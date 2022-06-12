When we come to give a present we sometimes decide to buy a gift voucher that can be exchanged for goods or services. Such vouchers carry many benefits, including that of giving the recipients the possibility to choose their own gifts and thus avoiding the risk of wasting money by selecting the wrong gift.

There are, however, also some risks one needs to be aware of. These include that of losing the voucher, or that it expires before it is used. These risks can be minimised through some precautions, including knowing the gift vouchers’ terms and conditions of use before buying them.

The first important condition to look out for is the expiry date. This may vary from a few months to a number of years, depending on the shop issuing the voucher.

Consumers may also be able to buy gift vouchers that do not expire. While these are undoubtedly more flexible to use, they should still be used within a reasonable time as there is always the risk of losing the gift voucher or that the shop closes. Should this happen, it is likely that consumers will end up empty handed.

Gift vouchers that expire must have the expiry date clearly written on them. It is then the consumers’ responsibility to use them before they expire. Once a voucher expires, the seller is not legally obliged to let consumers use it or prolong its validity period. If asked, however, some retailers are usually willing to extend these vouchers. However, such a request should be made before the gift voucher expires.

Before buying a gift voucher, consumers should also check how the value of the voucher can be used during a purchase. Consumers should look out for terms that explain what happens if the value of the purchase is less than the value of the voucher.

If the voucher can be used on multiple purchases then there should not be any problems. If, however, the voucher must be used all at once, then it is advisable to avoid buying one voucher with a high value and instead opt for multiple vouchers with smaller values.

Where a gift voucher can be used is another factor to consider. There are gift vouchers that can only be redeemed at one specific shop and others that can be exchanged at a chain of shops. If a gift voucher can only be used in one shop, then consumers will need to make sure the person for whom the voucher is intended can actually find something to use the voucher on.

While purchasers of vouchers have the responsibility to ensure that the terms and conditions of use are flexible and clearly written on the gift vouchers, the recipients of such vouchers also have a number of responsibilities.

These obligations include, in the first instance, reading and observing the terms and conditions of use. Another important responsibility is that of not losing the gift voucher. Should this happen, the seller is not legally obliged to replace it. Unless the gift voucher is personalised, losing it is equivalent to losing cash.

RELATED STORIES Credit notes and your rights as a consumer

Finally, both purchasers and users of gift vouchers should remember that the terms and conditions of use also bound the sellers who issue gift vouchers. This means that these terms and conditions cannot be changed after a voucher is purchased. Should sellers try to impose new conditions of use, or refuse to allow consumers use vouchers as per the original conditions, consumers may seek the assistance of the Office for Consumer Affairs at the MCCAA.