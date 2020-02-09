In this first in a series of articles, primary school head Mariella Vella offers a few words of basic advice in response to some common concerns of parents who have children attending primary schools.

Smile. Raise your eyebrows. Look pensive. Do not dismiss what your child is trying to tell you… or go to the other extreme and agree that teacher is a nasty piece of goods and the world would be better off without him or her.

Instead, ask a few questions to show you are interested, but that you do not simply accept what you are being told at face value. This is a good tactic with children as it encourages them to spill the beans, but warns them not to try and manipulate you too easily.

The choice of questions you ask requires careful thought.

First of all, you must, as a dutiful parent, ensure that your child is not at risk of abuse or maltreatment; but be wary that even if the child thinks that s/he is a victim, it is not necessarily so.

With children, the truth is somewhat elastic. I like to describe it as a ‘child’s perspective’ rather than a downright lie. A child’s point of view is, in my experience, vastly different from an adult’s, and in trying to draw sympathy, some colour and exciting descriptions may well be used.

In my professional capacity, whenever parents tell me they believe their child implicitly and that their child never lies, I put on a deadpan face and try not to reveal my cynicism. The bubble will burst soon enough, dear parents, especially if this dream somehow manages to survive till your offspring’s teenage years.

So to go back to your choice of questions: be cunning, seemingly casual, yet make sure you get the desired feedback, even if in a roundabout way.

Some artful questions you can ask are:

• Does Teacher hate you back?

• Does Teacher hate anyone else in the class?

• Does Teacher love somebody particularly in the class? (edging towards the notion of jealousy)

• Is Teacher awful all the time?

• What are the exceptions? (trying to figure out if it is a particular subject that is the problem rather than the person).

I would not start with the obvious question “Why do you hate Teacher?” but rather end with it after I have given the child the possibility to explore the larger picture too.

If in the end the child lists some things why Teacher is horrid, try to focus on the basic elements (such as ‘never smiles’, ‘is too strict’, ‘shouts all the time’) and choose the most conspicuous three. Then, together with your child, explore what can be done to solve the problem. This is usually appealing to the child as it provides a light at the end of the tunnel, and the hope of rescue.

I find that acknowledging the feeling of ‘hating the teacher’ helps, but then I advise you to make light of it, saying that it is a fact of life that sometimes we resent people in authority.

Here you can roll your eyes in sympathy and nod knowingly. After all, in all honesty, this is what many adults experience too!

Mariella Vella is head of De La Salle College Primary School.