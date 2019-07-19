After receiving online backlash for posing with a Maltese flag sporting gay pride colours, an LGBTQ+ rights NGO has opened a call for design proposals for a replacement.

In a photo uploaded on social media on Monday, representatives from Allied Rainbow Communication and Malta LGBTQ+ Rights Movement, were seen holding up a gay rights flag with Equality Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, sparking anger among many who felt the Maltese flag, depicting the George Cross and white and red colours should not be touched.

While making it clear it had no intention of changing the Maltese flag, the organisation said the move was merely a symbolic gesture to show pride in the progress of the country’s equality agenda.

Turning to creativity rather than their keyboards, ARC has instead opted to issue an open call for new design proposals that will strike a happy medium and represent LGBTIQ Maltese people.

We still want to have an LGBTQ+ flag for Malta

“We still want to have an LGBTQ+ flag for Malta and want to take this opportunity to receive proposals for any changes that can in any way represent the Maltese LGBTQ+ community better,” ARC community manager Clayton Mercieca told Times of Malta.

“ARC is a member of the European Pride Organisers Association and Interpride, the Worldwide Pride Organisers Association. So, we have a lot of opportunities to use such a flag in these conventions and in other international LGBTQ+ events.”

The call is open until September 30 and three finalists will be put to a public vote in October.

Interested applicants can send their submissions to info@arc.org.mt.