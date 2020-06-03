Robert Abela announced on Sunday that he would be seeking to introduce an “amnesty mechanism” for those who have breached COVID-19 social distancing rules “by mistake” or because they “were not paying attention”.

He wanted to allow those who have already paid a fine to apply for a refund. It was the “absolute minority” of social distancing fines, he said, that were truly merited.

The idea, magnanimous and merciful as it seems, was wrong from just about every angle one looked at it, and it was rightly condemned.

On Monday, he backtracked, blaming a “misleading” headline for the controversy. It turns out there already exists a mechanism of appeal against the fines.

What he wanted, he clarified, was for people who did not know how to file a request to have an opportunity to do so.

He said he was referring mainly to individuals who were innocently caught in the crossfire, so to speak, those who were inadvertently breaking the law, like elderly people gathering in groups buying vegetables.

The problem with the prime minister is that in recent speeches he hinted it would be acceptable to breach the rules and that people would be forgiven for doing so.

The prime minister cannot easily retract the signal he is sending: a blind eye will be turned to transgressors.

The less-than-subliminal message that this basically transmits to the majority of listeners, of course, is that it is alright to potentially endanger other people’s health.

That it is perfectly acceptable to breach the regulations put in place after careful consideration and agonised decision-making by the health authorities whose only interest is to protect the public.

The restrictions protected medical staff and safeguarded the health infrastructure from the very real risk of being overrun by COVID-19. The very suggestion of an amnesty not only rubbishes these measures but ridicules the people behind them. By Abela’s reckoning, their regulations are not worth the paper they are written on.

The amnesty would reduce to a charade all the hard work done by front liners in other areas – the police, health inspectors, wardens, armed forces – to keep the population safe by enforcing COVID-19 rules.

Then there’s the lack of respect that the idea transmits to all those citizens who have conscientiously followed the stay-at-home and social distancing rules, despite the various forms of hardship that they have caused.

None of these would have faced fines had they chosen to breach the legally enshrined recommendation to stay at home. Yet, they respected the rule, out of fear for their own health but also out of consideration for others. Their prime minister has effectively told them that he esteems selfish rule-breakers like considerate law abiders.

His proposal feeds into the Maltese mindset of getting away with it, which explains the building and road anarchy we experience every day. And what about those normally law-abiding citizens who face the one-off fines for minor traffic infringements? Who could blame them for asking for aan amnesty?

Where it came to COVID-19, discipline has prevailed but Abela has just brought the heightened level of conformity with regulations crashing back down. If COVID-19 does return in a second wave, despite his reassurances to the contrary, he has just eroded the discipline required to beat it again.

Discipline is one thing this country desperately needs to beef up.