Giving a voucher as a gift may save us the time needed to shop around and avoids the risk of buying gifts that end up being unsuitable. But if certain precautions are not taken, we still risk wasting our money.

Gift vouchers come with terms and conditions of use. It is your responsibility as the buyer of the voucher to gather and read this information before deciding whether to proceed with the purchase.

You should keep in mind that the fewer restrictions of use a voucher has, the more beneficial it will be to the recipient. For example, vouchers that can be used without any time limit and that can be redeemed at several different retail outlets on multiple purchases, add value to the gift.

However, most gift vouchers have a stipulated expiry date in their terms and conditions. As voucher expiry dates may vary widely from one shop to another, you should ensure that the expiry date of the voucher you buy is reasonable and is clearly written on it.

It is also your responsibility to check how the voucher can be used. In the case of vouchers above a certain value, the recipient should ideally be allowed to use them on more than one purchase. If not, it is advisable not to spend a large sum of money on just one voucher but instead buy several vouchers of different lower values. Furthermore, this condition of use should be clearly written on the voucher itself.

Since a common risk associated with vouchers is that of losing them, consumers may consider buying personalised vouchers. If such vouchers are lost, the seller has the possibility to cancel the original voucher and issue a replacement voucher.

While the receivers of gift vouchers should be provided with the terms of use they must abide with, the shop issuing the voucher must also honour the stipulated conditions. This means the seller cannot introduce new conditions after a voucher is bought. If this happens, consumers may seek redress by submitting a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.

Odette Vella, Director, Information and Research Directorate