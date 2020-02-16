Mariella Vella, head of De La Salle Primary School, offers a few words of basic advice in response to some common concerns of parents who have children attending primary schools.

Never react by either furiously sending your child to bed without any supper or taking on the role of the avenging angel.

Listen to details of the incident in question but, as the adult, remember that what you are hearing is probably very subjective and not necessarily accurate. This is particularly true if these happen to be the very first words your child indignantly hurls at you when picked up from school.

The important thing is that you find the time and the right place to listen, and assure your child that it is good to share thoughts and feelings, especially with you. While you are driving home is not a good time: you cannot have much eye contact as your child is presumably seated at the back (preferably with the seat belt on).

When you do engage in conversation, stay neutral while you listen: it is not helpful to comment negatively on the teacher, however tempted you might be to sneer or pass a snide remark. Believe me, this does not help the situation; and nor does belittling what your child is saying. This only destroys any hope of honest communication and builds barriers between you.

Much of the healing happens in the telling

Try emitting some sympathetic noises instead, especially to encourage your child to bare all, for this is what you should hope to achieve. Much of the healing happens in the telling.

The next step is to help the child see for him/herself in an objective way what led to the perceived injustice. Explore the Why… why was it ‘unfair’?

Try to fathom the exact nature of the personal insult your child feels, because children can have a very highly-developed sense of justice when it concerns them. Is it because the punishment did not fit the crime? Is it because someone else got away scot-free?

Now would be the time to explore the possibility that the teacher is fallible. Yes, children need to accept this fact of life at some stage or other in their development, however hard it might be.

Suggest empathy with the teacher who finds it difficult to always see exactly what is going on in class (or worse still, in a playground full of bumping-car children). Encourage considering possible reasons why the teacher acted in that way, even if it wasn’t fair.

Ask whether your child had the chance to explain what happened to the teacher. If not, the case is dismissed as the teacher can plead ignorance.

If your child was not listened to or else was sent away unceremoniously and told to be quiet by the teacher, be tactful. Probably you too have done exactly the same thing at some moment in your life, probably while busy in the kitchen or just stepping into your bubble bath.

Tell your child to give the teacher a second chance. If your child is a habitual do-gooder, this will probably be enough. If not, you can allude to other misdemeanours that had surely happened and had gone blissfully undetected by the teacher: so now you can call it quits.

