23. Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays from 8am to 7pm; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8am to noon and 4 to 7pm; and Saturdays from 8am to 1pm.

One of the abstract works on display in Anthony Spagnol’s exhibition Mystery and Process.

A Midsummer’s Red Dream

A collective art exhibition, tied with the colour red, is opening at BOCO Boutique Hotel in Cospicua, on June 22. The participating artists are Victor Agius, Johanna Barthet, Rune Bo Jakobsen, Debbie Bonello, Andrew Borg, Fabio Borg, Clint Calleja, Dave Calleja, Sarah Calleja, Jo Dounis, Henry Falzon, Antoine Farrugia, Madeleine Gera, Stephen Saliba and Darren Tanti.

Brushes art collective

A collective exhibition by artists Fabiola Agius Anastasi, George Apap, Frank Bonnici, Adrian Camilleri, John Caruana, Grace Cassar, Michael Gauci, Lino Magro and Madeleine Vella

Satariano is opening at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta on June 24. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 5.30 to 8.30pm and on Saturdays and Sundays also from 10am till noon.

Hello Summer!

Anna Galea is exhibiting her most recent collection of watercolour paintings at the Phoenicia in Floriana. The exhibition runs until June 30.

Obliterated Childhood

Ethiopian artist Dereje Shiferaw is exhibiting for the first time at the Christine X Art Gallery in Sliema until July 8. Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays from 10am to 1pm and from 4 to 7pm.

Ecotopias

A solo exhibition by Roderick Camilleri is running at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq, Mqabba, until July 24. Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays, 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. Extra opening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq Facebook page.

Connections

Contemporary artworks by Alfred Camilleri are on display at MUŻA, Valletta, until July 24. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

Whereabouts

An exhibition of works by Debbie Bonello and Andrew Borg is on at Il-Ħaġar Museum, Victoria, until July 25. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

OTHER EVENTS

Malta International Wine Festival 2022

In the second edition of the event, visitors can enjoy an extensive range of wines from Malta and around the world, while learning about the art of winemaking from professional sommeliers and winemakers. The festival is taking place between June 23 and 26 at Argotti Gardens in Floriana from 6pm onwards. For more details, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Valletta Pageant of the Seas 2022

The Valletta Pageant of the Seas returns to Grand Harbour for its fourth edition on June 25 with a varied show paying homage to the 80th anniversary of the Santa Marija Convoy’s arrival on August 15,1942. Events include a competition between homemade sea crafts, a concert of popular music, a regatta by night, a theatrical and audiovisual experience, and a fireworks display. The event kicks off at 8pm.

