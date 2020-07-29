Health authorities on Wednesday advised the public on the importance of keeping well hydrated during the hot summer months.

In a statement, they said high temperatures could lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

Although the heat could affect everyone, some people were at a greater risk of serious harm. These included older people, babies, young children, people with chronic conditions and the physically active.



To avoid the effects of the heat, it is important to:



• Avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun during hot periods of the day, usually between 11am and 4pm;



• Stay cool by staying in the coolest parts of the home and office;



• Close curtains in rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler;



• Drink water regularly and eat more cold food;



• Avoid dehydrating liquids such as alcohol, coffee, tea and caffeinated soft drinks;



• Wear light loose-fitting clothing;



• Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals;



• Avoid physical exertion during the hottest hours of the day;

• Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat;



• Seek medical advice in case of concerns.



The authorities said one should regularly check on older people and people who were more at risk especially if they lived alone.