De La Salle Primary School head Mariella Vella offers some advice in response to common concerns of parents

This is a tricky situation and, to a certain extent, your response depends on the character of your child. It definitely does not help if you tearfully smother him or her with kisses or expletives of outrage.

Remember, some children are over-sensitive and it is easy to fall into the trap of classifying inappropriate behaviour as bullying. I prefer to make the distinction between the two, although neither is to be tolerated in a school.

It is easy to look up definitions of bullying on the internet, so I can leave that up to you. I will here concentrate on why I suggest you get the terminology right.

First of all, since a school is full of children, there will always be moments of inappropriate behaviour, and part of the teachers’ daily job is to deal with this. Indeed, it takes up a considerable amount of our time and patience every school day.

Bullying, on the other hand, is more difficult to detect and calls for a short-term as well as a long-term strategy for all children involved. Bullies are sneakier and tend to bully when there are no adults around. They prey on other children’s fears and sense of inadequacy and, unfortunately, they often go undetected. The only way to stop a bully is by speaking up.

The first thing I suggest you do is explain to your child the difference between inappropriate behaviour and bullying, because lumping them all in the same hat actually detracts from the severity of bullying. That is why it is regrettably easy for adults to become tune-deaf to reports of bullying.

Next, discuss the incident with your child and decide which category it falls into. Doing this helps your child get some form of control of the situation. Then you can plan together how best to proceed. If it is bullying, do not let your child flounder alone: step in to help.

I advise all parents to make an appointment with a member of the school’s senior management team (SMT) to discuss the bullying incident rather than write a note.

Notes can be disastrous. Many notes are misinterpreted. Some can be so awkwardly written with the meaning lost in translation while others are so over-worded that one misses the wood for the trees.

Notes also have the habit of turning the reader into an opponent rather than a sympathiser. So get up and go.

When facing the school head or assistant head, keep calm. Bullying can be dealt with, and schools have experience and expertise you can tap into.

Mistakes to avoid are damning the bully to hell, insinuating that the school is doing nothing about the matter and insisting that your child’s version is the only possible interpretation.

Be sensible and clear-headed, and above all, find the generosity of spirit to consider the other child too.

Do not presume that the tables may never be turned; you too may be approached by the school one day to be told that your child has bullied someone else.

And remember, all children need and deserve our help.

