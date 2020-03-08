De La Salle primary school head Mariella Vella offers a few words of basic advice in response to some common concerns of parents of children attending primary schools.

This is a definite tear-jerker. Hold on to your face before it crumples in alarm and concern. This is also particularly difficult if you too were lonely at school and unwittingly start feeling all those long-hidden emotions of your youth. Remain calm and composed and try to conduct a reality check.

Your investigative questions need to be generic and objective – avoid emphasising feelings of abandonment, betrayal and heartbreak. It is much better to focus on finding out if this situation is recent, if your child is being left out of games, if no one wants to sit next to your child in class… and so on. Try to find out where, when and how often it happens.

A word of advice here: when your child tells you no one wants to play with him/her, it is easy to fall into the trap of imagining that this happens throughout the five and a half hours spent away from your eagle eyes and that your child is constantly left alone and unloved. Ninety-nine times out of a hundred your child is only alone for a few minutes during break time.

Being away from school conjures up the most horrific scenarios in the minds of parents – so check the facts before jumping to conclusions.

At times a child wants a particular friend who does not reciprocate the feeling. I often find myself explaining to students that although you can invite someone to be your friend and play with you, the other person has a right not to accept.

This is an important lesson for life, especially when it reaches out into the realm of boyfriend-girlfriend relationships, as we adults very well know.

However, if you realise your child is being systematically excluded by a group of children in the playground, make an appointment with the teacher.

Children have an annoying primeval instinct to form gangs and this needs to be monitored by adults as it points to a dismal future for all concerned.

On the other hand, if you notice that your child has serious difficulties interacting with peers everywhere (when at a playground or during extra-curricular activities, for example), seek advice from your GP.

If your child is simply shy, there are many helpful books on the subject of how to help your child make friends. Apparently, some children need to be told what to do whereas others seem to be born with the necessary skills.

It is important to add that not every child needs ‘a best friend’. Some children flourish by having a number of not-so-close friends, so do not insist on a soulmate or a buddy-for-life. This can be a very alarming thought for some children.

Something you can easily do is discuss with your child those characteristics that make a person qualify as ‘nice’ – kindness, turn-taking, sharing, patience, smiling…. Gently prompt the thought that by being ‘nice’ it is easier to make friends.

Ultimately, the best thing you can do is to be a role model yourself and make sure these heart-warming characteristics shine through you and nurture your child 24/7.