Farming NGOs Malta Youth in Agriculture (MaYa) and Għaqda Bdiewi Attivi will be hosting a discussion between farmers on the issue of national food security and the challenges they face in the sector.

Titled 'X’se Nieklu?' (“What shall we eat?”), the discussion will be held during the Agrifair at the MFCC conference hall in Ta’ Qali on Saturday at 6.30pm.

After the pandemic, the war in Ukraine has further highlighted the need for a proper policy on the national food supply and its security, the NGOs said in a statement.

“We believe this is a matter of priority, together with many other pressing matters in the agricultural sector. The groups are inviting farmers from across the island to attend and share their experiences, challenges, fears and hopes," the NGOs said.

“It’s time for farmers to speak out about their situation and what their work really entails. For far too long, the agricultural sector and its workers have been taken for granted, and this also means that threats to our national food supply are being underestimated or ignored."

The organisers believe this event will be an ideal platform for policymakers to look at ideas and solutions for future legislation aimed at protecting the sector from the multiple challenges it faces, and also injecting new life in the industry.

Attendance is on a first-come first-served basis.