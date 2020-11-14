The importance of our homes has taken on a whole new meaning ever since the pandemic forced many to spend more time indoors. So stunning interiors that make life easier and more comfortable are featured in the November issue of Places: Design & Living.

Out with The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow, the magazine steps into spaces that have married Asian and Mediterranean cultures in their décor.

The environment is always a focal point in the magazine, and the preservation of Malta’s threatened village cores is highlighted in a conversion project in Dingli that draws on heritage while injecting an art deco feel into a bistro.

But design is not just in buildings. It permeates unconventional jewellery creations that draw on ancient craft cultures, while architecture and historical places influence intricate fashion collections in one melting pot of inspiration.

Design also hides in the tranquil corner of an estate that sells organic produce, where safe is the new cosy. And it is on the bottle labels of an in-house craft ale that seeks to send scathing political messages, showing how art can arouse activism.

COVID-19 may have influenced life more than we can imagine – including the prerequisites of our properties, the appreciation of open space, the value of pleasant surroundings and their impact on our state of mind.

It may also affect Christmas, so Places has also tapped into decoration and crafting tips to keep the family occupied this season.

