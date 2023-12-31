Focal Maritime Services and Greenwaveshipping.mt have successfully renewed their quality accreditation in line with the international ISO 9001:2015 standard provided by Bureau Veritas Certification.

This certification represents a significant milestone for Focal Maritime, a leading Maltese shipping and logistics company, underscoring its commitment to continuous improvement and adherence to globally recognised best practices in quality management. The standard, which is a global benchmark in this field, offers direction to companies and organisations seeking to guarantee the consistent fulfilment of customer needs with their products and services, aiming for continuous improvement in quality.

This is the 14th year since Focal Maritime has been originally certified, having originally been accredited the ISO9001:2008 standard certification in 2010. This is a testament to the company’s efforts to strive to improve its service offering. To achieve this objective, Focal Maritime seeks to broaden and tailor its services according to both client needs and the constantly evolving – and increasingly challenging – landscape of the maritime and logistics sectors. On a regular basis, it also holds surveys amongst its client base to seek areas for potential improvement. Achieving this involves ongoing training and motivation for all employees, whose collaborative efforts are fundamental in ensuring client satisfaction.

“We’re proud to have secured ISO 9001:2015 certification, affirming our relentless focus on quality and customer satisfaction,” said Godwin Xerri, Managing Director of Focal Maritime. “This certification validates our ongoing efforts to refine our processes, including our internal governance, administrative and operational aspects, ensuring we not only meet but exceed our clients’ expectations. Such an accreditation is a testament to our team’s hard work and commitment to excellence across all facets of our operations”, he added.

Greenwaveshipping.mt, which represents various established shipping lines in Malta, had been accredited with ISO 9001 and has also been re-certified since. The company’s General Manager, Anton Xerri, explained that: “This certification is crucial with regards to the business relationship with our shipping line principals as it confirms that the company adheres to industry best practices and ensures consistent service quality that meets customer expectations”.

The Focal Maritime Group also intends to integrate companies within its structure under these certifications in the near future.