Every October, the Centre for Ignatian Spirituality and Pietre Vive host a series of public lectures on the interface between art, spirituality and public life. This year’s theme centres on the Rubens-inspired tapestry at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Time Unveiling Truth.

From Seneca to the Renaissance, the allegory remained a profound testament to the hope that, no matter how much falsehood, deceit and public sins try to bury Truth, her father, Time, will always pull her out of their grasp, annihilating them in return. Truth will triumph; she will be revealed in her pristine glory; and justice, even if only with the sharp sweep of Time’s scythe, will be served.

As last week we remembered the second anniversary of the brutal assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia; we also continue to bear witness to this firm existential belief. The fouler and more putrid the secrets that were buried with her spattered blood, the more the earth cries for retribution that begins with ‘unveiling truth’. There can be no justice without truth. But truth’s promise is bolder still: Truth sets all free.

In times when democracies are crumbling and technocratic forces rising, violence against journalists – and in particular the brutal annihilation we witnessed on our own land – is an evocative symbol of the tyranny of political and economic interests that tremble at the voice of Truth. When those entrusted to speak truth on our behalf, and for us, are silenced, everyone in our shared public life is victimised; our economic, civic and political participation made toxic and dehumanised.

Still, it is the most tragic irony that, not only do we, ‘the people’, vilify the prophets who speak truth for our sake. We, ‘the people’, believe ourselves to be free when we are being held most tightly captive: by obfuscation, deceit, propaganda; even by our own blind lust for comfort, riches and success.

As Jewish philosopher Hannah Arendt astutely observed, evil is banal, and relies for its proliferation, not on the few who openly crave it, but on the many who are perfectly content embracing mediocrity. We accept to become ‘like dogs’, happy to gorge ourselves on the crumbs that fall off the table of those who pillage what should have been our heritage in the first place: the common good.

But perhaps, just like the gospel story, owning our ‘dog-likeness’, our poverty and brokenness, might challenge us to persist in waiting for that opportune time when a deeper salvific truth is unveiled. The Canaanite woman dared to challenge Jesus that “even the dogs eat the crumbs that fall from their masters’ table” (Mt 15:27). As ‘others’, Canaanites were refused the Jews’ status of being ‘children of God’. But the woman earned it, for herself and for her daughter, by having faith. In her deep need, she was humble, persistent and resilient. Thus, she could recognise the One who was truly of God. Her faith, received in time, unveiled to her the truth about herself as a ‘child of God’. What the ‘powers that be’ had denied her, God Himself revealed to her: her personal worth in God’s eyes that opened the door for healing and new life.

In the Christian mindset, truth is never just a matter of facts and attestation: deeper than knowledge, is the recognition that Christ himself is the truth who reveals the way to eternal life. The encounter with Christ unveils a truth that no tyranny can bury, no deceit distort, no riches obfuscate. A deeper truth of a people’s ultimate purpose, that, as Arendt recognises – and the Canaanite woman confirms –allows the few to resist, persist and conquer over the evil that threatens to deaden our souls.

Nadine Delicata is a moral theologian and lecturer in the Faculty of Theology of the University of Malta.

