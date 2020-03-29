In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, professional athletes are being forced to look at new ways to stay in training. Kurt Aquilina spoke to University of Malta lecturer and sports psychologist Dr Adele Muscat about how all of this affects their mental well-being...

With world sport currently at a standstill, athletes are facing an uphill struggle regarding ways to keep their passion alive.

For those of whom sport is their bread and butter, the situation is possibly worse as a number of organisations have already made their financial turmoil very clear, announcing pay-cuts.

Dr Muscat, whose work deals with University sports students and athletes from across various disciplines, is at the heart of the matter when it comes to times of crisis like this. According to her, the major issue present is “the insecurity of it all and not knowing how long this will last”.

“In the case of professional athletes, particularly football players, there is insecurity regarding payment and whether they have anything to live on,” she told the Sunday Times of Malta.

Across the local football scene, there is growing concern about players facing anxiety. The MFPA is said to be trying to support players but drastic change in their routines, lack of training and financial uncertainty have become a major issue.

The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed last week for the first time since World War Two. Despite it being a safety measure, this might prove to be a daunting task for many involved.

“For those athletes who were preparing for the bigger games such as the Olympics, obviously, it’s a challenge because they might not have planned to spend another year fully focused on the Games,” Dr Muscat said.

“Of course, you will have one or two that may say ‘It may be an opportunity for me to get even better by the time the Olympics is back’. But for the majority, obviously it is a negative experience.”

Dr Adele Muscat says athletes should engage in mental training and visualising performance.

Athletes such as judoka Jeremy Saywell have chosen their homes to continue their training. But for others, it’s not possible.

“A handful of judokas have locked themselves up in their Dojo and they’re living together so they can continue training,” Dr Muscat explained.

“There are challenges, however, for swimmers and waterpolo players who can’t work on their technique. The sea is cold and full of jellyfish, and we’re not even supposed to be outside.”

In spite of this, Dr Muscat says we have to realise that everyone is in the same situation and that “the only thing we can focus on at the moment is what I can do today – thinking more in terms of ‘Maybe it’s time for me to build up my physical strength by doing particular workouts at home”.

Another direction athletes can take, according to Dr Muscat, is engaging in mental training and visualising performance.

“It does work as some form of training, obviously not at the same level,” she explained. “Athletes can engage in physical training at home, maybe seeking out the support of a trainer, and also engaging in mental training to try and keep their skills fresh.”

For athletes who are struggling financially, Dr Muscat insists this may be a good time for them to invest in education.

“We’re spending a lot of time not knowing what to do. We need to keep our minds occupied as much as possible so it might be a good opportunity for individuals to read up on certain areas of sports, nutrition, psychology or fitness training,” she explained.

“This might even lead to thinking ahead of their career in sport, maybe starting a course at university next October.

“We can either spend our time worrying, or we can try to see what this experience is trying to teach us and how we can move forward from it. We don’t know how long this is going to last but worrying about it won’t get us anywhere.”

Something which has defined the sports world in recent years is the fact that professional athletes have become inspiring figures for many people. Some have taken to social media to pledge money, while others are urging people to stay safe.

Dr Muscat remarked that having role models is important for young athletes because they inspire them to “keep safe and follow what they are doing”. Therefore, having athletes who share such experiences “definitely helps the situation”.

Some (athletes) can’t do their sport for one reason or another and so start feeling like they’re nobody… they feel like they have lost their identity and that makes a big impact on the person - Dr Adele Muscat

On the flip side, sport-persons may find it hard to look at life without their identity as athletes.

“You are not just an athlete. There is so much more to you and that is why an athlete should not focus just on his sport,” she insists.

“Some (athletes) can’t do their sport for one reason or another and so start feeling like they’re nobody… they feel like they have lost their identity and that makes a big impact on the person.”

Dr Muscat expressed hope in the benefits after the storm passes.

“It is up to a big chunk of the population working from home to prove that we are able to work without supervision at home because if our bosses see this, that flexibility is going to help us, the nation and also the environment. So, everyone stands to benefit if we make it work,” she said.

“What I fear is that social distancing long-term might have an effect on anxiety – people have a lot more time to think when they’re stuck at home.

“The lack of physical contact is also concerning. Are we going to be very weary of each other when we socialise again or are we going to be the other extreme? It’s something we’re going to have to wait and see.”

Domestic violence

Finally, Dr Muscat said that while athletes suffer after having gone from seeing their team-mates, who are another family to them, to spending time alone, we must not forget that some others are not happy at home.

“In the case of domestic violence, unhappy relationships etc, times like this mean everyone’s on top of each other,” she said.

“While I hope the values of family life are emphasised, I fear that domestic violence may increase.

“What we need to put across is that help is available. Psychologists have come together and spend time discussing about how they can help the population better and also give support to the front-liners. Anyone who feels the need to have a chat needs to look online for support.”