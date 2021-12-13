Max Verstappen edged out Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to win the 2021 Formula One world championship.

It was a controversial last lap that led to a double appeal from Hamilton’s Mercedes team.

Here are some of the reactions from the pitlane and beyond:

Jackie Stewart, three-time former world champion

“The sport needed a new world champion and I think it was well done in the end, Max Verstappen has driven very well the whole season.”

Mario Andretti, 1978 F1 world champion

“What a showdown! I love champions, records and stories that make my heart beat 300 beats a minute Congratulations World Champion @Max33Verstappen. And to @LewisHamilton for an epic season and a story that surely continues.”

