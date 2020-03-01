De La Salle primary school head Mariella Vella offers a few words of basic advice in response to some common concerns of parents of children attending primary schools.

Be firm. Even when you are tired, dying to take off your shoes and wondering how you can whizz up a meal from the contents of your larder, don’t fall into the trap of giving in, because once you do that, you have reached the point of no return and you lose control. The child always wins.

Each family is different and it’s best to find a system that suits your (hectic?) schedule, but be wise and far-sighted.

Ideally, homework is done as soon as the child returns home. Children are so hyper when they leave school; I tend to be suspicious if they seem half-dead by the time they arrive home and in need of relaxation to recover from the day’s ordeal. If you were talking about teachers, this might be a fair description, but not children.

This is how they pull at our heartstrings and get away with procrastinating forever. However, this is not always possible, so do the best you can to ensure there is a daily routine that is followed religiously by all. Try not to make any exception as this can easily become the norm.

When your child says that homework sucks, I am sure it brings back many a memory, but do not let your own past struggles cloud your judgement. You need to investigate why your child is saying this.

Is the work too difficult, boring, irrelevant, long…? Or is it an act of rebellion just for the sake of saying no?

It is the last reaction that is the most upsetting and the most difficult to deal with. The others can usually be reasoned through and negotiated. So be firm and do not allow any tantrums or meltdowns to determine what you do.

Usually tactics that distract from the initial negative response work

If the daily struggle gets too much for you, make an appointment and discuss the matter with the teacher. You might gain interesting insights.

There are children who behave well and do all their schoolwork without batting an eyelid and then cause havoc when it comes to work done at home. Could you be the reason?

Reflect on how you react when the daily confrontation occurs… do you scream and shout, burst into tears or give similar dramatic performances that might be amusing to the onlooker?

Since this action/reaction does not work, do not persist but change strategies, the more drastically the better. Try laughing out loud instead. This will throw your child off-balance and give you enough time to zoom in and attack.

Your strategy then depends largely on the character and the age of your child.

Is a cuddle and sitting down with your child enough? If your child is competitive, use an egg timer, or see whether you can hang the clothes on the roof before the homework is done. Can you turn the homework into a game? Usually tactics that distract from the initial negative response work.

The more bewildered your child is at your new response, the greater the chances of success.

The most important thing to remember is that no teacher will ever react positively to perfectly done and amazingly neat homework… done by you!

Next week: What to do when your child tells you: ‘I don’t have any friends at school!’